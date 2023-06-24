THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Federation of Republican Women is more united than the Russian Federation was in its heyday.
These women never play favorites or speak out of turn and always support each other.
So who would have expected the food fight that erupted Thursday in this proper club?
The group’s leadership attacked Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for scheduling a campaign event in Hollis on Tuesday at the same time as the NHFRW’s 76th Annual Lilac Luncheon at the Grappone Center in Concord.
Former President Donald Trump is the guest speaker for the Republican women’s sold-out event.
President Elizabeth Girard said it was improper for a presidential candidate to schedule an event in conflict with one of its own.
“The Lilac Luncheon is the preeminent fundraiser of the largest grassroots Republican women’s organization in the state,” Girard said. “This attempt to pull focus from our Lilac Luncheon only diminishes the efforts of the Republican women in New Hampshire.”
Events Director Christine Peters said she has not seen anything like this in 25 years of organizing.
“To have a candidate come in and distract from the most special event NHFRW holds in the year is unprecedented,” Peters said.
Former state Rep. Melissa Blasek, a dues-paying member of the group, and a DeSantis supporter, resigned in protest of the group’s position.
“Clearly this is motivated by the Trump campaign, and it is bewildering to me that our president would take part in such a cheap campaign stunt,” said Blasek, who leads Rebuild NH.
Kate Day, who chairs the group’s public efforts, stepped down from her post.
“Although not consulted, I would have advised against any negative statement against any candidate, thereby violating our NHFRW neutrality policy for our First in the Nation primary,” Day said.
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager tried to put out this brush fire with a statement:
”The New Hampshire Republican Party welcomes all presidential candidates to speak to whomever they want, whenever and wherever they see fit,” Ager said.
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, found the whole controversy perplexing.
“Why are we having this outrage about an event that is already sold out?” Moore asked.
“Whatever DeSantis is doing in Hollis, it won’t keep a single person away from the Lilac Luncheon, since there aren’t any tickets left.”
Jack Heath, host of “Good Morning New Hampshire” on the Pulse of NH, said the dustup looked to be Trump-engineered.
“He is so good at getting under the skin of his opposition, that’s what this looks like to me,” Heath said Friday.
Also on Tuesday, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley will have her own event in Hollis, a town hall forum that begins more than five hours after the Lilac Luncheon.
Politico turns journalist
Former Massachusetts senator and 2016 New Hampshire Senate nominee Scott Brown is trying his hand at reporting. The Christian-based Trinity Broadcasting Network has contracted him to provide reports on New Hampshire politics.
Last Tuesday afternoon, he got a late call to cover Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was speaking hours later at Saint Anselm College.
“Sure, I can do it,” Brown said.
“Can you get a camera?” his assignment editor asked.
Brown quipped, “That’s not my job. I’m the talent.”
Scott and Gail Brown are again hosting “No B.S.” barbeque events for all presidential candidates to come and speak.
Nearly 400 turned out to hear Haley earlier this month.
No-stress hell week
Every year, the last week to deal with unresolved bills is full of high drama.
Not this year.
With the state budget signed, sealed and delivered, the horse-trading rooms had a decidedly lower temperature, except for a handful of the 28 remaining bills.
State senators’ explosion at the House’s refusal to take up bail reform (HB 610) was the best example.
That’s probably why an unusually high number of bills (10) had no agreement at all.
State Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, was most disappointed that the expansion of those certified to prescribe medical marijuana was lost when the bail reform bill died.
“Despite willingness to create and fund a transition to an electronic bail system, the Senate conferees were unwilling to take a small but meaningful win and the conference failed to reach agreement,” Layon wrote.
House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said his plans for a “quiet” summer have vanished. Now he must create a lengthy process to review five bail bills before his committee reconvenes this fall.
Bet on this: State Senate GOP leadership will bring back this issue near the top of the agenda in 2024.
Translation: They could get very creative in order to keep it alive.
Strafford County change
The only nail-biter among the “compromise” bills is one to split Strafford County into three districts, each of which would elect their own commissioner (HB 75).
Supporters insist this is needed to make sure small towns are represented on the panel and cities do not dominate the county.
Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, insisted that hasn’t been the history.
“Years ago, it was true for 20 years that the three commissioners were two from Rochester and one from Dover,” Grassie began.
“Nearly two decades ago this changed, and since then we have had Republicans on the commission and we have had them come from Milton, Farmington and now Rollinsford, all small towns,” Grassie said.
“I say to the Republicans in Strafford County all the time, if you get good candidates, you get good results. The problem they have had is identifying those who can run and win countywide, but they exist, so go out and get them,” Grassie added.
