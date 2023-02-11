GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU will get the first turn at bat on the state budget Tuesday when he presents his proposal for the next two years.
Last week, Sununu telegraphed that one of his moves, intended to increase efficiency, will involve the state’s dozens of licensing boards.
“We are going to have some major reform to the OPLC (Office of Professional Licensing and Certification) and the boards,” Sununu told the Executive Council.
“Good luck to the Legislature on that one. Holy cow, we have a lot of boards.”
Soon after he added, “Now everyone is panicking about their board. It’s OK, it’s going to be OK.”
On broader topics, Sununu likely will highlight what his spending plan would do to address five of state’s toughest challenges — workforce shortage, opioid epidemic, mental health capacity, housing/homeless and access to affordable child care.
He also has said he would reveal where he wants to go with another round of state tax cuts.
Watch for a tell from Sununu on how much he’s willing to use his considerable political capital to continue Medicaid expansion.
On spending levels, we’ll see where he comes out, but some weeks back he had asked state agencies to outline what operations would look like with a 3% increase in year one and 0% in year two.
That’s a classroom exercise he’s often employed to get a better sense of which agencies need more than others just to tread water.
Meanwhile, though there has been plenty of backroom talk about collective bargaining, it would be unusual for Sununu to touch the pay raise topic with this address.
Regardless, relations between the unions and this governor seemed much better than during the past two budget discussions.
Kurk still has fastball
Former House Finance Chairman Neal Kurk, R-Weare, may be gone from the Legislature, but he still holds a lot of sway.
On Thursday afternoon, House budget writers had a chance to bring down the hammer on a Sununu Youth Services Center replacement bill (SB 1) that had the support of Sununu, the state Senate and the provider community.
But Kurk delivered the coup de grace before his former committee, with House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry watching over his left shoulder.
Kurk’s message was, “What’s the rush?” It’s going to take at least until 2026 to finish building a replacement to SYSC, which will give us plenty of time to work out its size, location and mission.
“You may be building a facility for 12 to 18 beds when the population only requires six to 12. Let’s slow it down before we go in that direction in the Senate bill,” Kurk said.
“Do we want to create a mini Sununu Center that might have the same problems because it might carry over the same culture?”
The 23-0 House Finance Committee vote to recommend stripping down the bill but repealing the closure date and endorsing money to staff and study options had many parents.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, led talks that produced the group’s final product with the cooperation of ex-Finance Chair Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, Laura Telerski, D-Nashua, and Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover.
Rep. J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton, advised on just what kind of solution could be acceptable to the House Republican Alliance and House Freedom Caucus.
Then there’s Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, who worked with his House Children and Family Law Committee to retain an identical bill to the Senate package (HB 120).
That panel will flesh out the policy details of a new treatment center, including who would go there and who would go elsewhere in the system of care.
Senate Finance Chair James Gray, R-Rochester, said he expects the Senate will go along, and Sununu was following the action from D.C., where he was attending a National Governors Association event.
They can’t be happy, after thinking they were close to a deal.
Before the House committee vote, Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the stakes were too high not to reach agreement.
“We will work with whatever you give us,” Carson said. “This is an issue we must resolve.”
Rice chips in
Former House Deputy Speaker Kimberly Rice, R-Hudson, was a pretty interested bystander as well.
Rice chaired the House Children and Family Law panel before Pearson, and she served on the committee of conference on the SYSC when talks on an earlier compromise fell apart last May.
She was a fierce advocate for using this next center only as a place of last resort.
“Good, then stop jailing kids for crimes we don’t jail adults for and the census will go even lower!” Rice responded on social media. “We created a whole system of care that will reduce placement also! The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results! Stop jailing kids.”
Former Rep. Cody Belanger, R-Epping and a former resident of the SYSC, had pushed for a solution before narrowly losing his seat last November.
“Ah yes, let’s go ahead and punt this another two years because that makes sense,” Belanger reacted last week. “No solutions, just more do nothing from Concord, but who’s honestly surprised?”
Gov.’s magical media tour
It’s Sunday, so for the third straight week that means a Sununu interview will air on the TV network talk show circuit.
At this point, you need a TV guide to track his appearances.
On Thursday, he did a sitdown interview with Politico, where he took a playful shot at the 2024 GOP big dog in the room, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“I’m ranked the most fiscally conservative governor in the country. I’m No. 1 in personal freedoms. Sorry, Ron, you’re No. 2,” Sununu said.
