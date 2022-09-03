A SHADOWY Arlington, Virginia, special interest group has made a big down payment on electing constitutional conservatives to the State House in Concord.

In 2020, Make Liberty Win made a foray into legislative races here and elsewhere after getting big donations from conservatives across the country, including $50,000 from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn.

