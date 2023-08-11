HOUSE SPEAKER Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, decided none of Gov. Chris Sununu‘s vetoes justifies bringing back lawmakers into session this fall.

Packard announced the House would take up those vetoes when members return in January for the start of the 2024 session.

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.