Case for Burgess biopower
Last week, we reported Gov. Chris Sununu’s strong misgivings about legislation aimed at keeping the Burgess Biopower wood chip-burning plant in Berlin alive.
There were new signs that Sununu could be edging toward getting out his veto pen once the bill arrives on his desk.
The Josiah Bartlett Center posted a stinging criticism titled, entitled, “Would you spend $150 million to subsidize a Dunkin’ franchise? How about an unprofitable power plant?”
Here’s how this bill (HB 142) is different:
The legislation does not impose any new or additional costs on ratepayers.
It also ends earlier subsidies and returns to the terms of the previous contract.
If this bill does not become law, Eversource will cease making payments to the plant, starting this December.
In that case, the plant likely will not operate, which will take 75 megawatts of power offline as winter 2024 approaches.
Other casualties would include an end to the purchase of $32 million in wood chips, the loss of a $4 million payroll, tax payments and water and sewer taxes paid to Berlin.
Then what if the plant went bankrupt? Ratepayers could be on the hook for $100 million in payments that Eversource has made to Burgess.
All signs say no-go
DraftKings would probably not even agree to open a betting line on odds that Gov. Chris Sununu will seek an unprecedented fifth two-year term.
“I haven’t firmly made the decision that I’m not going to run,” Sununu told WEEI in Boston.
“I’m leaning to not doing it, but I’ll talk to the family about it and see what we do. But no one has ever been a five-term governor in New Hampshire. I’m not here to break records, but I could.”
One indication that this could be Sununu’s swan song?
It appears that every staffer in the governor’s office who wants one has gotten a low-digit license plate, including some of relatively recent vintage.
Sununu returns to DC
Sununu went to Washington last week for meetings with Commerce Secretary and ex-Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Federal Emergency Management Director Deanne Criswell.
He also socialized with New Hampshire business leaders at a meeting of the National Restaurant Association.
RFK Jr. visits uncle’s bust
Before giving his speech, Kennedy made a visit to the statue of the late President John F. Kennedy at Nashua City Hall, according to the New Hampshire Journal.
“I was at the convention in 1960 in Los Angeles,” Kennedy said. “It was the first time that I had stayed up all night, and then I flew back with him the following day. I sat next to him on the airplane the whole way.
Like most of what Kennedy has done in New Hampshire, it went under the radar. The media was not told he was doing it and the campaign never confirmed it happened.
No Labels targets ballot
No Labels, the non-partisan group pushing a centrist approach, is openly trying to find a presidential candidate who can appear on the general election ballot in 2024 in New Hampshire and across the country.
The first pushback to this comes from those fearful that this candidacy could make it more likely Trump wins a rematch with Biden next year.
Founding chairman and 2004 vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman said it’s “ridiculous” to think this is any effort to get Trump back in office.
The Washington Post reported that anti-Trump conservatives and Democrats held a recent meeting to brainstorm over fears of this development.
To get on the New Hampshire ballot, this candidate would have to collect petitions from the number of registered voters equal to 3% of those voting last November — 18,808, to be exact.
That’s 24% fewer signatures than the candidate would have to get if the 3% had been calculated on the 2020 election turnout.
Mental health a GOP issue
A new coalition said GOP voters in New Hampshire and three other key states — Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada — view mental health as a key issue for 2024.
The GOP polling firm of Meeting Street Insights did the survey for Inseparable.
The poll of 800 likely voters found 78% thought children and teens in this country are experiencing a mental health crisis. Only a third said youth can get the mental health services they need.
Spiced-up golf tourney
The annual Legislative Golf Classic Monday at Loudon Country Club will have an added feature.
Before the first golfer tees off, a rally will be held in in support of legislation (HB 229) that would limit activation of the New Hampshire National Guard to wars declared by Congress.
“New Hampshire Guardsmen should not be sent to risk life and limb until Congress holds itself accountable and officially declares war,” wrote Samuel Eaton of Enfield on behalf of the Defend the Guard Act.
The House State and Federal Relations Committee voted to retain this bill for further study.
PUC pick hearing set
The Executive Council will take testimony next Wednesday on the nomination of Public Utilities Commissioner Carleton Simpson of Hampton for another term on the three-person regulatory board.
Big change for hunters
This bill received zero publicity during the session, but soon those who hunt elk and red deer won’t have to go through federal inspection or licensing.
This is already the case for bison.
The state veterinarian’s office convinced House-Senate negotiators to include several food safety provisions in the final agreement on this bill (HB 119).
These would require the animals be kept on “closed farms” and that after any atypical, animals be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease, and any who test positive would not be eligible for this program.
The change comes with a two-year sunset provision.