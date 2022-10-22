DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE for governor Tom Sherman continues to trail Gov. Chris Sununu significantly in the polls, but he is matching the incumbent dollar for dollar in campaign cash.
Sununu has raised nearly $1.6 million. Sherman has collected $30,000 more.
Sununu’s campaign has spent just under $1.5 million. Sherman has spent $1.7 million.
As of last Wednesday, Sununu’s campaign had $501,000 in the bank. Sherman had $383,000.
The reason the numbers don’t appear to add up is that Sununu brought $370,000 to the race that he had left from his 2020 winning campaign.
Here’s how closely the candidates are tracking each other:
Since Sept. 21, Sununu’s campaign has spent $415,000 on TV ads. Sherman has spent $415,700.
Sherman has invested another $52,000 in digital ads.
During the period, Sununu’s campaign spent $17,800 on airfare and $1,969 on car rentals, no doubt on the governor’s out-of-state trips in recent weeks.
As for big donors, the auto dealer lobby has come across for Sununu, with big checks from Auto Fair ($12,500), Chrysler Dodge Ram of Portsmouth ($5,000), McGovern Auto Group of Newton, Mass. ($5,000), David Rosenberg ($5,000), and the John and Brian Tulley franchise in Nashua ($12,500).
Other large contributors include former GOP Chairman Steve Duprey’s hotel-based LLC ($5,000), Dover developer Charles Kageleiry and his wife ($15,000), Case Management Inc. CEO Jebb Curelop of Nashua ($10,000), Continental Paving ($4,000), Coors Molson beer ($4,000) and Zeina Fares of Houston ($7,500).
Sherman’s big donors include organized labor — Granite State Teamsters ($5,000) and N.H. Building Trades ($6,500) — along with Tim Landry of Hopkinton ($6,000), Lee software engineer Dean Rubine ($5,000), Ann Segal of Hanover ($7,500) and Lee college professor Ruth Simple ($5,000).
Bolduc poll: a dead heat
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc released his own poll Friday that had him in a virtual dead heat with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Fabrizio, Lee and Associates had the race 49% to 47% for Hassan, within the 4% margin of error.
The survey also found undecideds at this stage were breaking to a GOP generic candidate by a 20% margin.
It’s worth pointing out that Fabrizio, a GOP pollster, did a survey the previous week with a Democratic pollster for AARP-NH that had Hassan up, 52% to 45%.
The Real Clear Politics average of polls for this race has Hassan ahead of Bolduc, 49.7% to 44.3%.
Morse back in the fray
A month after Senate President Chuck Morse’s crushing loss in the U.S. Senate GOP primary to Bolduc, the Salem Republican dusted himself off and got back in the game.
Prior to his Senate run, Morse wrote a big check to the Republican state committee out of his state Senate war chest, which had raised $565,000 since 2020.
A week ago, Morse sent another $65,000 to support 15 GOP candidates for state Senate seats, including $5,000 each for eight incumbents and $2,500 for a ninth, Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown.
Morse gave $5,000 each to Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who is seeking to replace Morse in the Senate, and the same amount to Rep. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, and ex-Sen. Dan Innis, who are trying to replace retiring Republican senators.
Three others Republicans seeking open seats got $2,500: Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, Lou Gargiulo of Hampton Falls and Carrie Gendreau of Littleton.
The notable omission in the group was ex-state Rep. Keith Murphy of Manchester, who the GOP named to run for the state Senate District 16 seat after the primary winner stepped aside because of illness.
Morse obviously has time to “amend” that list and send a check to Murphy.
As of last week, Morse’s account had $262,000 left in it.
This Morse effort signals two things: He’s determined to try to help deliver an even-bigger Senate GOP majority on Nov. 8, and he continues to harbor political ambitions.
Many Morse fans are encouraging him to look at running for governor in 2024 if Sununu decides not to run for the corner office again.
That prospective primary easily could include ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
Dems still have cash edge
With 16 days left to go, the New Hampshire Democratic Party has more than twice as much money on hand as its GOP counterpart.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party had almost $1 million, while the Republican State Committee had a little more than $410,000.
GOP State Chairman Steve Stepanek has kept his party financially competitive, raising $1 million thus far, but Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley brought in just under $4 million.
Comparisons in this case can be misleading because the state Democratic Party is the clearinghouse for spending on state Senate campaigns, while the state GOP lets their candidates raise and spend their own money as they see fit.
This is partly why the picture is much more balanced when it comes to the political action committees supporting both parties’ Senate hopefuls.
The Senate Republican PAC has raised $836,000, with $240,000 left in the bank for the stretch drive.
Similarly, the Senate Democratic Caucus has raised $1.2 million and has $234,000 to spend.
Big contributors to the Senate GOP included gunmaker SIG Sauer ($10,000), tobacco giant RAI Services ($3,500) and Budweiser ($2,500).
The Senate GOP PAC kicked $100,000 over to the state GOP and has TV ads in the works for $70,000 of airtime.
PACs figure in House races
The House Democratic Victory PAC already has set records for midterm election support for state House candidates, going over the $1 million mark.
Washington has delivered big for Chairman and state Rep. Matt Wilhelm, with contributions from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee ($421,000), PAC for America’s Future ($75,000) and 314 Action Victory Fund ($25,000).
The gun control PAC Everytown for Gun Safety has offered $15,000, and something called the Swing Left New Hampshire State Fund of Washington delivered another $20,000.
In its memo last week, the DLCC wasn’t exactly spiking the football in the Granite State.
