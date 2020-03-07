Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette is quickly getting the state prepared to battle the coronavirus.
She has authored a request to the Legislative Fiscal Committee for New Hampshire to accept $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control to fight COVID-19.
That figure was revealed a few days ago when congressional leaders from both parties presented their $8.3 billion plan to tackle the outbreak.
The bill President Donald Trump signed into law last Friday makes it clear even small states like New Hampshire will receive at least a $5 million grant.
Shibinette pointed out the need could soon be critical.
“At any moment, NH DHHS could identify an individual that does not have suitable housing for quarantine or lacks support to meet their basic needs (such as family members to bring them food),” Shibinette wrote in her request.
“As such, there could be a need to find people housing (such as a hotel) or other resources (like groceries), and we will need immediate access to resources.”
Based on past emergencies, she said spending of the grant will likely be for lab supplies and equipment like freezers; personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and gowns; thermometers, lodging and food; personal care for those who are quarantined; and software and technology to enhance communication.
The fiscal panel meets on Friday.
A spirited defense
At the end of last week, Gov. Chris Sununu sent a letter to U.S. House and Senate leaders seeking support for continuing grants to fight the opioid crisis.
The lengthy letter also was a detailed affirmation of his “hub and spoke” blueprint, which has come under attack in 2020 from his two Democratic rivals, Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky.
“The Doorway has succeeded in emerging as a centralized continuing resource for those struggling with a substance abuse disorder, providing a safe place to go for people in crisis,” Sununu wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Sununu’s call on Obamacare
It appears Sununu has made an astute political judgment with his surprising decision last week to join 16 other states defending Obamacare before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Trump administration has argued the entire law should be struck down, which would, among other things, eliminate health insurance for more than 50,000 low-income adults in New Hampshire who receive it through an expansion of Medicaid.
“To just pull it away and repeal it without a replacement, it would be devastating to New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
New Hampshire becomes the last New England state to take a position in the fight, which goes back two years.
To no one’s surprise, Sununu’s Democratic critics claim this is an election-year stunt to draw attention away from his past support for Republican congressional attempts to replace the Affordable Care Act.
“Chris Sununu lied about why he didn’t join this lawsuit and for the past 737 days made clear he wants to destroy the Affordable Care Act,” said Michael Beyer, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
Sununu is not the first Republican governor to go in this direction. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott also have come out in support of the ACA.
The only New England state to oppose it is Maine, where former conservative Gov. Paul LePage signed onto the repeal effort early on.
Sununu’s move is expected to be criticized by some on the right.
U.S. Senate Republican candidate and former House Speaker Bill O’Brien does not support Sununu’s decision.
“New Hampshire should not oppose a transition to market solutions under a flawed argument that it is necessary to continue with a failed and unconstitutional federal health care law. That is neither necessary nor desirable,” O’Brien wrote in an online commentary late last week.
Net metering veto
Like many issues at the State House in 2020, net metering is having another encore. For the second time in three years, the State Senate overrode a Sununu veto (SB 159).
Sens. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, Harold French, R-Franklin, and John Reagan, R-Deerfield, joined 14 Senate Democrats in supporting the bill, which would allow consumers to sell power generated by bigger renewable energy projects back to public utilities.
The 17-7 vote sends the bill to its final test in the House.
The bill raises the cap from its current 1 megawatt per hour to 5 megawatts per hour.
The Legislature has come close the past two years to securing enough votes to override.
To win, House backers must add nine votes to the 227-118 vote tally of two months ago. A two-thirds super-majority is needed to override a veto.
No profile in courage
Highway safety leaders in the state police ranks thought this really might be the year a mandatory seat belt law would make it through the Legislature.
But in an election year, Senate Democratic leaders decided this was too hot a political potato, and without debate the Senate voted to table its measure.
Less than an hour later, House Democratic leaders moved to do the same thing on a companion bill that would have required motorcycle riders to wear helmets.
The House still has its own seat belt bill to take up later this month, but it’s likely to meet the same fate.
Even if the bills had survived, they were not a certainty to become law in 2020.
Sununu has not publicly taken a position on either one, but insiders seriously doubt he would allow them to be enacted on his watch.
A fond farewell
Many in the human services community were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kathleen “Katie” Dunn, 61, who lost her courageous battle with brain cancer.
After a career as a registered nurse, Dunn began a second one with the Department of Health and Human Services that lasted 23 years.
She rose up the ranks and eventually became the agency’s associate commissioner.
The soft-spoken Dunn commanded a tremendous amount of respect among legislators from both parties as a powerful advocate who did her homework and came prepared.
Her accomplishments included authoring the Children’s Health Insurance Program for the state, a pilot that became a model adopted across the country, and crafting the transition of Medicaid to a managed care program.
‘Good-time credit’ has its share of fans
The policy pendulum swings, so a concept that used to get no traction at the State House — expanding “good-time credits” for state prisoners — now is making some headway.
Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks testified on an amendment (SB 437) offered by Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, that would give her agency the broad authority to offer prisoners options if they show through their conduct that they should be eligible for reduced sentences.
This amendment would mean Hanks would not need legislative approval for every new program offering.
“Our studies have shown that people who had real-time credit did stay in the community longer and were productive citizens after their release,” Hanks told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The House is considering an identical bill this spring.
Turning policy disputes into fun
The fight over paid family and medical leave between Sununu and Democratic legislative leaders has been fierce.
This week the New Hampshire Democratic Party is lightening it up. Supporters can go to the party website and pay $25 for a customized “onesie” marking the struggle.
The outfit comes in two styles, including one that reads, “For crying out loud, paid leave now!” in sizes from 3 months to 24 months.
“Chris Sununu is ignoring thousands of New Hampshire families who cried out for a paid family and medical leave program that allows them to take time off to care for their loved ones without risking their jobs,” said Democratic Party spokesman Holly Shulman. “Since his veto, Sununu has attempted to pacify voters with sham proposals that fall far short of what Granite Staters actually need, but New Hampshire voters weren’t born yesterday.”
The Senate Finance Committee gave Sununu a rough go of it last week, making him wait two hours before he could testify for a bill he backed to create a voluntary leave program.
Right after the hearing, the Democratic-led panel voted along party lines to recommend the Sununu-endorsed bill (SB 730) for interim study — aka death with dignity.