Some New Hampshire lawmakers want to crack down on law enforcement agencies’ poor record of screening applicants for psychological and substance abuse issues.
A legislative performance audit of New Hampshire Police Standards and Training last year reported that in a sampling of 108 law enforcement agencies, 28.9% of them did not consistently administer drug screens to all job applicants.
Psychological screenings were not required by 14.5% of agencies.
Last week, State Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, spoke at the first public hearing on his bill (HB 1174) to require the tests.
This is personal for Cushing.
On June 1, 1988, Hampton police officer Robert McLaughlin showed up at his door with a sawed-off shotgun he got from the local station evidence room and shot Cushing’s father to death.
McLaughlin put on his uniform the following day and patrolled the streets of Hampton for the next three months, Cushing said.
When he was hired by Hampton PD, McLaughlin did not undergo a background check.
That’s why it was not discovered until after the death of Cushing’s father that McLaughlin had changed his name from Robert Randall and spent time in prison for armed robbery.
It also was later learned that McLaughlin had threatened his first wife and daughter.
“I was, quite frankly, shocked to find out there are still some police departments in New Hampshire where someone is authorized to be a member of law enforcement and does not have that kind of screening,” Cushing said.
Sunapee Police Chief David Cahill of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police endorsed the bill with an amendment tweak.
Cahill said the screenings often aren’t done because of their cost. He proposed that lawmakers reimburse departments from the penalty assessment portion of all state fines, which generates $1.3 million a year.
“We would ask that 10% of that be put into a revolving account so we could reimburse cities and towns for some if not all of these costs,” Cahill said.
Cushing said he would talk to House budget writers this spring about the idea.
Conlon pursues bail reform
Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon on Friday called on a commission to revise recent bail reform laws.
Conlon presented two “anecdotal stories,” in which a drug dealer and a wife beater got out without posting cash bail, failed to appear in court and were free to continue to reoffend.
“The intent of holding an accused drug dealer is not merely to prevent their flight but to prevent them from continuing their drug enterprise,” Conlon told the Commission on Pretrial Detention, Pretrial Scheduling and Pretrial Services.
“Families that have lost loved ones in the opioid crisis deserve justice from law enforcement and the Legislature.”
“We need a holistic evaluation of all factors, with discretion left to the judge,” Conlon said.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway and Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi had similar criticism of the recent bail reform laws before the commission, chaired by Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline.
The panel must issue a final report by this November.
Turned down for pay raise, Edelblut presses on
The Executive Council voted, 3-2, last week to deny a $6,300-a-year pay raise for Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, with all three Democrats voting no.
“I’m going to keep working every day to improve the education for every student in our state,” said Edelblut, a former state representative and 2016 candidate for governor. “I didn’t take this job for the compensation.”
Edelblut makes $109,305 a year.
Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, and a candidate for governor, had called on Edelblut to resign in part because of his vocal support for doubling the number of public charter schools.
“I can’t very well turn around and say he’s deserving of a pay upgrade,” Volinsky said.
Edelblut said he intends to talk with all the councilors.
“If they think I can do more or should be doing something different, I’m willing to hear it,” Edelblut said.
This was the first time in recent memory a political appointee was denied a raise usually intended to be all but automatic after another year of service in the job.
Last year, in protest, the council voted to table a similar raise for State Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica. Six months later, the council passed it.
Todd gets a promotion
The former top spokesman at the Department of Safety just got kicked upstairs — again.
Michael Todd was confirmed as the deputy director of the Division of Motor Vehicles.
For five-plus years, Todd was public information officer in the Department of Safety.
About a year ago he was named director of strategic communications at the agency.
Todd replaces William Joseph at Motor Vehicles, who resigned his post early.
The job pays $103,059 a year. In 2018 Todd made more than that, $109,243, after $35,665 in overtime.
Meanwhile state government could have a new highest-paid official.
The council confirmed Mitchell Weinberg, of Edmonton, Canada, as the new deputy medical examiner.
His salary will be $240,000 a year, according to council records.
Weinberg’s boss, Medical Examiner Jennie Duval, earned $210,600 in 2018.