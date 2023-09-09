SECRETARY OF STATE David Scanlan is dropping some important news Wednesday.
We confirmed that the state’s top election official will make two key announcements.
The first is to set the filing period for candidates in the first-in-the-nation primary. The second will answer legal challenges to former President Donald Trump appearing on the ballot.
Trump critics have filed suit insisting that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution disqualifies Trump from serving again as commander in chief because he encouraged an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Based on the the candidate filing period, it will be possible to predict the range of possible primary dates.
Many have speculated it could wind up being on Jan. 23, 2024, the fourth Tuesday of the month.
GOP leaders, AG at odds
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, aren’t talking about it publicly, but they have a bone to pick with Attorney General John Formella.
Both believe the AG should have given them a heads-up that House Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford, was under investigation for her role in the operations at the Concord Casino before it became public 10 days ago.
If Packard had been aware, he would not have named Sanborn to the commission reviewing charity gambling in the state, much less advocated for her to chair the panel.
Laurie Sanborn resigned from the commission on Sept. 1.
However, this has been Formella’s practice with public integrity investigations.
The last thing Formella wants to do while investigating possible influence-peddling by a state official is have ex parte conversations with politicians, which could constitute preferential treatment for the target.
Laurie Sanborn has yet to comment, but we have confirmed she does not plan to resign her seat.
Gov. Chris Sununu last week swore in Enfield Democrat David Fracht, winner of a special election that made the House its most closely divided to date — 199 Republicans, 197 Democrats, two independents (one a former Republican, one a former Democrat) and two vacancies.
Bedford remains a Republican-leaning suburb, but two of its seven House members are Democrats, Catherine Rombeau and Loren Foxx, and Joe Biden solidly defeated Trump here in 2020.
Meanwhile, Laurie Sanborn’s husband, Andy Sanborn, and the corporate Concord Casino have until Monday at midnight to request a hearing to contest the proposed lifetime suspension of their licenses on allegations he fraudulently obtained a COVID-19 relief loan and then illegally spent it on three sports cars.
Sanborn and his legal advisers have to know if this goes to a hearing, any testimony would be of interest to U.S. Attorney Jane Young, who is exploring whether to charge Sanborn with federal fraud crimes.
Key date for House
Last week, the liberal pro-abortion rights group Emily’s List endorsed Democrat Emily Paige Beauchemin to replace former House Democratic Leader David Cote for a seat in Nashua Ward 4.
On Sept. 19, Republicans will have a rerun primary pitting Joost Baumeister against David M. Narkunas for the GOP nomination.
The two squared off in May for another special election in the ward to replace Democrat Stacie Laughton, who stepped down after being charged with stalking.
Narkunas won that first runoff and lost badly to former Nashua Alderman and Democrat Marc Plamondon.
This general election will not happen until Nov. 7, but we’ll save you the suspense: the Democrats will pick up another seat here.
Also on Sept. 19, voters in Northwood and Nottingham will decide a competitive open seat.
Northwood Selectman James Guzofski dusted off a young primary opponent, but as we’ve written, this pastor has offered some very controversial comments on homosexuality and other topics.
This is an R plus 4 district.
Fundraising in the race isn’t a contest.
Former Nottingham Selectman and School Board member Hal Rafter has raised nearly $33,000 on his own, and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has turned over $25,000 to the House Democratic Victory PAC led by Nashua Rep. Laura Telerski.
Guzofski has raised $450 and spent $753.
The Republican State Committee is all in on this race, however,
“This is an incredibly important election, and the balance of the NH House is on the line,” Chairman Chris Ager wrote in an email blast last week.
The party is enlisting volunteers to help with daily door knocking and to work at multiple phone banks.
Craig attacks Ayotte
You probably haven’t heard much about the AFL-CIO Labor Day Breakfast, which inexplicably was closed to the media.
We got plenty of intel after the fact. Democratic candidate for governor and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig used her speech to launch a full-throated attack against Republican candidate and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.
“The choice in this election is clear. I’ve always supported working families and brought thousands of family sustaining jobs to our community, all while Kelly Ayotte has made millions of dollars sitting on corporate boards that have shipped thousands of jobs overseas,” Craig said.
“She’s lined her pockets by taking away jobs from hard working Americans. Kelly Ayotte puts her personal profit over people and that’s wrong. It doesn’t reflect our values here in New Hampshire, and it’s disqualifying for anyone hoping to lead our state.”
Ayotte fired back that she would stack her record of supporting job creation against Craig’s any time.
“Joyce Craig is incapable of recruiting employers to New Hampshire when her approach is to vilify great American companies like Caterpillar, which provides thousands of hardworking Americans with good paying jobs, including right here in New Hampshire at Milton Cat in Londonderry,” Ayotte said.
“While I have proudly worked for companies like Caterpillar to create more economic prosperity — Mayor Joyce Craig has worked against companies and created economic adversity by allowing violent crime and homelessness to proliferate outside of businesses in downtown Manchester and advocating for higher taxes and regulation.”
Morse, Ayotte on border leaks
Former Senate President and gubernatorial candidate Chuck Morse of Salem and Ayotte seized on the federal arrest of a Mexican charged with driving a carload full of illegal immigrants over the northern border into New Hampshire.
