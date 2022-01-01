Even though the Republicans have a 14-10 majority, anyone who thought there would be few changes in the GOP’s state Senate redistricting map was in for a surprise.
Senate Redistricting Commission Chairman Jim Gray, R-Rochester, unveiled his plan last week, and it contains plenty of surprises for incumbents in both political parties.
During an interview, Gray said his top priority was to make the adjustments needed to meet population shifts, while rejecting changes for changes’ sake.
That’s why seven of the 24 districts would remain the same, namely those represented by Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, Senate President Pro Tem Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, Senate Finance Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, and Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, and David Watters, D-Dover.
But there sure are shifts in the 17 other districts.
Gray said his map has a deviation of 7.5%, well within the 10% benchmark that’s been upheld in state and federal courts for changes in district size.
Rosenwald’s current district is about 5% bigger than the norm while Gray’s slightly revised district (he would lose Barnstead and pick up Strafford) is 2.5% under the average size.
“I’m also pleased we were able to keep all the incumbents in their districts and not have to pit anyone against one another,” Gray said.
The GOP map moves the hometown of Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, from District 2 to District 1, the only community added to the district Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, now holds. But Giuda said he was already planning to move into another town in what would be an even more Republican District 2.
“This is all very serendipitous because my children and grandchildren have moved away and I’d like to be closer than 104 miles to visit my wife” who has been in a coma for five years, Giuda said.
“I fully appreciate Erin’s district needs more population so putting Warren in District 1 makes sense,” he said. “If the voters of a revised District 2 would have me, I hope to serve for another two years.”
The new District 2 would add the solid GOP towns of Belmont, Gilford and Sandwich, while losing the Democratic strongholds of Plymouth and Orford.
Here are some other clear winners and losers from the Republican plan, which will face a public hearing in Representatives Hall at the State House on Jan. 10.
Winners:
• Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford. She gets the best lift of any new senator in either party. The new district drops Peterborough, the hometown of Democratic former Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, who she beat in 2020.
Peterborough would go into the safely Democratic District 10 that Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene holds.
Riccardi’s new district would get Hinsdale and Winchester, both reliable GOP towns.
• Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown: In 2020, he won a rematch to unseat Brentwood Democrat Jon Morgan. The redrawn map makes it harder for Morgan to return the favor in 2022 since Gannon’s district would lose Exeter, the town that Morgan won big to take Gannon out in 2018.
Gannon’s district would also get Newton, South Hampton and Seabrook that make this district even more GOP leaning.
The redistricting plans of both Gray and Senate Democratic Leader Soucy would move Exeter into the district of Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, who is seriously considering a 2022 run for governor.
• Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester. The dean of the Senate would lose Goffstown and pick up two Manchester wards.
• The 2022 GOP nominee in District 7: Incumbent Sen. Harold French, R-Canterbury, is the only GOP senator who’s announced he’s not running in 2022. French has declared he’s running to become the next 2nd District congressman.
Gray’s map goes about slicing and dicing French’s district into a much more Republican one, taking out Laconia and Canterbury while adding 17 communities including the GOP-reliable Hillsborough, Hebron, Bridgewater, Danbury, Newbury and Alexandria.
Losers:
• Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester: The 16th District he represents would lose two wards in his home city (Wards 2 and 12), and friendly Bow and Dunbarton, while giving him the rock-ribbed Republican towns of Goffstown and Raymond.
If this takes place, look for Cavanaugh to face a serious reelection challenge and it could come from Goffstown, home to House Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin as well as gun rights champion Rep. John Burt.
• GOP challengers Jason Syversen and Lou Gargiulo: Both ran strong campaigns in 2020, though Syversen lost to Cavanaugh and Gargiulo lost to Sherman. Neither has ruled out running again this year.
This new map would bump Syversen’s hometown (Dunbarton) into District 8 held by Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, while changes to Sherman’s district would make it harder for Gargiulo to break through.
• Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon: Her District 5 is so blue she could still win even if this new proposed district becomes a reality.
However, she would lose Claremont, Plainfield and Charlestown, all in the heart of her Upper Valley district, while picking up Republican towns like Grantham, New London, Springfield and Groton.
Last week, the Fair Maps Coalition and the liberal 603 Forward groups called for Gray to reveal his maps.
“The longer proposed maps are hidden behind closed doors, the more likely it is that politicians are drawing corrupt, manipulated maps that lock in their party’s power; that undermines our free and fair elections and the future of our state,” said Lucas Meyers, a spokesman for 603 Forward.
Both groups asked that the public be allowed to participate in the Jan. 10 hearing remotely because of COVID concerns, but that won’t happen.
Democrats’ version
Senate Democratic Leader Soucy has to know her redistricting map stands little chance of becoming a reality.
But the proposal reveals the hopes and fears of the Senate minority as they enter a midterm in which they hope to beat the odds and grow their numbers.
For example, Soucy proposed to move Amherst from District 11 that Daniels represents to District 12, the home district of Avard.
