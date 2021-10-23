GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU said Friday he’s “definitely leaning one way” on a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and should announce a decision in a “few weeks.”
All speculation is that lean is in the direction of jumping into what would become one of the few U.S. Senate races that will determine which party has control after the midterms.
Sununu told Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath on Friday that he has yet to “really talk” with either his dad, ex-Gov. and White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu, or his older brother, John E. Sununu, who served in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
“Those are two of the last” he’ll confide in, Sununu said.
“My hope is to have a decision more public in the next few weeks and then move on,” Sununu said.
Most New Hampshire voters don’t want a full-blown campaign right now, he said.
“I have to be 110% that it is right for myself, my family and the state,” Sununu said.
The latest University of New Hampshire poll on the race had Sununu edging Democrat Maggie Hassan, 45% to 42%, a difference well within the margin of error.
Internal GOP primary polls have had Sununu up by eight or nine points. Democratic ones naturally have the two neck and neck.
Both Hassan and Sununu’s negative numbers have gone up in the past month, largely the product of more than $1 million in independent attack ads launched at both of them.
Vaccine vote to Council
A short time after the Legislative Fiscal Committee voted, 10-0, to accept a $4.7 million federal grant to deliver more COVID-19 vaccines, the item appeared on the Executive Council agenda for next Wednesday’s meeting.
The council also must give its OK for the Department of Health and Human Services to spend the money.
The council will meet at the Department of Environmental Services auditorium at 29 Hazen Drive in Concord.
The council will not have a breakfast meeting, which it also skipped on Oct. 13, when it met at the Police Standards and Training Council in Concord.
It was at the breakfast meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Sept. 29 that an anti-vaccine mandate protest grew so loud, the council canceled the session.
After the council on Oct. 13 turned down a $27 million immunization grant, Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, invited HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette to find other potential funding sources.
The larger grant would have come from the Centers for Disease Control. This smaller grant is from the federal American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this year.
Clock ticks on redistricting
The schedule the House Special Committee on Redistricting Committee has released would produce proposed maps about the same time as Sununu’s decision.
On Nov. 3-4, the House panel will review all proposals for redrawing lines for districts in the 400-person House, the two congressional districts and the districts that elect county commissioners.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., has said if the GOP redraws his 1st Congressional District into one a Democrat likely can’t win, he’ll seriously consider running for governor in 2022.
The proposed House maps that Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, released showed how many House districts will be configured similarly to the way they are now.
For example, in Belknap County, McGuire suggested Laconia elect five of its own House members and one with Belmont. Currently, voters pick four from Laconia and a fifth from the city with the town of Belmont.
In her plan, Alton and Gilford would elect four reps. Voters in Meredith and Gilford now pick four.
Her proposed map for Merrimack County would make a few — though not dramatic — changes to how House members are chosen around the capital region.
She also said her new map for Merrimack County commissioners put all three incumbents in the same district.
Hampstead Hospital sale
HHS boss Shibinette told the Legislative Fiscal Committee that negotiations continue over what the administrative structure would look like if the state completes a planned purchase of the 111-bed Hampstead Hospital.
Ideally, she said, the state would contract with a private concern to manage the facility; a Dartmouth-Hitchcock medical executive manages services at the state-owned New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.
Both hospital and state officials last week reemphasized their pledge to keep current staff on board after the purchase. Whether they will become state workers remains to be determined.
What is clear is once the sale is done, the state will look to further staff up the hospital if possible. Currently only 40 beds are in use, Shibinette said.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, asked whether the state has interest in making this property the home for a replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Shibinette said the 100-acre property has expansion potential, but state officials haven’t looked at that as an option at this point.
Disagreement over delegates
Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said he will ask the redistricting committee to alter the state law spelling out the election of delegates to the Republican state convention.
Every two years, GOP primary votes elect these delegates. The GOP process guarantees that each community gets at least its own delegate.
The law on the books applies to both parties. The New Hampshire Democratic Party long ago abandoned this procedure in favor of its party caucus system of selecting delegates to the state committee.
Berry said he is concerned the state would lose any lawsuit brought on the “one person, one vote” principle because, by the numbers, many small towns do not proportionally deserve their own delegate.
His proposal is to abolish the separate election of delegates and have every candidate nominated to an elective office automatically become a delegate to the GOP convention.
“This would relieve us from having to subsidize what is a private election,” Berry said.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, wants to go further.
He would support repealing the state law, which would force the Republican State Committee to come up with its own process for selecting convention delegates.
“It’s clearly unfair and not representative of the people,” Smith said. “The best way to convey a sense of urgency is to get rid of this.”
Voter enthusiasm in Derry
Jodi Nelson’s win in a special election primary for a state rep seat from Derry was another sign of how pumped up GOP conservatives are.
Nelson dusted off both former state Rep. Tom Cardon and Neil Wetherbee, who serves on the Derry Town Council.
The GOP nominee has to be the clear favorite against Democrat Mary Eisner in December’s general election.
Meanwhile in Cheshire County, national Democrats have begun their efforts to help Andrew Maneval prevail over Republican Rita Geneva Mattson in the Democratic-leaning district.
The winner would replace former House Majority Leader Doug Ley, who passed away last spring.
The New Hampshire Leadership Committee, an arm of the national legislative PAC, has already spent more than $11,000 on mailers promoting Maneval.
Last week, the House Legislative Administration Committee held a moment of silence in honor of Ley who served on the panel.
Protesters target Osborne
The State House was still buzzing over the loud protest by anti-vaccine mandate activists last weekend at the home of House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn.
On the ideological spectrum, Osborne is clearly closer to the philosophical views of these protesters than most, since he’s been very vocal about the vaccine mandate being government overreach.
It was another sign that all lawmakers and elected officials can be targets of these forces.
No arrests were made.
Parole reform still alive
The legislative campaign to deliver the chance for an earlier parole date remains alive after a move to sideline the bill failed.
The leadership on the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee wanted the bill (HB 598) sent to interim study. That’s a polite way of killing it, since the bill would have to start over again in 2023.
The panel rejected that idea, 12-8.
State Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright, D-Nashua, led this bipartisan effort, which has Democrats and some conservative Republicans on board.
Her latest proposal would allow those who serve half of their minimum sentence to apply for parole.
She amended it to apply only to those who received at least a five-year state prison sentence.
“Most states have dropped truth in sentencing. In the ’80s we tripled our prison population,” Harriott-Gathright said.
House Committee Chairman Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said he could support changing parole eligibility to 50% of the maximum sentence, not the minimum. Also, those who commit serious violent crime should not be eligible for this earlier scheduling, he said.
“There are some crimes that have long sentences for a reason. I fall down on the side of victims on that,” Abbas said.
Officials with the state Adult Parole Board said they have made significant strides processing more inmates for appeal. They said they lacked the staff and resources to carry out this bill.
Rep. David Manuse, D-Portsmouth, stressed it’s not a “get-out-of-jail-free card.”
“This bill doesn’t grant parole any sooner,” Manuse said. “All it does is get you before the parole board at an earlier time, and if those merits are not there, you will be rejected.”
The committee has to report the bill out in some fashion by Nov. 18.
Ed funding work continues
A working group of the House Finance Committee Division II and Education Committees began talks over whether legislation is needed to change state education aid for the 2022-23 school year.
The two-year state budget made sure towns and cities would not lose education aid after the pandemic led to lower enrollments in the free and reduced school lunch programs.
In the second year of the budget, however, Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, said dozens of communities stand to receive significantly less education aid than they do now.
House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, agreed bipartisan study is needed to look at whether tweaks should be made in the formula to help some communities.
The group held its first work session Thursday.