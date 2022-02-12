NOW THAT the state Senate is preparing to approve a plan next Wednesday to redistrict its 24 seats, we’re seeing movement on the lineup of 2022 candidates.
There are still other shoes to drop, but let’s explore some of the latest developments.
• Senate District 3. Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro. When state Rep. Bill Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, changed his party affiliation in response to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate controversy, speculation began immediately this was a precursor to him challenging Bradley.
At the time, Marsh noted the pair had a long and good relationship.
Last week, Marsh confirmed he’s entering this race and took aim out of the gate.
“I have known Jeb Bradley for years. He has moved hard right, and in Carroll County we have noticed. In the last few years his actions have spoken far louder than his words,” Marsh said in his announcement.
“Twenty-five years ago then-Representative Bradley asked me what we should do about high property taxes in Wolfeboro. He has not addressed this issue since.”
In his response, Bradley said it was Marsh who was playing politics.
“It’s disappointing to see Rep. Marsh walking away from these successes and common sense principles,” said Bradley about issues the pair had worked together on in the past.
“It’s also very sad to see Rep. Marsh using the politics of the pandemic to diminish the rights of parents and exert more government intervention over the everyday lives of New Hampshire citizens. I always have and always will stand up to protect our citizens’ rights and to fight to ensure their voices are heard.”
District 3 is one of the half-dozen districts that are the most Republican. The Senate plan removes the Democratic town of Sandwich from Bradley’s district and gives him Lincoln, another GOP stronghold.
• Senate District 22. Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem. As we predicted, House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, became the first to announce he’s running to replace Morse, who’s seeking a U.S. Senate seat.
“My family raised me to love America because America is the land of opportunity and that in America everyone has the same opportunity to achieve greatness,” Abbas said.
Preserving the New Hampshire Advantage puts people in the best position to achieve greatness by not overburdening small businesses with regulations and over taxation.”
There will be others getting into this district, but Abbas is the one to beat and the redistricting plan doesn’t change what is arguably the most Republican district.
• Senate District 7. Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury. This is the great unknown because French has already said he’s not running again but instead is a candidate for 2nd District congressman. Also, a redistricting plan moved French’s hometown out of that district.
The Senate map takes out Laconia, Gilford, Belmont and Northfield while adding more than a dozen towns including Hillsborough, Henniker, Tilton, Bristol, Bridgewater and Alexandria.
• Senate District 17. Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield. Reagan hasn’t made it official but many signs point to this five-term Senate budget writer riding off into the sunset.
Three-term Rep. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, has already reached out to prepare a Senate campaign if there is a vacancy.
This district would stay hard red, losing the GOP towns of Raymond and Stafford, but picking up Barnstead and Northfield that are likewise friendly territory for Republican candidates.
• Senate District 24. Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye. Many observers have concluded the two-term Sen. Sherman will mount a Democratic run for governor.
Maybe so, but this Senate map makes his district even more Democratic if he decides to stay.
The Senate map removes Seabrook and Newton, two GOP towns, from this district.
Sherman’s district would add Exeter, a big blue community that helped make Maggie Hassan a state senator and also one that Brentwood Democrat Jon Morgan needed in 2018 to knock off Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, in Senate District 23.
Two years later, Gannon returned the favor.
Now imagine how Gannon feels as his district would lose the most Democratic community (nearly 2-1).
Keep in mind: Hampton Falls Republican and Trump ally Lou Gargiulo spent more than $200,000 to try to knock off Sherman in 2020, and many assume he’ll step up to run again this year.
• Senate District 16. Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester. Cavanaugh got the roughest treatment in the Senate map as he’d lose two, Bow and Dunbarton, while getting back the beet-red Goffstown and Raymond.
State GOP activists are urging House Election Laws Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, to try to move up. Were Griffin to pass, Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, could be an intriguing contender.
Pause on redistricting
What do we make of the Senate GOP leadership decision not to move forward on the controversial House-passed redistricting of the state’s two congressional districts?
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, has made clear this plan doesn’t need to come out of the Senate until late March.
That’s the same deadline for a plan on how to alter, if at all, the five districts for the Executive Council.
Gov. Chris Sununu hasn’t changed his view that the House-passed map should be altered, but has yet to offer an alternative.
“I think the map can be better, more balanced,” Sununu said recently.
House, Senate back
Both the House and Senate have decent-sized dockets when they meet this coming week: the House at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel on Wednesday and Thursday and the Senate in Representatives Hall on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Sununu gives his state-of-the-state. He said last week affordable housing will be one of the issues he tackles.
The House will debate bills on whether to legalize cannabis and have it sold by the State Liquor Commission (HB 1598), reducing the impact of an ultrasound mandate in the state’s abortion ban (HB 1609), whether to make the state support access to school breakfast and lunch (HB 1660) and the controversy over a forensic audit of the 2020 election (HB 1484).