This would permit former State Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, to try and make a comeback by running in a more Democratic Nashua area district against Avard while, with Soucy’s changes, the incumbent would lose the rocked-ribbed GOP towns of New Ipswich and Rindge.
In turn, Soucy seeks to take from Sen. Ricciardi’s district many Republican towns like Peterborough, Jaffrey, Mont Vernon, Troy and Richmond while giving her district Merrimack and New Boston.
This reconfigured District 9 would be much better than the current district for Bedford Democratic State Rep. Sue Mullen to run against Ricciardi.
The other stark feature of the Senate Democratic plan is how more blue it would make Gray’s own district.
He’d lose every town he now has except his own, Rochester, such as the Republican friendly Alton, Barnstead, Gilmanton and New Durham.
In turn, Gray’s district would get Somersworth, Barrington and Strafford.
She also would create a new District 4 with eight towns that aren’t the hometowns of any incumbent senator. This would include Laconia, Farmington, Alton and Gilford.
Surely, leading Democrats would have some activist in mind for that mythical seat.
No fight over Council — yet
One of the most surprising developments came over a map for the five seats on the Executive Council.
With a 4-1 majority, state Republican leaders are feeling optimistic they’ll hold onto control of that body in November.
Several Republican councilors had told Gray and other Senate leaders they had individual desires about towns or cities they wanted in or out to make their seats safer.
We reported earlier this month that some GOP legislators had been shopping a council map that helped Councilors Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, and David Wheeler, R-Milford, while at the same time making the district of Sen. Janet Stevens, R-Rye, more Democratic leaning.
At least for now, Gray prefers to take a pass on the matter, which was why he didn’t propose any changes.
“The deviation of all five districts are within allowable levels,” Gray said. “Put simply, we don’t have to make changes to be in compliance.”
Of course, Soucy offered very different ideas.
Democrats have long lampooned the District 2 of Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, as a gerrymandered dragon that traverses the entire width of the state.
Soucy’s plan would give Warmington’s district the Concord area towns of Allenstown, Andover, Bow and Loudon while taking from her the southeastern tip of her district including Keene and neighboring towns.
Giving Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, all of Cheshire County would make District 5 a much easier district for a Democrat to win.
The Senate Democrats plan would also take from Wheeler Hudson, Merrimack and Litchfield which together Wheeler won by 3,500 votes over Democratic councilor Debora Pignatelli in 2020.
He only won the entire district by 2,500.
In turn, Soucy’s map would be a tougher lift for Kenney by moving his district south and west to include all Sullivan County towns that could make District 1 even better for Hanover Democrat Mike Cryans to try and mount a comeback win in 2022.
Free tests for reps
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, detailed plans for up to three days of sessions next Wednesday through Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Manchester Hotel.
As with sessions last spring, there will be sections for masked and unmasked legislators.
All events will be livestreamed.
The press and public will not be allowed into the meeting space, but they can watch the proceedings through video monitors that will be in place inside two viewing rooms near the Expo Center where the sessions will occur.
As a further precaution, Packard sent out to all House members a kit of rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 and urged they take them prior to attending.
“Self-testing is voluntary, and not a requirement for attendance or participation,” Packard said, adding legislators did not have to report their results.
“However, if your test is positive, please stay home, and immediately follow N.H. DHHS guidelines for isolation. Lastly, even if your test is negative or you chose not to use the test, we trust each member to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of illness.”
A GOP challenge to redistricting plan
When you try and redraw the 400 districts in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, there’s the partisan response and the parochial one.
House Redistricting Chairman Griffin has managed to avoid many of the intramural fights within county delegations that can break out and cross partisan lines.
The lone exception at the moment comes in Belknap County, where three-term Rep. Norm Silber, R-Gilford, has proposed his own map.
The House redistricting panel’s map drops Belknap from nine to eight districts. The biggest change is in Gilford and Meredith, which now elect four reps together. Gray’s plan would give Meredith two reps of its own while pairing Gilford with Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 4 to elect four together.
Silber’s version would create six Belknap districts with Gilford paired with Alton, Barnstead and one Laconia ward, while Meredith would pick reps with voters from the other five Laconia wards.
Anti-vaccine mandate brought
Opponents of vaccine mandates have sued in Rockingham County Superior Court to try to strike down the Executive Council’s and Legislative Fiscal Committee’s approval of COVID-19 vaccine grant money.
The suit maintains that by taking these dollars, New Hampshire is “surrendering sovereignty” to the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine mandates. Attorney General John Formella has insisted these grants don’t overcome state rights.
“It is about time this type of corruption ends. The encroachment by the federal government must stop, and state actors who are complicit must be held accountable,” said Daniel Richard with the N.H. Committee of Safety.
State revenues continue to crest
With a few days left in December last week, state revenues for the month were running $22 million over forecast and nearly $50 million more than the same period of a year ago. As expected, business taxes made up for much of that revenue surplus.
Later this week, the revenue surplus for the first half of the year should be more than $115 million.