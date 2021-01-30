A MAJOR TO-DO on the New Hampshire Legislature’s priority list just got shoved to a back burner.
That would be the decennial redrawing of district lines for legislative, congressional and Executive Council districts to comply with changes from the 2020 Census.
In a typical decade, Census data would be turned in by Dec. 31, a culmination of a mail and door-to-door effort involving millions.
Then COVID-19 hit.
In December, word was those numbers would be out by the end of February.
The Biden administration, however, “updated” that estimate last week, saying complete national Census data likely will not come until near the end of April.
That is a big problem — and not just for New Hampshire.
May and June are the traditional months during which lawmakers are busy with completing their annual state budgets — or in our case, two-year budget in odd-numbered years.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, already have an idea of who’s going to be on their special redistricting committees to be named in the coming weeks.
Surely, Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, and state Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, will take major roles as the respective chairs of the Senate and House Election Laws Committees.
First, they must turn their attention to the mountain of bills they are going to have to dispense with before then.
“I think we are looking at the lion’s share of redistricting work to get done this summer when the Legislature has finished with the budget,” said Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek.
Democratic legislators put the press on last week for legislation to create an independent redistricting commission to advise lawmakers.
In 21 states, redistricting has some non-partisan dimension to it.
“This eliminates gerrymandering and force the two parties to work together,” said ex-State Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, of Senate bill (SB 80).
In each of the past two years, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed bills on this reform, which has been championed by Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham.
He won’t get the chance in 2021.
That legislation is headed for the shredder now that the GOP has regained control of both chambers.
Targeted by redistricting
There are conflicting reports about what changes the GOP-led Legislature will try to push through for the state’s two congressional districts.
Politico reported that unnamed Republicans had decided the boundaries for the 1st Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., won’t change.
The incumbent got a different memo.
“Listen, I can’t express this any more urgently: Republicans are planning to unseat me by any means necessary,” Pappas wrote in a fundraising email at the end of last week.
As evidence, Pappas pointed to the words of state party chair Stepanek, who predicted legislative leaders would not miss the opportunity to tilt the 1st Congressional District map in the GOP’s favor.
“I can stand here today and guarantee you that we will send a conservative Republican to Washington, D.C., as a congressperson in 2022,” Stepanek said at last weekend’s state committee meeting.
Take that to the bank. The last Republican presidential candidate to win the 2nd Congressional District vote was George H. Bush over Democrat Mike Dukakis in 1988.
The state GOP surely will help any well-financed opponent to five-term Rep. Annie Kuster in 2022.
The new maps, however, likely will make the 2nd district more Democratic and the 1st district more Republican.
Post-Zoom recovery
Stepanek is regrouping after a disastrous Republican State Committee meeting on Zoom exploded.
No need to review the blow-by-blow here. Suffice it to say no vote was taken on the next chairman and vice chairman because the Zoom meeting pipe couldn’t handle the volume of people taking part.
Conservative radio talk show host Keith Hanson is opposing Stepanek for a second term, and Vice Chair Pam Tucker is being challenged by former state Rep. Dan Hynes.
The meeting was four hours of bickering warfare. Hanson in an email called it an “absolute travesty.”
“Zoom worked for us very well for all the caucuses we have done. All of them were under 100 people,” Stepanek said.
“We were trying to do something for 400 people and it was unmanageable under Zoom.”
Last Monday, the GOP Executive Board met and created a two-day in-person voting process for the 400 state committee members.
The first day of voting will be Feb. 3 at city and county committee-designated locations, like the Atkinson Community Center in Rockingham County and Alan’s of Boscawen Restaurant in Merrimack County.
The election, which will feature unprecedented locked-box voting, will conclude Feb. 6, with voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Granite State Baptist Church at 236 Sheep Davis Road in Concord.
The sealed ballots from the various sites will be brought to Concord and opened in front of observers, Stepanek said.
“We were determined to create a way to do this in person,” Stepanek said.
As for the rest of party business, it will have to wait.
Bylaws and resolutions remain to be acted upon, but Stepanek said those will be put off until later, when the state committee can hold an in-person meeting.
Governor checks, balances
Those who think Sununu wielded too much power during the pandemic might be surprised to learn New Hampshire has more checks and balances on the chief executive than most states do during an emergency.
A new report from the Maine Policy Institute, a free-market think tank, concluded only three states had more checks and balances during emergencies than New Hampshire.
