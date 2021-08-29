NOW THAT THE New Hampshire House of Representatives has returned to resume committee work after its summer hiatus, sparks are already flying about the “new normal” at the State House.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, reminded all House members that since the COVID-19 state of emergency ended in mid-June, he’s no longer permitting legislators to work on committees remotely.
This received scant attention until now because few meetings were going on in Concord.
Throughout the 2021 session, Packard let lawmakers attend and cast votes in committees online as long as the chairman could confirm the person was taking part in real time.
The news hasn’t gone over well with House Democratic leaders, who had convinced a federal appeals court judge to rule that preventing House members from taking part remotely would violate the federal Americans with Disabilities Act if they were qualified as disabled.
A legal argument could be made that this federal lawsuit is now moot, with the state’s COVID-19 emergency ended.
“Good government requires transparency. Remote access equals improved access for more citizens and increased transparency,” said Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua.
What’s turned up the temperature higher on this debate is that House GOP leaders are not livestreaming all committee sessions while they work on leftover bills this fall.
Thanks in part to legislating in the midst of a pandemic, the House and Senate kicked back more than 200 bills to committees, an unusually high number.
“The House is evaluating if streaming every meeting of our twenty-plus policy committees is feasible in the near and long term, and we are examining the costs of equipment and personnel that would be required to do so properly,” said House Chief of Staff Aaron Goulette.
“While this evaluation takes place, some meetings of high interest may be streamed, but not every meeting. If streaming is available for a particular meeting, it will be posted on the General Court website.”
Democrats didn’t react well to word from the House Special Committee on Redistricting that while its meetings at the State House will all be livestreamed, the “public listening sessions” in all 10 counties over the next seven weeks will not.
“Republican policies in NH are a disgrace to good government and fly in the face of an open and transparent democracy. Granite Staters deserve remote access to democracy in action,” said Rep. Stephen Woodcock, D-Center Conway.
“Clearly they aren’t interested in stopping a deadly virus. Instead, they want to stop you from witnessing them impose their radical agenda to infringe voting rights, limit access to health care, marginalize New Americans and minority communities, and destroy public education.”
Redistricting Chair Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown and Vice Chairman Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, said the public will have access to the entire process.
”All meetings will be public, and all committee members are accessible for questions, comments, or concerns,” they said.
“Republicans know we are citizen legislators and will respect the redistricting process through transparent, thoughtful, and open interaction, with our Democratic committee members and most importantly, the constituents we serve,” they said.
As for streaming committee sessions, Smith said the speaker directed him to solicit bids for equipping all committee rooms in the Legislative Office Building with this technology.
“I want to be able to stream all committees if we can afford to do it. The initial bid we’ve received suggests it could be doable. We’ve got more work to do but hopefully that’s the case,” Smith said.
“I think we all can agree that remote testimony on bills during public hearings this past year was a disaster. We had no way to confirm if people signing in support or even speaking on bills were from New Hampshire or not.”
Sununu backs in-person
Gov. Chris Sununu said there are no plans to bring back telephonic access to Executive Council meetings in the future, despite rising positive cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19.
That access ended when the state of emergency did, even though the council for the past two months has met on the road across the state.
The next session is Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester.
“If we start going down the path of going remote again, then we are really telling folks they shouldn’t trust the vaccine, but they should,” Sununu sad,
“We are really back to normal.”
Providers will do boosters
The arc of the pandemic could change plans, but Sununu said he’s convinced the state doesn’t need to be involved in administering the booster vaccines that start next month for those with the most compromised immune systems.
Sununu said the network of nearly 500 health care providers now offering vaccines is robust enough to carry out boosters.
Once the federal FDA approves them, they will be given out on a rolling basis, available roughly eight months after someone received their last COVID-19 vaccine.
No big House shakeup
Redistricting Chairman Griffin has put state Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, in charge of working with officials from the state’s 13 cities to make sure that all ward line changes to comply with the 2020 Census get done in time for the Legislature to approve its new maps for the 2022 election.
Bergeron was a logical choice, having done this mind-numbing work while serving for more than three decades as Nashua’s city clerk.
Last week, Bergeron noted the Census doesn’t always get the ward lines correct.
