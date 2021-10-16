ORGANIZERS OF the anti-vaccine mandate protest before the Executive Council last week accused Gov. Chris Sununu and the state police of having no cause to arrest nine of them.
Andrew Manuse, chairman of Rebuild NH, released video footage he maintains shows that several of those taken out of the meeting at the Police Standards and Training Council auditorium were not disruptive.
During an interview, Manuse noted two of those arrested had been the loudest before the Sept. 29 meeting of the council at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College – Frank Staples of Manchester and Terese Grinnell of Loudon. That meeting was canceled out of concern for the safety of state employees.
“None of them made any comments at all. The video clearly shows Terese only spoke out as she was being physically taken out of the building,” Manuse said.
Staples has some history with Sununu, having been arrested for disorderly conduct outside the governor’s Newfields home.
“In my view, law enforcement acted inappropriately at both meetings. They were too lenient at St. A’s, which permitted the event to get out of control, and then at this week’s meeting, they came down far too hard without the justification,” Manuse said.
Sununu said state troopers had warned those in the audience they would be arrested for disorderly conduct if they kept speaking out during the meeting.
After that warning, a few yelled insults at state officials.
“There were no individuals that were arrested without cause,” Sununu told reporters.
Vote didn’t stun Sununu
A day before the dramatic vote on whether to accept $27 million in federal immunization grants, Sununu said he hadn’t polled the council but was “optimistic” about the outcome.
Hours after all four Republican councilors voted against the grant, Sununu said he wasn’t surprised, and the result was clearly “baked in.”
Which one is it?
Entering Wednesday’s meeting, it appeared that Sununu thought he could secure two votes — Concord Democrat Cinde Warmington and Rye Republican Janet Stevens.
His best hope for the third, decisive vote was Manchester Republican Councilor Ted Gatsas. But Gatsas said the council already had approved $20 million in federal COVID-19 grant money earlier in the day and questioned what these grants would accomplish.
Once the other three Republicans on the council wouldn’t budge, it made sense for Stevens to echo Gatsas, say the money wasn’t needed “at this time,” and join her GOP colleagues to vote the grant down, 4-1.
Anyone who thinks this ends the controversy doesn’t know Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
As we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, there appears to be a near-bottomless reservoir of federal programs to support the COVID-19 response for states. You can bet Shibinette will be looking for alternatives to fill the gap.
One lawyer, two clients
This likely had nothing to do with the outcome, but Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, didn’t hide his displeasure with Attorney General John Formella, who released to the public his legal opinion that the grants didn’t bind the state to enforcing any future Biden vaccine mandate.
The AG’s office reached out to councilors to see whether they were willing to waive their attorney-client privilege to release that memo.
Kenney said that in the press of state business, he didn’t even see the email request until after he learned the governor had released it.
“I kind of walked away with a sour taste,” Kenney said of the incident.
Formella said two privileges were in play.
“The governor can also act on his own. In this instance, the opinion was sent to the council and sent just to the governor, and the governor had the ability to waive the attorney-client privilege,” Formella explained.
When Kenney said councilors should have been told that, Sununu snapped back, “You guys can do what you want. I don’t need three-fifths of a vote (from the council) to decide what I release.”
Lang joins Gardner staff
Secretary of State Bill Gardner has hired former firefighters union president David Lang to become project manager of the state’s risk pool programs in the state Bureau of Securities Regulation.
For the past few years, the retired Hampton firefighter has worked in Washington as the political director of the International Association of Fire Fighters.
When Gardner first went to war with leadership in the New Hampshire Municipal Association over his office’s right to regulate these public employee investment pools, Lang was a vocal ally.
A 2016 Supreme Court decision led to further post-decision review of risk pool finances.
Earlier this month, a new state law took effect that for the first time will allow local special education programs to form their own investment entities.
“I’m really thrilled Dave is willing to do this, because the bureau’s continued oversight is critical to the state making sure the taxpayers’ money is protected,” Gardner said.
Lang said Gardner reached out to him with the job offer at the right time.
Speaker fires back
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, defended the House GOP response to the pandemic and his desire to bring the State House back to some semblance of normal for the 2022 session.
Last week, House Democratic leaders criticized Packard for failing to be transparent about the extent of COVID-19 in the State House. Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said the Legislature should create a dashboard that spells out, without identifying individuals, how many active cases of the infection exist among lawmakers and staff.
“None of us want to invade the privacy of any other members,” Weber said. “This would in no way release sensitive, personal medical information. We already do it for small cohorts across the state.”
Such a dashboard would be unworkable and the universe of lawmakers and staff is too small to prevent some from figuring out who had gotten the infection, Packard said.
“I’m not going to go up and ask, ‘Have you had COVID and what’s your status?’ I’m sorry that’s nothing but a damn smokescreen,” Packard said.
The House leader said he has spent months working on ways to keep lawmakers and staff safe when they come back to the Legislative Office Buildings for committee meetings.
The latest project is to create eight double-room spaces for committees with social distancing, he said.
“I am getting kind of tired getting criticized for doing all these things. We have done so much more than they (Democrats) did in the eight months we were in charge,” Packard said. “They shut down the building and went home. We’re here and elected to do a job and that’s what we are doing.”
Meanwhile, state Rep. Kevin Verville, R-Danville, had his own comeback after Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, D-Manchester, accused him of giving her the virus when the two were in a committee room together.
In a lengthy posting on Facebook, Verville said when he attended a subcommittee working on one of his bills on Sept. 28, he wasn’t positive for COVID-19. After he was symptomatic the following day, he went and tested positive for COVID-19. He then informed House leadership and the subcommittee of his status and went into isolation.
“It is my opinion that I conducted myself in a safe, and reasonable manner. I did nothing to knowingly expose others to COVID-19. In fact, the big mystery in my mind is where I contracted COVID-19. I had no ‘close contact,’ or any other contact, for any period of time with anyone that had COVID-19, to the best of my knowledge,” Verville said.
Klein-Knight wasn’t backing down.
“Dude is doubling down hard,” she said of Packard. “You made us sit right next to people not wearing masks on either side, you didn’t make a list of who was in the room, after someone felt ill and got tested they went to committee anyways, and you never notified any of us that someone was positive.”
All that said, Packard remains hopeful relations between lawmakers will improve once everyone is back in Representatives Hall.
“You can have a disagreement philosophically but you don’t call a person your enemy,” Packard said.
“I firmly believe it will make a difference.”
Council rejects Sununu pick
The immunization contract wasn’t the governor’s only setback Wednesday.
Since last January, the council’s GOP majority has approved virtually all the governor’s appointments, from seats on a state licensing board to the chief justice of the Supreme Court.
The council sent a not-so-fast signal when it came to replacing the late House Speaker Dick Hinch of Merrimack on the Real Estate Commission.
Warmington led the opposition to Sununu’s pick of Ryan Kaplan of Rye to the seat reserved for a real estate broker.
She had a good meeting with Kaplan but said he was only licensed in February and is too inexperienced for this oversight role.
Also, Kaplan’s selection would give the Seacoast region three of the five seats on the board, she said.
Councilors Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, and Gatsas joined Warmington to turn Kaplan down, 3-2.
We bid farewell to former State Rep. Sid Lovett, D-Holderness, who passed away earlier this month.
For 10 years in the House, Lovett, 93, was a champion for social justice as well as for efforts to change the state’s tax structure.
His support for an income tax moved him to run for governor in 1996 in the Democratic primary. Jeanne Shaheen won and went on to become the state’s first female chief executive.
The ordained minister in the United Church of Christ was neither shy nor apologetic when he pursued changes in public policy.
He’ll be fondly remembered by many.