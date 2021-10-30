STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS said last week that the federal government, not New Hampshire, has the most accurate data on who has been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said that since the state ended its own vaccination sites last June, many vaccinations are directly reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and not necessarily to the state.
For example, the pharmacies that have given their shots share the number with the CDC and not the state.
The state has updated its vaccination totals as they’ve gotten information from the federal government, but a time lag still exists, she said.
One reason for the lag is the federal government’s vaccine program doesn’t allow for an opt-out on the vaccine, while state law requires an opt-out option, she said.
A solution lies in the state installing what Shibinette referred to as an “HL7 Connection,” which would allow the state’s new vaccination registry to dovetail with the federal system.
“Until we have a mature vaccine registry system, we are going to have to rely on the CDC data more and more,” Shibinette said.
The $27 million immunization contract with the CDC that the Executive Council rejected Oct. 13 would have provided the money to make that connection, as well as create a dozen full-time temporary jobs in the Division of Public Health Services.
Last week, the state’s daily case reporting system malfunctioned. While it reported some daily numbers, those totals had to be adjusted to catch up with the new tests.
Now, that the council has approved a $4.7 million vaccine grant with federal American Rescue Plan Act, Shibinette said she’s searching for alternative grant sources to cover other vaccine-related initiatives.
We’ve got a reserve
Gov. Chris Sununu revealed last week for the first time that he’s created a contingency with ARPA grants to deal with unexpected needs, the most recent one being the use of that grant for vaccines.
“I’ve held back about $200 million,” Sununu said, adding he wants this contingency to deal with upcoming issues.
Mask fight flares up
The face covering debate flared up again at the State House last week when a House Democrat asked colleagues on the House Finance Committee to wear masks during an executive session.
State Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for uterine cancer.
At the outset of last Tuesday’s meeting, Rogers provided all members with a mask.
“Your heartfelt willingness to wear a simple mask goes a long way towards protecting me from catching an infection that could put me back into the hospital,” Rogers wrote to the committee. “You are allowing me to continue to serve through a simple gesture — for that I am eternally grateful to you.”
None of the Republican members of the House Finance Committee were seen wearing masks during the hour-long executive session, while all the Democratic members were.
At the conclusion of the meeting, state Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, praised Rogers’ “courage” for continuing to serve and the members gave her an ovation.
Rogers said she was disappointed that the GOP members didn’t mask up.
“I’m just sorry masks have become so political,” Rogers said.
She noted that Edwards was one of the first colleagues to reach out to her, coming to her Concord home and walking her dog.
Rogers’ request touched off a vigorous — and at times bitter — debate online. Some said Rogers could resign her seat for medical reasons and referred to past controversies she was involved in.
Meanwhile, Rogers’ supporters condemned the House GOP members
“Our politics divide us, but we must retain our capacity to care more for another human’s health than our political position on masks; another sad day in Concord,” said former U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.
And Alicia Preston, a consultant who has worked with ex-Republican Gov. Craig Benson and other GOP candidates, said:
“Nothing political, just noting: When my mom had cancer and was undergoing chemo (5 years before COVID), we were warned any illness could kill her — medical staff wore masks around her because of that,” Preston said.
“She had cancer and ended up dying from an infection. This isn’t about COVID.”
Polls show voters mixed on Biden plan
As President Joe Biden announced the framework of his $1.7 trillion Build Back Better deal, an independent poll found New Hampshire voters were pretty mixed on it.
The New Hampshire Institute of Politics found a plurality (40%) think that neither the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, nor the original, $3.5 trillion plan should be passed. There were 30% who said both should be passed.
The split was very partisan, with 74% of Republicans against both and 62% of Democrats for both. Independent voters mirrored the overall result with 40% against both and 26% in favor.
The Nature Conservancy reported its own poll results, finding very strong support among New Hampshire residents for environmental aspects of Biden’s plan.
Sununu hits back at Dems
For the second week in a month, the all-Democratic congressional delegation hosted a virtual conference to condemn the Republican-led Executive Council for its votes.
The first time it spoke out about the council’s rejection of family planning contracts. Last week, it was the $27 million immunization grant.
For the second time, Sununu came back firing hard.
“The more they screech on their Zoom calls, the more frustrated people are with their delegation,” Sununu told radio talk show host Jack Heath on Friday.
“It is not working, it isn’t working, people just want you to do your job, do your job.”
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., answered quickly.
“FACT CHECK—New Hampshire’s delegation IS hard at work for the Granite State. We consistently delivered key relief to protect communities & get NH’s economy on track. We secured $27M to address #COVID19, but Sununu’s EC rejected it & put Granite Staters at risk,” Kuster tweeted.
John Beardmore, the state’s former revenue commissioner, also chipped in.
“Guy who spends 4/5 days on self-promotional super603 tour has something to say about serious people who delivered state billions of COVID aid that he treated as his personal walking around money,” Beardmore posted.
AG forges consensus
We’re still a long way from a new law, but the consensus-building skills of Attorney General John Formella were on display last week.
Behind the scenes, Formella worked with law enforcement executives, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and defense lawyers to chart a path toward a compromise proposal to create a conduct review committee.
The draft report heads to the sausage factory at the State House. During the 2021 session, lawmakers were unable to come to any agreement on this concept.
This report should move the ball forward, but the debate will continue.
First meetings at the helm
State Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway, got pretty high marks after running her first meetings as the new chairman of the House Finance Committee and the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
She came to the House serving in the district next door to former House Speaker Gene Chandler, R-Bartlett, and has studied under past Finance chairs, including Reps. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, and Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord.
Moves at PUC, energy
Sununu nominated Public Utilities Commissioner Dan Goldner of Manchester to replace Dianne Martin of Deerfield as chairman. Martin had announced she was resigning as chairman, effective Nov. 12.
He also has nominated Pradip K. Chattopadhyay of Bow to serve as a PUC commissioner, replacing Kathryn Bailey of Bow. The PUC chairman earns $132,886 a year, while the other two commissioners make $126,620.
If confirmed, Goldner’s term as chairman would run until July 1, 2025; Chattopadhyay’s term would run until July 1, 2027.
Chattopadhyay had served as assistant consumer advocate along with rate and market policy director at the PUC from December 2014 until last August, when he became a senior adviser with the agency.
Sununu also nominated the governor’s former director of strategic initiatives, Jared Chicoine, of Gilford, to become the permanent first commissioner of the Department of Energy. Chicoine had been serving in an acting capacity since July. This nomination is for a four-year term that pays $114,166 annually.
Windham real estate broker Ralph Valentine is Sununu’s latest pick to serve on the Real Estate Commission, replacing the late House Speaker Dick Hinch of Merrimack on the panel. Valentine has held his state broker’s license since 1984.
In an unusual move, the council rejected Sununu’s first choice for the seat after councilors said he didn’t have enough experience in the field.
Feltes moving on
Former Senate Majority Leader and 2020 Democratic nominee for governor Dan Feltes of Concord announced on Facebook last week that he’ll soon be leaving New Hampshire to return to his native Iowa.
Felts’ wife, Erin, also an Iowa native, has taken a job as deputy counsel at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
“We love it here and always will but like all two-career working families, we must make decision that are best for our entire family,” said Feltes, the father of two young daughters.
The move means Democratic voters will be choosing from a different group of candidates for governor in 2022.
Last month, 2020 Democratic primary runner-up Andru Volinsky of Concord announced that he will sit out the next election cycle.