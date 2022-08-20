WHERE WOULD WE be without private-sector censors of free speech?
A lot better off.
The Government Integrity Project is a right-of-center group whose leaders have raised conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
They have been hosting debates in Windham, which have not been attended by some candidates, including U.S. Senate hopefuls Chuck Morse and Vikram Mansharamani and congressional candidates Matt Mowers and George Hansel.
The group posted all their debate videos on YouTube so anyone could view them.
YouTube unilaterally decided to take down the first two last week, stating the videos violated their terms because they contained content that “advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election.”
The debates focused on inflation and education, but questions posed included whether the FBI is a terrorist organization, whether Dr. Anthony Fauci should be be punished for any role in gain-of-function research in China, and whether Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi should be investigated for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Those on the left should condemn the squelching of any point of view from an unlimited social media platform.
I’m confident many will choose not to watch the videos and will not agree with some of the assertions.
Every year, millions from foreign lands try to come to this country to live in part because it allows access to all opinions.
OK, we’re off the soapbox.
Sununu attacked again
The next wave of left-of-center attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu’s positions on abortion rights arrives Monday with a six-figure buy on digital platforms.
Amplify NH already has spent several million dollars on cable and broadcast TV ads critical of Sununu for signing the ban on late-term abortions.
The four 15-second ads all focus on Sununu’s comments on the “Three Martini Lunch” podcast.
“I’m the first governor in 40 years to sign an abortion ban,” Sununu said. “I’ve done more on the pro-life issue, if you will, than anyone.”
Four versions were produced. The two main formats are titled, “His Words – No Exceptions” and “Still – No Exceptions.”
“Granite Staters should know that Governor Sununu is proud of his extreme abortion ban that undermines reproductive freedom in New Hampshire,” said five-term state senator Molly Kelly, who lost to Sununu in 2018.
Sununu campaign spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said the slam will be a non-starter.
“This same out-of-state funded, dark-money group lit millions on fire last year and all they have to show for it is Chris Sununu’s 60% job approval rating — the highest approval rating of all elected officials in NH,” Vihstadt said.
”Instead of wasting more money not telling the truth, perhaps they should work to improve Maggie Hassan’s dismal approval ratings — where her job approval is underwater with a majority of Granite Staters.”
A contest shaping up?
After losing a 2020 Democratic primary bid for governor, former Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky of Concord gave serious thought to challenging Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s bid for a 23rd term as the nation’s longest-serving state election official.
Ultimately, Volinsky passed, Gardner won without opposition, and last December Gardner announced he was retiring and passed the job on to his veteran deputy, David Scanlan.
A very critical commentary by Volinsky and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire senior lawyer Henry Klementowicz sounds like a call for an opponent to ensure Scanlan doesn’t get a free ride when he seeks his own two-year term from the Legislature this December.
“Let’s be clear: Voting in New Hampshire has been made more difficult during the Gardner-Scanlan era as secretaries of state,” they wrote.
“Often, Secretary Gardner or Secretary Scanlan led efforts or played key supporting roles to target certain groups of voters, such as college students, or by making voting more difficult in general for working people or seniors. Requiring voting during snowstorms and severely limiting voting by mail are examples of limitations that affect all voters. They’ve also given megaphones to those who falsely claim there is rampant voter fraud in New Hampshire and across America.”
Maybe Volinsky isn’t the candidate, but the left wants someone to take on Scanlan, a former GOP state legislator and House majority leader.
“The time to carefully examine the operations of the secretary of state’s office is now. We need a trusted, modern-day department in place for the next presidential election cycle,” the pair concluded.
Scanlan had a pithy and direct response.
“His (Volinsky’s) concerns are dated, recycled and don’t reflect where the office is at today,” he said.
Rising star guilty of DWI
A House vice chairman and a rising star in the state GOP pleaded guilty last month to driving drunk.
When state Rep. Erica Layon was arrested last May 26, she predicted a “positive outcome” in her case.
The vice chairman of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee may not have counted on law enforcement having a 36-minute video of her performance.
The cruiser video, which made its way to the internet, showed Layon arrested outside her home after police received reports of an “erratic driver.”
Layon first said she had one glass of wine at the end of a “stressful day” at the State House.
She told officers she had a borderline diabetic condition and high blood sugar after attending an ice cream social.
An ambulance came and EMTs check her sugar readings. They were fine.
“You’re golden,” an officer told her after her glucose was measured at 120 mg.
When officers questioned her about her slurred speech, Layon amended her account to say she had three glasses of wine, refused to take a field sobriety arrest and was placed under arrest.
During the video, Layon said she bought a table for the upcoming retirement party of Derry Police Chief Ed Garone.
