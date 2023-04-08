AFTER THE MIDTERM election and record recounts left Republicans with the smallest majority in the New Hampshire House of Representatives since 1871, Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, vowed to be a less polarizing, more consensus-building leader.

Last week, he made good on that promise, enabling the House to avoid a certain train wreck and come up with a compromise, near-$16 billion state budget.

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com