A decade ago, the Nashua’s Census tracts had one ward boundary as being cut along Route 3, when the dividing line was the Daniel Webster Highway some distance away.
Based on Bergeron’s analysis, most cities should keep the same number of House members they currently have, with a few exceptions.
It’s obvious Manchester will pick up one seat, going from 33 to 34 members.
Conversely, Franklin now elects four members to the House, two of its own and two others with Northfield.
City officials there have said they want Franklin going forward to have its own, single legislative district without ward lines.
If that’s the case, Franklin will lose one seat, as it’s entitled to only three reps.
By the numbers, Bergeron found Nashua (27), Berlin (3), Claremont (4), Keene (7), Rochester (9) and Lebanon (4) should all have the same membership.
It gets murkier in Strafford County, where Dover and Somersworth have shared seats along with neighboring Rollinsford.
The bottom line is good for Dover. Presently they have eight members in the House, and on their own, they’re entitled to 10.
On the other hand, Somersworth has four incumbents, being just under that number (3.44239), they’ll have to pair with a neighbor to keep that extra seat.
The city of Concord looks unchanged right now as well. They have a 13-member delegation, one elected with Hopkinton.
Simple math says they’re entitled to 13 of their own without a floterial district.
Sununu Center closure
The plan to close and replace the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester begins in earnest this Tuesday.
A five-member study committee — three from the House and two from the Senate — will meet for the first time to come up with a plan by Nov. 1 to give to the Legislature for action in 2022.
The group is directed to seek expert advice from not only from the Department of Health and Human Services but also from the Office of Child Advocate, the Disabilities Rights Center, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and New Futures, which is dedicated to combating substance abuse.
Unlike most study committees, legislative budget writers have given this group very specific marching orders.
They must come up with a new treatment center, equipped with video surveillance, of at least 18 beds in three pods of six each, separated by gender, age, treatment needs and security status.
Most importantly, the new facility has to be ready to open by Sununu Center’s March 1, 2023 closure date.
Senate redistricting starts
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is hoping the Senate’s own redistricting work has less drama than that of its House counterpart.
The Senate redistricting group will have three members (two GOP and one Dem) and two alternates (one apiece).
It’s far easier to redraw election boundaries for 24 state senators than it is to create a map for 400 House members, all of whom must be elected from within a single county.
GOP legislative leaders also have reason to think they don’t need to make dramatic changes to the Senate map.
After all, while the House of Representatives has flipped party control in five of the past six elections, the Senate GOP held the Senate gavel for every one except Trump’s mid-term in 2018, when Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, became Senate president.
Appropriately, Morse picked Soucy to serve as the lone Democrat on this edition chaired by Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester.
Sununu in crosshairs
While Gov. Sununu remains coy about plans to run for the U.S. Senate, abortion rights groups aren’t waiting to unload on him for signing a ban on abortions after 24 weeks except to protect the health of the mother.
Last Friday afternoon, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. applauded ex-Rep. Liz Hager, R-Concord and a dedicated abortion rights leader, for condemning Sununu’s decision.
“She is right, Chris Sununu turned his back on our bipartisan Granite State tradition. He is clearly not pro-choice,” Shaheen tweeted.
Earlier last week, the National Abortion Rights Action League joined Emily’s List in endorsing the re-election of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
No surprise there. The group has never backed Sununu despite his support for some abortion rights issues.
“Granite Staters are more than capable of making their own health decisions — without anti-choice politicians interfering,” Hassan said in a statement.
Kayla Montgomery with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England played a leading role in a forum hosted by the Abortion Care Reality Project last week.
“New Hampshire’s abortion ban is an attempt to control and shame women,” she said.
Sununu says most New Hampshire residents are against late-term abortions. He’s open to reexamining aspects of the ban such as the ultrasound requirement.
Meanwhile, when asked about the congressional the delegation’s response to the chaos in Afghanistan, Sununu said Thursday he was glad they were all “finally” speaking with one voice, being critical of Biden for setting an arbitrary deadline for the pullout.
Sununu went on to single out Shaheen alone for praise for having put “pressure” on the White House to guarantee the safe return of all Americans to this country.