DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE for governor Tom Sherman continues to trail Gov. Chris Sununu significantly in the polls, but he is matching the incumbent dollar for dollar in campaign cash.

Sununu has raised nearly $1.6 million. Sherman has collected $30,000 more.

Landrigan dome

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.