Ayotte also has criticized Craig for opposing legislation to do away with sanctuary cities.
Craig hasn’t disavowed opposing the bill but pointed out some law enforcement also has come out against it, including Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Hollis Police Chief Joseph Hoebeke, the latter the past president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.
Manchester GOP crew for Ayotte
As we first reported on social media, all six of the House’s Manchester Republicans, along with longtime Manchester Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur, are backing Ayotte.
“I am thankful for the support of Alderman Levasseur and the Republican representatives from Manchester. I look forward to working with these leaders to help the Queen City become safer and stronger,” Ayotte said.
Those GOP House members are Reps. Ross Berry, Brian Cole, Larry Gagne, Will Infantine, Mark McLean and Mark Proulx.
Abbas staying in job
First-term state Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, denied reports that he was considering running for either governor or the 1st Congressional District seat in 2024.
Abbas doesn’t live in the 1st District, though that’s not a requirement to run
He credited Morse for great advice.
“He said, ‘No matter where you are in District 22, you are less than a half an hour from home,’” said Abbas, whose district includes Salem, Pelham, Atkinson and Plaistow.
“Maybe some time in the future, but I’ve got some young ones (two children), and for now I’m staying put,” Abbas said.
Senator sticking around
Observers who don’t know him well assumed that three-term Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, would step down after a life-threatening infection led to him losing his right leg below the knee.
Wrong.
“Hey, it slowed me down, but it didn’t stop me,” said Gannon, who is planning to seek a fourth term in the upper chamber next year.
Dynamic duo join forces
A pair of veteran campaign and Senate office executives have joined forces to open a New Hampshire office for Cornerstone Government Affairs.
They are Marc Goldberg, former chief of staff to Sen. and ex-Gov. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Mike Vlacich, former senior adviser to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. who also steps down as regional administrator for the Small Business Administration.
Company President Campbell Kaufman said, “Adding a 12th state office is a significant milestone for the firm. Just as we have with our Iowa office, another early presidential nominating and critical battleground state like New Hampshire enhances and complements the state work we’ll be doing in Concord.”
AFP moves Center Right
The state chapter of Americans for Prosperity has moved its regular Center Right meetings out of its Manchester headquarters.
The national AFP has conducted mailings and digital messaging opposing Trump and warning his nomination would guarantee another term for Biden.
Top Trump campaign aides in New Hampshire expressed discomfort at attending these meetings, given AFP already has announced it will endorse a Republican other than Trump for president in the coming months.
Until further notice, the Center Right organization will gather at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
RFK pressing remembrance
Because of the G-20 summit and other travel, Biden will not be in the continental 48 on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania.
Biden will attend a ceremony in Alaska on his way back to D.C.
Democratic presidential rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will host his own observance ceremony Monday in Walpole, followed by a town hall forum there.
Some of Kennedy’s top supporters are 9/11 deniers, believing the U.S. government was involved in the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
Next Wednesday, Kennedy also is the guest of honor for a NO BS BBQ in Rye, hosted by former U.S. Sen. Scott and Gail Huff Brown.
Councilor skeptical of PragerU
The state Board of Education could vote at its next meeting on Thursday whether to approve the conservative PragerU as supplier of a video course on financial literacy.
Last week, Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Cinde Warmington of Concord said a state law could block the company from getting a contract in New Hampshire.
State law prohibits any organization from using the name “college” or “university” unless it has been incorporated under state law. PragerU has not.
“It is not a university, in fact. I am wondering if anyone has looked at our statute,” Warmington said.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in the grant the vendor is identified as PragerU, not Prager University.
“We will go back and take a look at that,” Edelblut said.
Kenney slams Food Bank
The New Hampshire Food Bank got plenty of accolades when it hosted the Executive Council’s Wednesday meeting to mark Hunger Action Month
But Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, criticized the non-profit for failing to act on a three-year call to open a food warehouse in the North Country region of Berlin-Gorham.
Surveys show that 12.5% of residents in Coos County suffer from food insecurity, nearly double the statewide average, Kenney said.
“I’m just tired of hearing, ‘Oh yeah, we’re working on that,’” Kenney said. “My constituents are suffering as another food pantry in Lancaster recently closed. I told them, ‘You people have to make Coos County your top priority.’”
DES No. 2 moving on
Mark Sanborn, assistant commissioner with the Department of Environmental Services, leaves next month to become director of government relations and permitting for North and South Construction Services in Newington.
Sanborn’s long public service career has included stints as a congressional aide and at the Department of Transportation and in Sununu’s office.
“I will miss working for the state, but this job really meets my skillset that I owe New Hampshire for helping to develop,” Sanborn said.
Nominee comes clean
Rarely does a public hearing on a new insurance commissioner come with a mea culpa.
On Wednesday, ex-Sununu aide and Deputy Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt came before the council on his nomination.
Bettencourt’s transgressions include a 2022 arrest for domestic violence against his wife (the charges were dropped) and his resignation more than a decade ago as a House GOP leader after confirming he falsified records about a law school internship.
“‘I appreciate how disgraceful my decisions were, and I have acknowledged and worked hard to mature from them to be a better person,” Bettencourt told the council. “I’ve worked to try to fix the places in me that were broken.”