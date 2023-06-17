GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU didn’t say anything about a veto, but supporters of a biomass plant in Berlin should keep a close watch on a bill that retains substantial subsidies that advocates say are needed to keep it open.

The bill (HB 142) expressly directs the Public Utilities Commission to treat subsidies given to the plant as “reasonable, legitimate and in the public interest.”

Landrigan dome

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.