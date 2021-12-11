A MAJORITY ON the Executive Council sent a blunt message to the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee last week: Stop allowing certain state employees to have cars for excessive “non-business use.”
State law requires the Department of Administrative Services to report annually which cars’ non-business mileage exceeds 20% of their total miles.
This includes commuting. Trips to and from a residence are considered “non-business use.”
A committee of the fiscal panel reviews the report and must approve exemptions for cars that exceed the 20% standard.
Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, led the charge after noticing almost 87% of the miles on a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS assigned to a Department of Natural and Cultural Resources employee were not for business.
“This is just ridiculous. Why are we allowing this?” Wheeler asked.
No one identified the user, but the Union Leader determined it was John DeVivo, general manager at Cannon Mountain, who lives in Bethel, Maine.
Of the 34,849 miles put on the car in the budget year that ended in June, 30,206 were for non-business use.
Before coming to run New Hampshire’s ski areas in 2006, DeVivo worked for 15 years at Sunday River in Bethel.
Commissioner Sarah Stewart said much of the mileage was for trips from home “in the middle of snowstorms” to deal with equipment and other issues after hours.
“He’s on call 24/7, and he needs to be able to get back to Cannon on a moment’s notice,” Stewart told the council.
Only a decade ago, it was common for state agency heads to have their own cars, which they drove to and from home every day.
Then the great recession hit. Then-Administrative Services Commissioner Linda Hodgdon, looking for every way to save money, ended that practice for nearly everyone. Employees now drive to Concord and take state cars from there if they’re going on out business.
“This was not normal operations. Cannon Mountain made a decision for 14 years and it’s just stayed this way,” said current Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus.
Previously, Arlinghaus headed the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy when it issued a policy brief that included a rogue’s gallery of the state cars most used for non-business purposes.
The council voted 3-2 not to accept the report on the 2019 Equinox.
Attorney General John Formella said the move was “symbolic” because the council handles the report as an “informational item.” The fiscal panel has the final decision.
The Equinox wasn’t the only outlier. An unidentified employee with the Department of Safety put 18,855 miles on a 2020 Chevy Traverse, 77% of which were for non-business use.
Gov. Chris Sununu tried to lighten up the discussion.
“What we’ve got to do is issue cars to all the executive councilors, and then we wouldn’t have any of this debate,” Sununu said.
Senate meets in Reps Hall
Gov. Chris Sununu praised House Speaker Sherman Packard’s decision to hold three House sessions in January at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Hotel in Manchester rather than at the State House because of concern over record hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.
Senate President Chuck Morse on Friday followed suit, scheduling the Senate’s Jan. 5 meeting to take place in Representatives Hall, the cavernous House chamber where the Senate met throughout 2021.
Packard warned members that most policy committees will meet five days a week early in 2022 as they try to plow through more than 700 new bills. The House has hired a two-person “media services” team to manage the online streaming of all bills to be heard in House committees.
The technology will permit the public to “observe” all sessions. The current plan is not to allow either the public to testify online or for House members to vote on bills in committee unless they are there in person.
Dems go all in on Derry
Republican Jodi Nelson’s victory last week in the special election for a New Hampshire House seat from Derry came as no surprise.
Former Democratic Rep. Mary Eisner ran respectably but still lost 59% to 41%.
The surprise was how focused national Democrats were on the race.
While Republican and conservative political action committees stayed out, believing Nelson had it under control, the Washington-based Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee just kept spending on Eisner’s behalf.
By the end of last week, the DLCC rolled up $36,534 in direct mail and online advertising, including about $15,000 in the final week.
That was significantly more than the combined $29,432 that Nelson and Eisner spent on their own campaigns.
Promoting from within
Sununu didn’t go far for a replacement to Banking Commissioner Jerry Little of Weare, who is retiring this month.
He nominated Deputy Commissioner Emelia Galdieri of Chichester to a four-year term at a salary of $114,166 a year.
Little moved Galdieri up to be his deputy in 2017. She started with the department in 2012 and later became its legal counsel.
