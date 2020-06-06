Rich Killion says the chance to work with ex-Franklin Pierce president George Haggerty was too good to pass up.
One of New Hampshire’s most highly regarded political operatives is moving out of the state later this month.
Rich Killion of Bow has worked on many presidential campaigns and for years headed the political action committee that helped keep Senate Republicans in the majority.
Only a few months ago, Killion left the law firm of Gallagher, Callahan and Gartrell, where he had run a political strategy shop, Elevare Communications, to take a post with the New Hampshire College and University Council.
Killion has now accepted a post with the Leesburg, Fla.-based Beacon College to be its vice president of institutional advancement.
Created in 1989, the school accepts only students who are disabled.
He starts that post at the end of this month.
“We are close to being empty-nesters so this seemed like the right time to make a change,” Killion said. “I’m going to miss New Hampshire, because I’ve had just a great network of friends and colleagues here. It’s been a great, 20-year run.”
For Killion, the move from Bow to the Sunshine State is a reunion.
Beacon College’s president is George Haggerty, the educator whom Killion came to New Hampshire to work for at Franklin Pierce College.
“George reached out to me about this opportunity, and it was just too good an offer to refuse,” Killion said. “I wasn’t looking to leave New Hampshire, but I couldn’t pass up the chance to work with George again.”
Shootout at Whittemore
Last week’s meeting of the House Rules Committee raised the likelihood the House session Thursday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham could be a very short one.
If House Republicans do not go along with the request of House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, to extend the deadlines for acting on bills, then virtually all of them could die.
This would short-circuit attempts to act on a few dozen bills on the House agenda this week.
The list includes the state’s 10-year highway program (HB 2020), an independent redistricting commission (SB 8) and Affordable Housing Initiatives (HB 1632).
The refusal of House Democrats to admit a bill to prevent business tax hikes early next year clearly has put the House GOP in no mood to accommodate the wishes of the majority.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week he would keep fighting to revive that measure, maintaining this is the worst time to be raising business taxes.
Cash trickle scuttles bills
The COVID-19 pandemic has laid waste to state coffers here and across the country.
As a result, efforts by lawmakers to spend any significant money on new proposals for 2020 have gone down, one after another.
Last week, state officials reported May revenues $100 million below forecast tax and fee collections with one month left in the state’s fiscal year.
Compared with a year ago, the state has collected $187 million less in revenue.
Until this collapse, supporters were hopeful this would be the year that New Hampshire would adopt a law giving school districts money for education aid as soon as they began a public kindergarten program.
Currently, the formula is based on two-year-old enrollment figures, which means a city or town that adopts kindergarten must pay for it the first year.
But the House Ways and Means Committee is recommending that bill (HB 1691) die because it isn’t even clear whether the current Education Trust Fund that pays for state aid to schools “is solvent.”
Election reforms advance
Senate Democratic leaders continue to put together packages of bills on priority topics they hope to act on later this month.
This week’s cause was making it easier for people to vote in the wake of the pandemic.
The Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee endorsed adding to a House-passed bill (HB 1627) several changes that include allowing voters to register to vote online, permitting anyone to get an absentee ballot without needing an excuse, and letting local officials process absentee ballots before Election Day.
“It is of everyone’s interest that we do everything in our power to protect public health, ensure free and fair elections, and work with our local election officials as New Hampshire continues to passionately participate in our democracy,” said Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, panel chair.
Sununu lashes back
Sununu has stayed disciplined during the pandemic, ignoring the daily bashing state Democratic leaders have directed at him.
Last Friday, he snapped back in response to the claim of Democratic primary rival Dan Feltes that Sununu has failed to consult with Democratic legislative leaders.
Sununu said that was “absolutely false,” noting that he has hosted weekly telephone conference calls with any state legislators who want to question him about the crisis.
“You got a guy sitting on his couch sending out video blogs trying to get headlines,” Sununu said on New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath Friday, referring to Feltes.
A short time later, Feltes fired back on Twitter.
“We have one of the worst long-term care crises in the country, an unemployment system that was automatically denying thousands of Granite Staters who recently lost their jobs, and we have workers who are afraid to go back to work due to a lack of protections,” Feltes began.
“What is happening across this state and across this country is heartbreaking and Governor Sununu should be more focused on the problems facing Granite Staters and less focused on press conferences and playing politics.”
Candidate filings light
Given these unprecedented times, it’s no surprise that candidate filings were unusually light when the sign-up season started last Wednesday.
Candidates may appear in person at Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office as long as they arrive in a group of less than 10 and all wear masks.
State election law already allowed candidates to sign up remotely by faxing or emailing their filing forms, along with the modest fee to run.
The filing period runs through next Friday.
Many expect more competitive primaries to surface on the Republican side as supporters and opponents of President Trump decide this is a good time to enter the fray.
In the northernmost State Senate District, first-term Sen. David Starr, R-Franconia, faces a challenge from State Rep. Erin Hennessy, R-Littleton.
Hennessy is a strong Sununu supporter who has served on the House Finance Committee and was a gubernatorial appointee on the Legislative Advisory Board that counseled the administration on how best to spend COVID-19 federal grant money.
A surprise candidate emerged in the person of retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Lynn, who is running for a House seat in Windham.
Before becoming a judge, Lynn was known as a principled, conservative Republican. He is running in a town that has been reliably Republican.
“I feel strongly that, in order to preserve the New Hampshire advantage, the Legislature must make a concerted effort to control the size and cost of state government, and I pledge to work with Governor Sununu to do just that,” Lynn said in a statement.
Ballot law fight
The New Hampshire Supreme Court last week accepted the appeal of state prosecutors of the Hillsborough County Superior Court decision that struck down a Republican-sponsored voter residency law (SB 3) as unconstitutional.
The law at issue equates registering to vote with state residency requirements.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party and League of Women Voters maintained the law intimidated young and new resident voters.
The high court advised both sides they had until the end of the month to decide whether to enter mediation to attempt to resolve the dispute.
That’s not happening. The Supreme Court later this summer will announce a schedule for the appeal to proceed.
A fond farewell
The state lost one of its fighters for the most vulnerable with the passing of Mary Mongan of Manchester.
Mongan, 94, rose from a U.S. Navy-trained nurse to commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services under both Governors John H. Sununu and Judd Gregg.
While in that position, she was known as someone who demanded a high level of performance and did not suffer fools.
She went on to become the first director of Hillcrest Terrace, a senior living community in Manchester.
Mongan and her late husband, former Manchester Mayor John Mongan, were a classic power couple who served their community in countless ways.