It looks like the House may need to meet the following week as the agenda doesn’t include many bills with financial consequences that have to go to a second committee.
The Senate has, along with redistricting, the issues of disaster loans (SB 409), a dental benefit for those on Medicaid (SB 422) and creating an office of early childhood (SB 326).
Gov. no fan of ‘objector’
Some House and Senate social conservatives continue to move aggressively toward giving citizens the right to morally object to a vaccine mandate.
The House will debate next week a bill (HB 1604) to let a worker claim conscientious objector status if given a vaccine mandate while working for a state-owned health-care facility such as New Hampshire Hospital.
Sununu is no fan of the idea.
“Why would folks change the rules we have? I’m not for vaccine mandates, but a private business owner has rights,” Sununu said.
“They are trying to create a loophole so that nobody can mandate anything. I’m not at all for that.”
Big revenue surplus
Last week, Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus put out a report predicting state revenues could be as much as $284 million over forecast by June 30, 2023, the end of the current two-year budget cycle.
The governor pointed to revenue growth from business tax cuts playing a big role along with New Hampshire being the only state to grow in the Northeast.
Sununu said he’ll put together a blueprint for how some, but not all, of that revenue surplus could be spent in the coming year.“The state will have a lot of opportunity with one-time investments because this is one-time money,” Sununu said.
“There is so much of it (surplus) right now that if there is a need, let’s say go after it.”
Harmony lessons coming
The state will release soon a preliminary look at lessons learned from the tragic story of Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who’s been missing since 2019.
This report will touch upon “mitigation strategies” and include the admission there were “system failures,” Sununu said.
The biggest break was the transfer of information between states, he said.
“When you look at how that information is transferred, how that is processed, delays in that, how the interstate compacts really work, that is clearly where the system had the most trouble,” Sununu said.
Looking at tax cuts
Given the state’s healthy economy, legislative leaders are discussing what taxes they should cut or even do away with this year.
The Senate next week will approve a $12 million tax cut for businesses that changes the treatment of net operating losses that can be deducted from the business profits tax.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, is the architect of this one (SB 435) that has the support of the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire, the National Federation of Independent Businesses and Americans for Prosperity.
Some have an eye on eliminating the communication services tax, but critics say consumers might not even notice how much they gain once it’s gone.A late blooming idea is to do away with the state’s 8.5% tax on car rentals.
You would think getting rid of this would most benefit out-of-state tourists who come here, rent a car and head for the mountains or lakes for a few weeks, right?
Wrong.
According to some estimates, as much as 90% of this income comes from New Hampshire residents.
They pay the tax when they need a short-term rental after an accident.House Democrat takes aim at conservative news outlet
The ongoing debate within the House Democratic Caucus took a new turn when House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing advised his colleagues not to talk to the NH Journal.
Cushing was upset at the online outlet’s coverage of state Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, D-Manchester, who was stripped of her committee assignment after allegedly using the N-word to describe a Black organizer who had testified.
What most drew Cushing’s ire was a Journal story that reported Klein-Knight’s replacement on the committee, Nashua Democratic Rep. Manny Espitia, had commented on the fear Blacks and other people of color have with law enforcement.
When Espitia read this was interpreted as questioning State House security officers, he wrote all House members to apologize for any misunderstanding.
“Within hours, many House members from both parties had thanked Rep. Espitia for his clarification. Everyone moved on,” Cushing wrote.
According to Cushing, the NH Journal, a member of the N.H. Press Association, continued to push its narrative and he had enough.
“As the above episode clearly shows, NH Journal is doing all they can to conjure a narrative that they believe helps the GOP and harms Democrats. If you have any questions about decisions I have made or about the conduct of our members, please call the Democratic Office to ask and voice your concerns,” Cushing concluded.
“PLEASE, DO NOT TALK TO NH JOURNAL. Doing so only harms our caucus and the values we care about.”
Michael Graham, managing editor, said factions in the Democratic caucus reached out to his news service and critics haven’t pointed to a single statement in any story that was untrue.
“Both sides of this have been communicating with the NH Journal non-stop dishing dirt on one another,” Graham said.
“It’s a problem when elected officials say don’t talk to the press. This is bad for journalism; it’s not good for democracy.”
Manchester chief seeks new bail reform
Manchester Police Chief Allan Aldenberg came to the State House to pursue legislation to cut back on the number of criminal offenders that are being released from jail prior to trial.
Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, and Bradley both have bills that would intervene and block the release on bail of repeat offenders
Bail reform advocates said four years later the system in general is working well.
Sununu had already signaled last winter he was open to making further changes.