Sununu owes Biden
For the past three years, the Legislature under Democratic and Republican control has flatly rejected Sununu’s plan to create a state-run student debt assistance program.
Last week, he got it done. He used $17 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to create a pilot program that will offer to pay off a set amount of student debt in exchange for a commitment to work in New Hampshire for several years upon graduation.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said the emphasis will be on industries hit hardest by the pandemic, and there will be a cap on how much debt can be retired so as many students as possible can qualify.
The target group will be students from families that make no more than 80% of the average median family income, Caswell said.
The pilot will help the state figure out how to create a permanent student debt effort, he said.
Wheeler was the only vote against the idea.
New energy boss
Interim Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine of Gilford became the first permanent head of the new agency by a 4-1 vote.
Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, the only Democrat, opposed the pick.
There was no dissent on Sununu’s pick of Pradip K. Chattopadhyay of Bow to a seat on the state Public Utilities Commission.
Chattopadhyay had worked in the consumer advocate office.
Sununu nominated another PUC staffer to take a management role in Chicoine’s agency.
For the past three years, Paul Kasper has been assistant director of the PUC’s safety bureau. He had been a field supervisor for eight years at Eversource Energy before joining state government.
Kasper has been put up to be director of the agency’s division of enforcement.
The two new members on the three-person commission will not be able to sit on the case of a three-year energy efficiency previously rejected by the PUC in a controversial decision. The plan had the backing of electric utilities, renewable energy groups and the consumer advocate.
Critics of the PUC have announced they will seek a rehearing on the matter, and Sununu is looking into whether the PUC’s decision puts at risk the future of such programs.
Chattopadhyay was involved in the earlier process as a PUC staff member, and the other new commissioner, Carleton Simpson, was an executive with Unitil Energy, one of the utilities that supported the energy efficiency plan.
When PUC Chairman Dan Goldner last week signed an order affirming its decision to cut spending on energy efficiency, some legal experts said it wasn’t valid because all PUC decisions require at least two votes.
Kids to Vermont
The state has approved a one-year contract for the Brattleboro Retreat in Vermont to take up to 10 New Hampshire children, ages 5 to 17, with behavioral health problems that require inpatient care.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said this will provide an alternative for families in the western part of the state to Hampstead Hospital, which the state is negotiating to purchase by the end of the year.
The Brattleboro complex, which has a capacity of 60 beds, is currently filled up.
“If they can take one child, that can be helpful,” Shibinette said.
Last week, seven children with behavioral health issues were in hospitals, waiting for treatment beds to open up.
More on redistricting
The New Hampshire Journal rolled out a hand grenade last week — a proposal for redistricting the Executive Council that it said it obtained from sources.
The story cautioned this was “one of several under consideration” that would create two reliable Democratic seats and three Republican ones. The council is presently 4-1 Republican.
If adopted, the proposal could be the end for Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye.
That’s because her District 3 seat, now a tight, solid Republican band around Rockingham County and Seacoast towns, would snake all the way from the Atlantic Ocean to Andover and Salisbury, northwest of Concord.
District 2, which spans the entire width of the state and is currently represented by Warmington, would stay Democratic, but its shape would dramatically change under this proposed map.
The new district would go north to south along the state’s western border in Vermont from Keene all the way up to Hanover. It also would include a narrow strip west to east right along the Massachusetts border from Keene all the way to Nashua.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, the go-to-guy for the Senate and council plans, said this information didn’t come from him, and he didn’t know whether it would lead to a 3-2 council.
“I have not developed a map yet, and although I did see the map you mentioned, I do not know the answer to your question,” Gray said Friday.
Gray said he hopes to have his panel meet the second or third week in January, once it receives updated maps from officials in cities that have drawn their own wards.
It’s a good bet that the council districts will change — and not by a little bit.
However, the Republican-led Senate isn’t going to approve — and Sununu surely isn’t going to support — a map that would turn District 3, his old council district, into Democratic hands for perpetuity.
Keep in mind. When Sununu’s targeted campaign ushered in three new Republican councilors in November 2020, Stevens won by more votes than the Kenney and Wheeler.