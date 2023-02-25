SENATE PRESIDENT Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, last week helped keep alive a controversial bill to legalize online gambling.

The legislation (SB 104) attracted bipartisan support and opposition. Bradley’s vote made it 13-11 for the bill, which goes to the Senate Finance Committee for more review.

Landrigan dome