“Can I get my money back for Chief Garone’s table?” she asked.
Layon suspected she was targeted after a dispute with a neighbor over a tree.
“How much did Jim Morgan pay you guys?” Layon asked.
“I do not know who Jim Morgan is,” an officer said on the video.
Layon has had her license suspended for nine months. As a first-time offender, she can apply earlier for reinstatement.
“I believe in taking personal responsibility for all my actions, and I am embarrassed by and deeply regret what occurred,” Layon said in her first detailed comment. “I can only hope that this lapse in judgment will not overshadow the many positive things I have accomplished in my life.”
Homeland security chief
Former Hudson Fire Chief and Nashua Fire exec Robert Buxton is the state’s new director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“I am humbled by the opportunity that Governor Sununu and the members of the Executive Council have provided to me, and I am excited to take on this leadership step with HSEM,” Buxton said.
Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn said Buxton’s background in public safety, emergency prep and disaster response make him a “great fit.”
Kuster finds dairy farmer
Some on the right had fun spotting Manchester Democratic Chairman and Concord lawyer Alan Raff starring as a working class stiff at a car repair shop in a TV ad for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
Fellow Rep. Annie Kuster was not about to give her critics the same opening.
She had Si Robertson of Contoocook Creamery in the lead role in her first TV ad, which debuted Friday.
“I don’t mind working hard for a living, but too often it seems politicians look out for themselves instead of us. But Annie Kuster is different. Annie took on her own party to ban members of Congress from buying or selling stock,” Robertson said.
For the record, leaders in both parties of the U.S. House endorse a stock trading ban, but it hasn’t been voted on yet.
AFP endorsements, Part 3
The state chapter of Americans for Prosperity wasn’t shy about taking sides with their third round of endorsements.
They are backing two challengers, Paul Schirduan of Lincoln and Emily Phillips of Fremont, against 10-term state Rep. Bonnie Ham, R-North Woodstock, and Dennis Acton, R-Fremont.
Both incumbents were among that tight group of GOP moderates who opposed and killed Right-to-Work legislation in the House.
AFP also backed Reps. Barbara Comtois of Barnstead, Tony and Alicia Lekas of Hudson, Tony Piemonte and Chris True of Sandown, Aidan Ankarberg of Rochester and newcomer Travis Corcoran of Weare.
Some in the national organization were surprised the local AFP late last month endorsed House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
Two reasons.
One, Packard, who is vying for one of six seats from his hometown with a slate of eight GOP candidates, asked for help.
After that ask, could AFP leaders say with a straight face that Packard failed to deliver on tax cuts, education freedom accounts and licensing deregulation, which all became law over the past two sessions?
Sherman on energy costs
The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman went on the offensive after Sununu admitted electricity costs here would be going higher than in neighboring states for the next six months.
“For years Sununu has catered to his fossil fuel industry donors and slow-walked or outright vetoed measures to expand energy efficiency and cheaper energy sources... now he admits prices are skyrocketing compared to other states,” said Sherman campaign spokesperson Kelly Roberts.
Sununu said when lawmakers return in September, he’ll have a three-part package of energy rate relief for them.
This will include a one-time $100 rebate for all electricity customers this fall, the expansion of eligibility to allow moderate-income families to get home heating assistance and more assistance to face higher electric costs this winter.
“We’ve got the best economy in the country and fortunately a surplus so that we can help folks deal with these huge cost increases,” Sununu said.
A fitting tribute
The Executive Council paid tribute last week to retiring 13-term state Rep. Norm Major, R-Plaistow, presenting the seasoned head of the House Ways and Means Committee and his wife, Brenda, with a proclamation.
Major, 88, will go down as one of the preeminent green-eye shade guys. Time and again, his revenue estimates proved solid even when they ran counter to what governors from both parties had opined.
Reserve some good thoughts for nine-term Rep. Gary Hopper, R-Weare, whose sudden cancer appears to be inoperable. Hopper has always been a dedicated public servant who never takes himself too seriously with an infectious sense of humor.
Mansharamani aides
The steering committee named by GOP Senate hopeful Mansharmani contained some recognizable names.
They included Augusta Petrone of Dublin, Dyn founder Jeremy Hitchcock of Manchester, state investor Andy McLane, Lincoln sports activist Geoff Krill and Trump campaign aide and ex-Rep. Josh Whitehouse.
Hassan’s small biz tour
After getting 144 small business leaders to endorse her, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., launched a five-community tour that started with The Bookery in Manchester last week.
“Senator Hassan is a fighter for small businesses like The Bookery and has a long record of supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in New Hampshire — and that’s why I am proud to endorse her reelection,” said The Bookery owner Liz Hitchcock.