“We are not letting up on vulnerable GOP majorities in Michigan, New Hampshire, and the Minnesota Senate. These chambers represent our most realistic opportunities to gain ground despite anti-democratic Republican efforts and historical trends,” they wrote.
“Even if we fall short of a majority, we will be doing the vital work of closing our margins for future cycles.”
Meanwhile, Wilhelm has set in motion $450,000 in direct mail, which will coincide with $78,000 in digital advertising.
The campaign finance report of the rival Committee to Elect House Republicans was due last week but was unavailable on the state’s campaign finance website.
Through Sept. 21, it had raised $238,000, and a GOP official who did not have specifics on hand said this latest report was “a big one.”
GOP conservatives have reinforcements, such as the Make Liberty Win Super PAC, which already has spent nearly $850,000 in direct mail, billboards and door-to-door canvassing for N.H. House hopefuls.
The group reported that on Oct. 12 alone, it doled out $484,000 for their chosen candidates.
Shaheen trying to help
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is not on the ballot this fall but is doing her part to try to lift up Democratic challengers.
This started with a TV ad endorsing Sherman’s bid for governor, which focused on condemning Sununu for signing a state ban on abortion after 24 weeks.
At week’s end, she stumped for state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, who seeks the open Senate seat left by Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton. Hennessey stepped down to become deputy secretary of state.
Littleton Selectman Carrie Gendreau is running a spirited campaign to replace Hennessey, but Democratic activists see this District 1 seat as their best chance for a “big surprise” pickup on Nov. 8.
Ricciardi sprinting to end
At first glance, state Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, could have reason to be confident about winning a second term.
She sponsored legislation that helped deliver $35 million in additional aid to cities and towns, and redistricting of the state Senate made her District 9 even more GOP-leaning.
Bedford makes up nearly half of this district.
This is why the Senate GOP PAC and the incumbent are taking very seriously the challenge posed by political newcomer and Bedford Democrat Matt McLaughlin, a retired U.S. Navy and commercial pilot who has coached many sport teams in town.
Ricciardi has raised $187,000, and has $130,000 in the bank. Through Sept. 21, McLaughlin had raised $46,500, with $37,000 left.
Liberty Prosperity for N.H. PAC gave Ricciardi $10,000, Bedford medical executive Nick Vailas chipped in $3,000, and even ex-U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg, who carefully picks the races he gets involved in, came across with $500.
McLaughlin’s latest big donors were Robert Brown of Naples, Florida ($2,500) and Mike Mattes of St. Petersburg, Florida ($1,000).
The Senate GOP has sponsored mailings attacking McLaughlin and just unveiled a website, titled the Real Matt McLaughlin.
The website claims, without offering proof, that McLaughlin would back an income tax, vote to raise gasoline taxes and “won’t be concerned” with much higher electric rates.
Ricciardi remains the clear favorite, but this under-the-radar race is one to watch.
Full debate week ahead
After weeks of the federal Democratic incumbents for Congress passing on appearances with their foes, the face-to-face season heats up this week.
On Tuesday, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce will have 1st Congressional District candidates Chris Pappas and Karoline Leavitt meeting for only the second time.
On the same day, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., will give GOP nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke his first person-to-person exchange, before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce
Sherman and Sununu will have three more debates this week — Monday at the Manchester chamber, Tuesday at New Hampshire Public Radio/N.H. Bulletin and Thursday at New England College.
C-SPAN will be broadcasting the latter debate at NEC with iHeart Radio (WGIR-AM) and the New Hampshire Union Leader co-sponsoring it.
NHPR has Senate candidates Hassan and Bolduc going at it on Thursday and will host another Kuster-Burns showdown on Friday.Cannon hike falls flatGiven high inflation and a looming election, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee was in no mood to hike lift ticket prices just before snowflakes fly at state-owned Cannon Mountain.
A bipartisan 8-2 vote tabled a request by Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart to bump the ticket price up 20% for seniors/state employees and 10% for adults.
State officials made the request after unforeseen energy cost overruns of $825,000 at the Franconia venue.First broadband grantsThe New Hampshire Electric Cooperative was the big winner in the first round of grants to deliver high-speed broadband coverage to rural areas.
The Executive Council OK’d $50 million for NHEC to spend on extending faster internet to an estimated 23,000 customers.
GOFERR Director Taylor Caswell said the non-profit utility was most poised to quickly complete these connections.
The state is one of the first four to receive broadband money under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It’s likely to see up to $250 million in all.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, didn’t hide her disappointment that the first phase did not include any towns in southwestern Cheshire County, which have several “dead zones,” including hundreds of homeowners in Alstead.
“I’m looking forward to the next round,” Warmington said of the second phase, which will spend another $76 million.A second move to correctionsThe council confirmed Fallon Reed of Pittsfield as the next director of the Division of Personnel and Information and the Department of Corrections.
Reed replaced Paul Raymond, who briefly held the post before being bumped up to assistant commissioner.
Both moved over from roles in the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency.
During the pandemic, Reed became Department of Safety’s guru for setting up virtual meetings.
She will make $111,000 in her new job.
Polling on public schools
Gallup Inc. of Washington won a sole source contract last week for $344,000. The company was the only one to offer to survey parents on their reasons for leaving N.H. public schools.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said that over the past 20 years, enrollment has declined annually by 1% to 1.5% as families have had fewer children.
That number spiked to 4% drop during the pandemic, and though it has rebounded some, it has not been a “full recovery,” he said.
“We have customers who have not returned to our learning environment. We are working with Gallup to understand why,” Edelblut said.
Critics point to Education Freedom Accounts as one factor. Some parents have used the state taxpayer aid to send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
The contract passed, 4-1, with Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, opposed.