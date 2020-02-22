THIS WEEK’S school vacation break comes at a good time for the House of Representatives.
Last week ended on a bitterly partisan note when the House voted to reprimand eight Republican members who skipped a mandatory training course on preventing sexual harassment.
Debate about the reprimands dragged on four hours and prevented the House from dispensing with the 35-plus bills left on its agenda.
House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said those leftovers will be taken up in early March.
State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, was one of more than a dozen GOP members who publicly attacked the process. Critics used descriptions like “vague, arbitrarily and poorly written” to describe the House rule requiring members to take the training.
The rule was adopted in 2018 by a vote of 284-92, with some House Republicans assenting.
The controversy will return in coming weeks when six members who face reprimands and were absent Thursday show up in the chamber.
New council candidate emerges
Former Senate Majority Leader and lobbyist Bob Clegg of Hudson said he is returning to elective politics.
Clegg has decided to run for the Executive Council in District 5, the seat held by Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli.
“I’m looking forward to it and need to get an early start,” said Clegg, a Republican.
Over the past decade, Pignatelli has traded control of the seat with Milford Republican Dave Wheeler.
Early on in 2020, Wheeler has been active on gun rights matters and hasn’t ruled out seeking a return to the council.
State revenues bear watching
While the economy continues to hum along, state taxes and fees took an unexpected dip last month.
After a quarter of strong revenue performance, January was a downer, with the $138 million taken in falling $11.4 million short of expectations.
Through seven months, the state is still above forecast by $15.8 million, or 1.4%.
The growth rate, however, is below the 6% threshold needed for the next cut in state business taxes, which kicks in during 2021.
Most of the shortfall last month came in business taxes, which were off $5.3 million.
Liquor revenues were below estimates by $4.8 million, but state tax officials said the timing of payments to the state caused the shortfall.
“I’m going to be really watching March revenues closely because they will give us a good idea of how we’re going to finish the year in July,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester.
The Senate’s chief budget writer also is studying a proposal to float a 30-year, $50 million bond to pay for water cleanup caused by PFOA contamination.
“There may be another way to pay for this other than the bond proposal. We’re looking at options,” D’Allesandro said.
What’s in a name?
A state Senate committee was the scene last week of a turf war between lobbies for New Hampshire doctors and nurse anesthetists.
Supporters of the Board of Medicine convinced a bipartisan group of legislators to sponsor a bill (SB 593) that would prevent anyone but doctors from using certain titles, including anesthesiologist.
Nurses who administer anesthesia wanted to be identified that way to assure the public they are getting quality care.
“We aren’t trying to be physicians and never have, but this title gives the public confidence,” said Dwayne Thibeault, president-elect of the New Hampshire Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
“This affects dentists as well who also specialize in administering anesthesia.”
Thibeault said the use of nurses to perform this practice is widespread in rural areas because the cost is less than if a doctor performs the procedure.
After a brief hearing, a motion was made and adopted to recommend killing the bill.
Meanwhile, the fight is shifting to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where there is a lawsuit over the issue.
Depending on how the court rules, the battle could return to the State House later this year or next.
Grow your own gains traction
On legislation likely to be veto bait later this spring, the House voted strongly in favor of allowing adults to possess and grow their own marijuana.
Marijuana possession is an offense subject to a fine of $100, following a vote by the Legislature a few years ago to eliminate jail time and decriminalize the offense.
This bill (HB 1648) would let adults have up to three-quarters of an ounce and grow up to six plants, including three mature ones.
The House vote of 236-112 was more than the two-thirds super-majority needed to overcome a veto by Gov. Chris Sununu.
House Democrats backed it overwhelmingly, 126-32, while the Republican vote was mixed, 80-59 against the bill.
Last year, Sununu rejected the bill, and a bid to override that veto failed in the Senate.
Strong export growth
New Hampshire had some other good economic news, with word last week that exports hit an all-time high of $5.8 billion in 2019, according to federal officials.
The total was 10% over the previous year.
“With an educated workforce, access to regional markets and a pro-business environment, the Granite State is the most desirous state in the nation for companies to locate themselves,” Sununu said.
Germany continued to be the state’s top trading partner, followed by Canada, Ireland, Mexico and Japan.
New Hampshire’s best-selling export last year was aircraft parts, Sununu said.
During this election year, Sununu critics like Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Dan Feltes, the Senate majority leader, and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky point out that New Hampshire has among the highest health care costs in the country and is the only New England state that saw unemployment increase last year.
Judge logjam breaks
Sununu nominated three judges to the circuit court last week, ending a long drought of judicial appointments.
The governor put a hold on all of them last July after the Democratic-led Executive Council rejected his pick of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to be chief justice of the Supreme Court.
One of his three picks, Kimberly Chabot, already serves as a per diem judge in the system.
The other two picks are John Curran, with the Concord law firm of Gallagher, Callahan and Gartrell, and Tom Reid, a private lawyer from Epsom.
Reid has been deputy county attorney in Rockingham County. He resigned in protest after then-AG Joe Foster tried to remove County Attorney Jim Reams from office.
After the council meeting, Sununu made clear this doesn’t mean he’s ready to make a choice for the state’s high court.
The governor has said he is waiting for the three Democratic councilors to apologize for their partisan behavior in rejecting MacDonald.