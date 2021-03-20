WHEN GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU decided to take on the consolidation of all higher education into a single unified system, he expected pushback.
This is a topic that’s been talked about by past governors for decades, going back to the late Gov. Walter Peterson who, after leaving as chief executive, served in a variety of roles in the two- and four-year college systems in the early 1980s.
Sure enough, 11 former trustees of both the University System of New Hampshire and Community College System last week urged the Legislature to put Sununu’s plan in the slow lane.
The group included some past Sununu allies, such as New Castle auto executive Paul Holloway and former state Rep. Stella Scamman of Straham, and Democrats George Epstein and former Agriculture Commissioner Steve Taylor.
Any merger of the two systems has to start with unified leadership. That’s why Sununu proposed in his budget trailer bill (HB 2) to disband the two boards of trustees and replace them with a single governing body.
The former trustees urged lawmakers to turn Sununu’s plan into a commission study of the issue.
“We believe merger of these two boards and governance functions will result in a consolidation that will negatively impact the effectiveness of both of our vital higher education enterprises,” the ex-trustees wrote.
“Any consolidation of these two distinctly different educational systems deserves to be examined thoroughly, with all stakeholders involved in the study and development of any recommendations for change.”
Sununu said the response was predictable.
“I guess I expect that reaction from folks who are in the system years ago and aren’t on the frontlines of seeing how those systems need a transition at the top,” Sununu said.
“There’s been a paradigm change. It’s a completely different system. You cannot kick the can down the road any longer.”
In response, four state department heads serving on these boards fired off their own letter in support of the merger.
They were Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper, Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell and Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis.
“The unified board would ensure that both 2-year and 4-year schools are well-represented, and their distinct missions preserved as the schools themselves would select two-thirds of the appointed trustees,” they wrote.
“Indeed, the new board would enhance the influence of the campuses. Today, the Governor selects over 30 trustees for both systems. Under the proposal, the Governor would personally select only five trustees total.”
Sununu on session hurdles
The COVID-19 pandemic has helped create an unusual 2021 legislative session.
During a recent interview, Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s clear to him that the Legislature has had more difficulty focusing on complex issues.
“You really can’t expect a Zoom committee hearing to be as productive as one that is held in person,” Sununu said.
“I think that is why so many bills this year are going to get put off. There just isn’t the time to pore through all of these issues.”
Sununu has been getting regular updates on the progress of legislation from House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem.
Many Democratic lawmakers have been critical about the growing number of issues House and Senate committees have chosen to punt over to 2022 by retaining bills in the House or re-referring back to committees bills in the Senate.
“This is not governing. This is cowardice, malfeasance, and dereliction of duty. Republicans can’t govern, and we see them,” declared state Rep. Sherry Frost, D-Dover, on Twitter.
While the deadlines for acting on bills have been pushed back, both House and Senate committees have started taking testimony on bills coming over from the other chamber.
Next Thursday, the House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee will take testimony on one of the most divisive issues of 2021, the right-to-work bill (SB 61).
Committee leaders already have scheduled an executive session to vote on the bill for March 30.
All signs point to a very close vote when the bill reaches the House floor next month.
Playing what-if
The dominos are months from falling, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about what the 2022 race for governor would look like if Sununu decides to run for the U.S. Senate.
On the GOP front, many expect Edelblut, of Wilton, to give this race a long look. He’s in a politically safe position now, with another four-year term that would keep him on the job past the next two gubernatorial elections.
He’s clearly a favorite of the fiscal and social conservative activist base, which had a lot to do with why he came within 1% of knocking off Sununu in their GOP primary race in 2016.
Another potential GOP contender could be ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua, who clearly hasn’t ruled out a run for higher office.
It might go without saying, but there’s zero chance of Sununu and Ayotte facing each other in a Senate primary.
The financial cost to both would be significant, and the race would clearly raise the odds that Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., wins a second six-year term.
As AG, Ayotte was heavily involved in shaping policy and was popular among the rank-and-file in the Legislature.
On the Democratic side, many prominent figures also would consider running, especially if Sununu were to move on.
Many party insiders think U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., would be the strongest candidate their party could field.
The 2020 candidates for governor, former Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and former Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, will be added to the mix.
In 2016, Sununu’s win broke a near-stranglehold on the office by Democrats, who had won eight of the previous nine elections.
With Sununu leaving the scene, clearly their fortunes would go up in 2022.
Redistricting info coming soon
The process of drawing election district lines starts in earnest in a few weeks when the U.S. Commerce Departments sends New Hampshire and all states the updated tracts from the 2020 Census.
Last week, Republican leaders in the state Senate chose to put on the table, rather than kill, a bill (SB 90) that requires the two parties to work together on a plan.
“I look forward to our continued work to bring fair and transparent redistricting to New Hampshire,” said state Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth.
While there’s widespread speculation that GOP leaders will tweak the congressional districts to make it harder for Chris Pappas to win in the 1st District, others call for an even more sweeping change.
“Is there any thought of changing the congressional districts?” wrote Ray Gradual of Dalton.
“It seems to me that the district line should be east-west not north-south. Berlin and Keene are in the same district. North Conway and Manchester are in the same district. Obviously their concerns/priorities are different; maybe District 1 could be south of the Lakes Region and District 2 should include the lakes and north.”
This notion has been explored by redistricting committees in the past.
The state’s population is so heavy in the southern part of the state that you’d have to draw the map below the Lakes Region for an even population split
The two congressional districts were split vertically in part so that each would demographically represent all the state’s characteristics – urban cities, sprawling suburbs and rural small towns.
Libertarians meeting
Former Michigan Congressman Justin Amash was the keynote speaker for the annual meeting of the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire Saturday night.
The three-day session at the Holiday Inn in Concord concludes Sunday.
Amash served nine years as a Republican before joining the Libertarian Party in 2020 and founding the House Liberty Caucus.
Sununu: Not a hypocrite
Sununu said it was not hypocritical for him to have called on the Senate to reject the COVID-19 relief bill while promoting how much federal money it will bring to his state.
The governor consistently opposed the latest relief plan because it changed the formula for aid to the states and gave more money to states with higher unemployment.
“We got a 20% increase in aid while California got a 200% increase. That’s not fair,” Sununu said last Thursday.
“All it took was one Democratic senator to stand up and the formula could have been reworked.”
But Sununu resisted a call from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for GOP governors to turn down the COVID-19 money.
“I am writing you today with a simple and common sense request: Each state and local government should commit to reject and return any federal funding in excess of your reimbursable COVID-19 related expenses,” Scott wrote.
A Sununu spokesman said turning down the federal money would be “foolish.”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party has continued to pound Sununu with numerous, “he would have voted no” press releases about spending items in the COVID relief law.
Feds adopt NH space rule
At the end of last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control recommended that students in public school classrooms could be spaced three feet apart, rather than six, given the very low risk of COVID-19 outbreaks there.
While it didn’t get much attention at the time, New Hampshire took that position in its own school reopening plans issued last August.
The advisory from the state called three feet an acceptable standard in smaller classrooms where were more distance wasn’t possible.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan noted the CDC came to its conclusion after an extensive study into the experience in Massachusetts, which also used the three-foot standard.
Dem Party official enlists
At the end of last week, former Democratic Party Operations Director Ethan Moorhouse said goodbye to #nhpolitics, having enlisted with the New Hampshire National Guard as a helicopter refueler.
In 2017, Moorhouse ran for and lost his bid for a seat on the Manchester school board to Republican activist Ross Terrio.
“Excited for this and my future in the United States military!” Moorhouse posted on Twitter.