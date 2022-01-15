THE LEGISLATURE WILL start debate next week over creating a $100 million settlement fund to resolve all complaints of sexual and emotional abuse against past employees of the Youth Development Center in Manchester.
House Finance Committee Chairman Karen Umberger, R-Conway, is the lead sponsor of this bipartisan bill, which has the backing of Republican and Democratic leaders on child and family issues. The bill (HB 1677) faces a public hearing before her committee next Thursday morning.
The measure would allow claims against this fund to be open for 10 years. After that point, any unspent money would go back to the state treasury.
The state would refer all complaints to an arbitrator who would consider and make final decisions on how much each individual should receive.
The bill would set a limit of $1.5 million for any individual victim. As proposed, it would exempt all settlement documents from the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
Bigger nest egg
The state’s Annual Comprehensive Annual Financial Report on the state budget year ending June 30, 2021, came out at the end of last week.
As of July 1, the state’s Rainy Day Fund was $257.8 million.
State revenue officials had projected the Rainy Day Fund balance to be $115.5 million.
State Senate scramble
Suddenly, there’s a wide-open race in one of the safest Republican districts in New Hampshire’s Senate.
Senate President Chuck Morse’s decision last week to mount a bid for the U.S. Senate leaves a vacuum in this district, which includes the Massachusetts border towns of Salem, Pelham, Atkinson and Plaistow.
For 16 years, Morse has been the big dog there, enjoying easy reelection campaigns that enabled him to build a campaign war chest of more than half a million dollars.
Now what? Or more to the point, who?
Remember, the Senate GOP redistricting plan makes no changes to this district.
Now that Morse is out, one might think other Republican senators in neighboring districts might like to poach some of his towns, swapping out communities that are less GOP leaning.
That’s unlikely to happen, in part because of where Morse’s district is, kind of landlocked in the south central portion of the state.
Morse also might not take kindly to his old district becoming roadkill for others to pick over.
On to potential candidates.Start with Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who in only his second term has quickly moved up the ladder to chair the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
The lawyer/legislator has worked across the aisle on legislation that includes rights for citizens regarding immigration checkpoints and the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Rep. Fred Doucette, R-Salem, surely would be a player if he had interest.
He’s not only a member of House Speaker Sherman Packard’s top leadership team, he also remains a kingpin in former President Donald Trump’s state political network.
We’re told Doucette likes representing his hometown and is tight with Abbas.
Another Republican lawmaker who might consider running is Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, who has many allies in the House Freedom Caucus wing of the party.
Given how long Morse has served in the district, it’s hard to believe there aren’t other area Democrats and Republicans who might take a flyer on this one in such a volatile election year.
Who’s the boss?
The race to wield the gavel in the state Senate starting in 2023 is not likely to become a public battle any time soon.
Morse would not appreciate the early months of the 2022 legislative session being dominated by open politicking to replace him.
Behind the scenes, however, there is no doubt those who have an ambition will keep their eye on the power dynamics that play out.
Assuming Republicans kept control after the 2022 election, the obvious frontrunner is Senate Majority Leader and ex-U.S. Rep. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
“I wouldn’t rule out anything at this point, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year,” Bradley told “Good Morning New Hampshire” radio talk show host Jack Heath.
In the past, Bradley rejected calls for him to go for the top job.
He has always preferred his current status, that of senior playmaker, working out bipartisan agreements on complex and controversial issues.
If Bradley decided to take a pass and stay in his role, others who could be in the mix include Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, Senate President Pro Tem Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, Senate Ways and Means Chairman Bob Giuda, R-Warren, and Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Chairman Jim Gray, R-Rochester.
If Democrats turn the tables and win back the majority, you have to install Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester as the odds-on pick to become Senate president.
Outbreak downplayed
Last Sunday, House Republican leaders confirmed at least two who attended the in-person session at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel had tested positive for the virus.
The email alert sent to all legislators noted House leaders had reached out to close contacts of those who got the infection.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he wasn’t overly concerned about the outbreak and praised House Speaker Packard for taking many steps to keep lawmakers and staff safe.
“I believe it’s roughly the same percentage of community transmission we’re seeing all across the state. I think you said 3 cases, 3 out of 420 individuals-or-so that were there, when you include all the staff, is less than 1%. And that’s about the number of cases we get across the state,” Sununu said.