He pushed back on the media’s portrayal of him as a moderate.
“I would challenge anyone on Second Amendment rights. We’re far and away the best, you know, because we believe in those individual freedoms. Regulatory reform, I’ll challenge any state on it,” Sununu said. “I would challenge anyone on conservative credentials.”
Last Friday morning, he did a quick spot on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show.
Now that Sununu has created his Live Free or Die Committee to help pay for his travel and testing-the-waters activities, how soon before groups on the left roll out their own Attack Sununu media campaign?
In 2021, Amplify NH spent $3 million throwing shade on Sununu before he ultimately passed on running for the U.S. Senate.
“New Hampshire needs a governor who is focused on the Granite State and improving the lives of residents here, not someone who’s top priority is selling himself to DC insiders and national Republicans,” Craig Brown, the group’s executive director, said last week.
Everyone needs cover
With the House so closely divided, sometimes it will take help from an unusual source to break the logjam.
The House Judiciary Committee couldn’t get off a 10-10 split over whether to support legislation (HB 396) to let local towns segregate by “biological sex” in restrooms and other places.
Rep. David Testerman, R-Franklin, a fervent backer of the bill and one of the most socially conservative members of the House, got them to an 11-9 vote to retain the bill.
Testerman’s wife, Karen, is the founder of Cornerstone Action, the leading socially conservative interest group in support of the bill, and a two-time primary opponent of Sununu for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
Despite the vote, no one can question Testerman’s commitment to the cause.
At some point, House Republicans will have to rely on the most liberal members of the Democratic caucus to help them keep the trains moving in committee.
A Kennedy returns
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late attorney general and a leading environmental activist, accepted an invitation to speak to the Politics and Eggs forum March 3 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Whenever any Kennedy steps foot into the Granite State, presidential politics come up.
Kennedy was one of the most vocal national supporters of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary when the Democratic National Committee passed its 2024 calendar putting South Carolina out in front.
2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson plans to visit New Hampshire in the coming weeks to meet privately with activists as she considers whether to mount a 2024 campaign.
Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said this is only the beginning.
“There will be other big names coming into New Hampshire campaigning for president,” Levesque told Good Morning with Jack Heath Friday.
On the GOP front, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announces the start of her run for president in her home state of South Carolina Wednesday. Then it’s on to New Hampshire for town halls in Exeter on Thursday and at the NH IOP on Friday.
All tied up
The House on Tuesday takes up 11 bills “without recommendation,” meaning the committee could not get the votes to pass or recommend killing the bill as all options tried ended in a tie.
Among them are four energy bills and five dealing with education topics, including two regarding the Education Freedom Account program.
Patience will be required.
One “controversial” topic a policy committee could agree on was legislation to ban someone from having an animal on their lap while driving a car or truck. (HB 260).
The House Transportation Committee voted, 13-7, to urge the House kill that one.
Rail study coming
Transportation Commissioner Bill Cass said state officials are doing the final edits on a financial feasibility study for bringing commuter rail back to New Hampshire. It could be done by the end of this week, he said.
Last month the Executive Council turned down the vendor’s request that it be given more time to finish the work.
At that time, Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, thought the council had blocked the future spending of $1.5 million left in the grant.
Cass informed him last week that the vendor turned in invoices for earlier work that brought the unspent total down to $300,000.
Sununu defended the council’s decision.
“They agreed to a deadline, said they would get it done by the end of January. How many years has this gone on?” Sununu asked.
The answer is two years.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said every two weeks the council routinely approves requests to “extend the deadline” for a contractor to finish the work.
Deputy AG to stay on
Sununu nominated James Boffetti of Litchfield to another four-year term as deputy attorney general through March 2027. He earns $126,620 a year.
Former State Treasurer and University System of New Hampshire finance executive Catherine Provencher of Merrimack was put forward to serve two more years on the Business Finance Authority board.
The council also confirmed Melissa McCarthy of Manchester to be one of the first Spanish-speaking members on the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission.
CCSNH board resignation
Paul Holloway announced he was resigning effective immediately from the Community College System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees.
“My personal responsibilities and challenges have become too great for me to continue to serve as a board member,” Holloway wrote in an email.
The founder of the Holloway Automotive Group also is a former University System Board of New Hampshire trustee.
He’s been one of the New Hampshire service ambassadors — the late Walter Peterson, Bill Bartlett and Don Shumway also come to mind — who have answered the call from a governor of either party to step up and do an important job for their state.