Unlike most states, New Hampshire allows the Legislature to either create on its own or unilaterally end any emergency by a majority vote of both the House and state Senate.
Further, our governor can create new regulations, but he can’t amend or repeal any existing state law.
The only states with more constraints on their governors were, in order, Kansas, South Carolina and Minnesota.
All three of those states require their governors to obtain permission from lawmakers for an extension to a state of emergency. In Kansas, it has to come within 15 days.
Among New England states, Rhode Island’s governor was the next-most limited (19th nationally), followed by Maine at 23rd, Massachusetts at No. 30 and Connecticut at 43rd. Nationwide, Vermont’s governor had the fewest checks and balances on him, according to the report.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jordan Ulery, R-Hudson, defended bills seeking to check future powers and to refund fines levied on businesses (HB 63).
“The issue is that the Constitution clearly states only the Legislature can suspend laws, make laws, levy fines and penalties,” Ulery said.
House feud heats up
The simmering feud between House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and two-term Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, was back on a full boil last wek.
Packard stripped Rung of her seat on the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee after she wrote a tweet shaming Troy Police Chief David Ellis for attending the then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Packard said Rung must apologize. She refused and instead proposed that Packard make the following statement of reinstatement:
“Today, we come together to start anew — to pledge not to fan the fires of partisanship. I reinstate her to her committee assignment and Rep. Rung pledges to be more sensitive to the perceptions others may have of her opinions and positions,” Rung wrote to Packard in an email.
Rung decided to attend her committee last Wednesday at the invitation of Chairman Andrew Renzullo, R-Hudson, and ranking Democrat Suzanne Smith of Hebron.
Packard heard she was there and called Renzullo into the hall. Renzullo then told Rung she had to leave at the end of the next public hearing.
“I am not going to apologize. I did nothing wrong, and my tweet did not incite threats of violence to the Troy Town Hall as the Speaker alleges,” said Rung, who has charged Packard with hypocrisy for not cracking down on GOP members who shared on social media images some critics claimed were anti-Semitic.
Packard said Rung should further apologize for an avalanche of calls and emails he has received criticizing his decision.
“Instead of addressing the very real and dangerous issues within their own party or helping Granite Staters get through the COVID pandemic, the NH GOP is wasting taxpayer money playing shameful political games on Granite Staters’ dimes,” said Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley.
Ironically, the committee was holding a hearing on a Rung bill (HB 256) to create a commission to study PFAS contamination. Added to the measure was Packard’s hometown of Londonderry. The House panel endorsed the bill.
“I feel my freedom of speech has been violated,” Rung said, calling on members in both parties to rally to her side
“Today, it’s me. Tomorrow, it could be anyone else.”Rung also made appeals on her Facebook page, which received many views.
Hearings hit bumps
It would be charitable to say the hybrid hearings held by House committees last week had a few glitches.
The Legislature’s website shut down for nearly an hour last Wednesday, overwhelmed by too many Zoom meetings at the same time.
Meanwhile, conduct under the new mask policy for members attending hearings in the Legislative Office Building set off some sparks.
New House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, threatened to take away the cell phones and computers of all members (except the recording clerk) after he learned someone took a picture of a committee member, Rep. Scott Wallace, R-Danville, reportedly getting too close to colleagues while not wearing a mask.
House rules prohibit members from photographing one another during sessions or committee meetings.
“This is your one and only warning,” Abbas said to his colleagues.
It turned out Rep. Deborah Altschiller, D-Stratham, who is not a member of the committee, had posted a screenshot she took of the committee on her computer.
Banning the taking of pictures online would be problematic, since the media, public and lobbyists are all blocked from attending meetings in person.
House Democratic spokesman Zack Sheehan said, “It has all been just a mess and very confusing.”
House GOP officials said that taking everything into consideration, the first week went well.
“Things were not perfect, but I am very pleased with the level of success of our first week of hybrid committee,” Packard said last Friday.
Judges amendment
Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Lynn of Windham had to retire when he reached 70 in the summer of 2019. Last week, he came to the State House with a proposed constitutional amendment (CACR 6) to permit judges to stay on until 75.
Whatever his age, Lynn hasn’t lost his fastball.
What’s interesting about the plan is it would for the first time give the governor and Executive Council a crack at evaluating a sitting judge. Anyone over 70 would have to ask to stay on for five years, and the council by majority vote could deny it.