“And I think they’ve done a lot of work to make sure that it is as comfortable and safe of an atmosphere as possible, while allowing those individuals to meet.”
‘Non-ID’ fight resumes
Supporters seeking to tighten up restrictions among those who don’t have a voter ID at the polls return this week with new reform legislation, which faces a public hearing Thursday.
Guida’s bill (SB 418) would allow these voters to vote as they have in the past but require they be given a different-colored “affidavit ballot.”
They would have 10 days to provide verification of state residence.
It would further permit the state to delay the completion of a recount of the election if the race is so close these contested affidavit ballots would make a difference.
Critics of the bill contend that as written it could also contain identification numbers that could end up revealing the identity and choices of the person who was voting.
Shakeup on docket
State Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, is proposing amending the Constitution (CACR 29) to significantly change the makeup and salary structure of the Legislature.
If adopted by voters, the plan would cut the House from 400 members to 200 members and increase the Senate from 24 to 35.
Also, after the 2024 election, legislators’ $100-a-year salary would increase to $6,000 for House members and $7,500 for senators.
The bill, which had a hearing last week, is a long shot, since it would need at least a 60% vote in both the House and Senate to get on this November’s general election ballot.
YDC closure date murky
Legislative budget writers and the Executive Council gave Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette the green light to keep the Sununu Youth Services Center open until there’s a permanent replacement.
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved using $850,000 in federal American Recovery Act dollars to pay overtime and other costs while the council approved a contract with a national personnel staffing agency to supply up to 18 youth counselors to deal with a chronic workforce shortage there.
The Legislature set a March 1, 2023 date to close the facility.
Shibinette said last Friday that while the plan to replace it will be underway by then, it’s likely to stay open through the end of the current budget, which is June 30, 2023.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, pressed state officials on a firmer timetable, given that so many juveniles in state care have sued, alleging they were sexually and physically abused there.
“Kids have been damaged in this model for years and years,” Warmington said.
Sununu said he’s determined to get the job done.
“I will get out there and start bulldozing the facility myself, because I think that’s what should happen to it,” Sununu said.
Fish & Game’s bigger boat
The state Fish and Game Department now has a tricked-out 35-foot boat for patrols off the Seacoast, thanks to a generous benefactor.
The council approved George Wells‘ donation of the boat, which has four outboard motors and an estimated value of $1.5 million.
The three-year-old boat will replace the 27-foot model the five-person staff has been using on patrols for the past 19 years.
“We believe it was a prop that was used on a movie set,” said Executive Director Scott Mason.
Col. Kevin Jordan, head of the state’s law enforcement division, said maintenance costs will be higher, but this boat was an offer the state couldn’t refuse.
Scanlan announces picks
After taking the oath of office as the state’s top election official, Acting Secretary of State David Scanlan made top appointments.
Scanlan said he has in mind an unidentified deputy to replace him, but that person “requires some time” to transition to this role.
Filling this spot on an interim basis will be Eric Forcier, who serves as deputy secretary in the Bureau of Securities.
Scanlan named as senior deputy ex-State Rep. Patty Lovejoy, D-Stratham, who ran and lost a primary for Executive Council in 2020.
The person fills designated assignments for not more than 90 days a year.
Scanlan has promoted David Lang of Hampton to chief of staff.
A former state firefighters’ union president, Lang had already been working in the office on risk management programs.
Lang will also serve as the office’s chief of staff.
Orville “Bud” Fitch will remain the office’s legal counsel.
Council rejects request
Despite a 4-1 Republican majority on the council, Sununu failed to get his wish regarding a lingering dispute with state workers.
The council tabled four items regarding impasses that remained between Sununu’s collective bargaining team and the State Employees Association on a permanent contract.
The two sides agreed on a master contract that affects all 11,500 employees.
But four of 29 subunits refused to sign on, representing employees for the Departments of Transportation, Liquor Commission, Department of Safety Marine Patrol and staffers at New Hampshire Hospital.
Much of this impasse was over the fact some employees are given wage enhancements to retain them while their salaries aren’t placed into the state’s salary grid.
Sununu had brought them to the council, hoping they would reject them.
Instead, the council decided tabled them because the union went to the Supreme Court challenging the governor’s right to end the disputes by bringing them to the council.