FOR THE FIRST time since COVID-19 hit New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu did not hold a weekly briefing about the pandemic.
Sununu was otherwise occupied last Wednesday night — on the eve of his usual briefing day — with a town hall-style forum on Fox News with conservative host Sean Hannity.
During the one-hour session, Hannity joked with Sununu about the prospects of running for the U.S. Senate in 2022 against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
“So, without further ado, joining us now for the hour, we have New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, soon-to-be-called senator, if he would take my recommendation, but, apparently, he’s resistant,” Hannity said.
Throughout the show, Hannity repeatedly referred to him as “Senator Sununu.”
“That’s my brother,” Sununu said of his older sibling, John E. Sununu, who served in the Senate for one term until Democrat Jeanne Shaheen retired him in 2008.
During the program, Sununu was critical of the Biden administration for the American Rescue Plan, which gave more money to states with higher unemployment rates than New Hampshire, including California, New York and New Jersey.
“(I’m) a lot ticked off — absolutely. I mean, they came in and really changed the rules to really fit their agenda. And what you’re seeing is, again, governors, especially Republican governors, are the last line of defense against not a socialist agenda, but true socialism. That’s actually what’s happening with all the executive orders, and we’ve seen it,” Sununu said.
While right-wing Republicans have panned Massachusetts’ COVID-19 lockdown decisions, Sununu put in a plug for his southern neighbor.
“We did have to contend with New York and even Boston was in tough shape. I think Charlie Baker did a very good job, frankly, trying to deal the best he could with what was going on with the death rate in Boston, and we’re kind of a tax-free suburb of that,” Sununu said.
Would Trump back bid?
That would seem a no-brainer, right?
If Sununu goes for the Senate, he would clearly be the strongest GOP contender for Hassan’s job.
On many policy fronts, Sununu is in sync with the Trump agenda, from tax cuts to immigration reform and gun rights.
But former President Donald Trump has always made it clear that when it comes to endorsements, he needs a personal connection before he makes the investment.
Sununu has been careful talking about Trump, on occasion keeping his distance from the bombastic former president.
The Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee got with the program months ago, when emissaries let Sununu know he can count on up to $25 million in financial support for a Senate bid.
Still nothing but crickets from Trump’s Save America team about the Senate race.
Meanwhile, Trump’s crew already has embraced former State Department aide Matt Mowers making a second run at the 1st Congressional District seat vs. Democrat Chris Pappas in 2022.
Pot wins only in poll
The campaign to legalize recreational use in marijuana has already gone up in smoke at the State House.
Nevertheless, a new poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center found support has risen to 75%.
This includes backing from 86% of Democrats, 83% of independents and 62% of Republicans.
Only 16% of Republicans were outright against legalizing recreational use, and the rest were undecided.
“This poll plainly demonstrates that cannabis legalization is more popular than any elected official in New Hampshire,” said Matt Simon, senior legislative analyst with the Marijuana Policy Project.
“Unfortunately, two legalization bills (HB 237 and HB 629) were retained by the House this year, and they are unlikely to pass in light of opposition from Gov. Sununu and several prominent state senators. Despite overwhelming public support, New Hampshire will remain an island of prohibition until elected officials either evolve on the issue or are replaced by voters.”
Gardner: Windham a blip
Secretary of State Bill Gardner doesn’t need to see any more forensic audits of election results in New Hampshire to conclude that what happened in Windham last Nov. 3 was not repeated elsewhere.
We’ll know more when the written report of the audit comes out in seven weeks, but the team concluded ballot folds, misread by optical scanner voting machines, were the leading cause of the vote discrepancy found in the town’s election for state representative.
The folds were created when town officials deployed a machine designed to fold motor vehicle registration documents. This machine created a fold through the name of Democratic candidate Kristi St. Laurent, creating “phantom votes” for her.
Gardner said the ballots given to all cities and towns are scored to make them easy to fold, and those folds are not near any candidates’ names.
During his 44 years on the job, Gardner has supervised nearly 550 recounts. Sixteen were conducted after the last election, which meant reviewing more than 20% of the 800,000-plus ballots cast statewide.
‘Divisive concepts’ divide
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, took on a heavy lift last week in trying to come up with compromise language on the teaching of divisive concepts.
The mission was to find language to satisfy both House GOP conservatives, who want to ban their teaching, and Sununu, who is dead set against that.
Bradley’s compromise would beef up the state’s anti-discrimination law, preventing teaching that implies any group was inherently racist, sexist or otherwise biased against others.
The Senate GOP leader said U.S. Supreme Court decisions make clear that states cannot limit the academic freedom of college professors.
Sen Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said his beef is that some college instructors have required students to endorse liberal beliefs such as Critical Race Theory.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the Senate had to come up with some position on this topic and meet the House halfway.
“Doing nothing on this issue would be a big mistake,” Morse said.
Last Friday, Child Advocate Moira O’Neill called the Senate language a “chilling decision,” which would permit state workers to refuse to receive training about implicit bias.
Among New Hampshire juveniles given diversion from being locked up for truancy or misbehavior detention, 80% were White and only 1% were Black, she said.
While 16% of young people are persons of color, 22% of all juveniles on probation and 37% of youths who are detained are minorities.
“We will not figure out how to address that disproportionate reality unless we all have the difficult discussions about the influences of our decision-making,” O’Neill said.
Battle threatens budget
Senate Republicans hatched an agreement with Sununu over dealing with future states of emergency (HB 417), which the Senate approved last week.
But the House Freedom Caucus made it clear in a statement that they consider this agreement a sellout of their principles, which could lead to a collapse of a state budget deal.
The provision the House conservative group wants in the budget trailer deal (HB 2), which Sununu resisted, would in the future terminate any state of emergency after 21 days unless the Legislature voted to extend it.
The Senate compromise would allow the Legislature to vote to rescind any future executive order, and it would compel a governor in the future to consult with legislative budget writers about spending plans to cope with a crisis.
“With an active state of emergency in existence, we don’t have a budget,” said Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson.
“When the governor has unilateral authority to transfer funds outside of the normal process and without Fiscal Committee oversight, the budget that the Legislature is busy working on is nothing more than mere suggestions.”
House conservatives lashed out at the Senate’s mode of operations last week.
“Shocked. The only word I can use is shocked” said Rep. David Binford, R-Bath.
“At 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Senate created an addendum calendar (25A) for this week with a list of 30 bills that were decided by various Senate committees this week.”
“These are not bills that were voted on last week. These are bills that were decided less than 48 hours before the full Senate acts today. The public was denied their right to respond to the committee decisions. Whatever happened to the lofty concept of transparency? Is it just a word that makes people feel good, or do we actually mean it?”
Pay raise tucked in
Senate GOP leaders want to use the state budget bill to resolve nearly all the major issues of the 2021 session.
That’s why they slipped into the trailer bill a proposed ban on all abortions after 24 weeks (HB 625), along with the tuition scholarship vouchers for parents to send their children to private or alternative public schools (SB 130).
A pay raise for political appointees and legislative and judicial staff also got dropped into the mix.
The pay hike would be 1.16% in each of the next two years.
The state has gone more than two years without a collective bargaining agreement for rank-and-file state workers.
Hostage-taking season
Much of last week’s Senate session was devoted to the annual ritual of trying to keep pet legislation alive.
The Senate tacked more than a half-dozen of its own measures onto unrelated bills as amendments in an effort to revive causes that House committees had rejected.
“It’s that time of year,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.
This will be particularly vexing to House Republicans, who haven’t had the chance to turn the tables on the Senate because they haven’t had any sessions since April.
The House returns for marathon meetings next Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. in the NH Sportsplex in Bedford, where they will be dealing with a massive 164-page calendar.
The big House battle is over right-to-work legislation (SB 61), which has been dormant for two months since a House committee narrowly recommended passing the bill.
Both sides admit the House outcome is very much in doubt, and the margin of victory could be less than 10 votes.
“It all depends on attendance, which side gets a better turnout,” said a pro-right-to-work insider.
A fond farewell
Five-term state Rep. David Danielson, R-Bedford, who died last week, will be remembered as a consensus-builder.
The moderate Republican was a trusted member of the House Finance Committee, serving as vice chairman on one of its work groups.
“He worked tirelessly for his community on the Bedford Town Council, the Town Planning Board and the 10-Year Master Plan committee, amongst many other committees in Bedford.He was a dedicated statesman,” said House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
In the Senate, colleagues on both sides of the aisle wished a speedy return to the State House for Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, who was home recovering from recent surgery.
The Senate last Thursday altered its rules for the session so that D’Allesandro could participate from home.
A nice parting gesture
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren and a retired pilot, made an important and poignant flight.
Giuda said he was one of the last to speak with former GOP state Rep. Rogers Johnson before he died.
Johnson chaired Sununu’s commission on diversity and played an important role in the governor’s Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission.
Johnson asked Giuda if he would attend the graduation ceremony of his son from the U.S. Naval Academy.
Giuda is an alumnus of the naval college.
“God bless Rogers Johnson. I’ll see you on the other side,” Giuda said.