NOW THAT GOV. Chris Sununu has his Supreme Court chief justice, who’s going to be the next attorney general?
Following Friday’s successful conclusion to the campaign to install Gordon MacDonald on the high court, Sununu will be looking for a replacement.
Among the contenders:
• Deputy Attorney General Jane Young: The veteran homicide prosecutor has shined in an administrative role and is very close to MacDonald, who made her No. 2 in the office;
• Sununu legal counsel John Formella: Making the governor’s lawyer the top state prosecutor is not new. Sununu’s dad, ex-Gov. John H. Sununu, promoted his lawyer, the late Stephen Merrill, to AG. Merrill went on to become governor. The last GOP governor, Craig Benson, made history by naming his office legal counsel, Kelly Ayotte, as the first woman AG.
• Bryan Gould: Like MacDonald, Gould has served as legal counsel to the Republican State Committee. As a private lawyer, he has assisted the AG’s office with election law issues and has served as special counsel to Benson and the Executive Council.
My sleeper candidate is former federal prosecutor David Vicinanzo. He’s a partner in the law firm of Nixon Peabody, the firm MacDonald came from. Vicinanzo was a leading contender in 2003, when Benson hired Peter Heed as his first AG.
Vicinanzo is a white-collar defense expert who helped prosecute Boston organized crime figures in the “Code of Silence” murder cases and investigated New Jersey Sen. Robert Torricelli.
It’s not known whether Vicinanzo would be willing to take a huge pay cut to return to public service.
Sununu questions trial
Gov. Chris Sununu has kept his promise not to take a firm position on Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, but last Thursday he questioned for the first time the point of proceeding with President Donald Trump out of office.
“I am not sure what purpose it would really serve,” Sununu told reporters at the conclusion of his COVID-19 briefing.
Later he said, “If it is something being done for political reasons or other than what would move the country forward, I am not sure what it accomplishes…. Just get the job done.”
Tangling with Cuomo
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to raise taxes if his state doesn’t receive at least $15 billion in additional federal COVID-19 relief, Sununu couldn’t resist striking out.
“If the federal government didn’t give us another penny in reimbursement, New Hampshire would turn out fine,” said Sununu, on CNBC-TV’s “Squawk Box” program last week. “I raised a concern as a taxpayer. Somebody has to pay for that, right? Somebody has to pay for New York’s bad management? I think that’s wrong.”
Sununu said that if New York gets the aid Cuomo wants, New Hampshire would be in line for another $1.5 billion, the minimum amount states received under the CARES Act Congress passed last March.
“It’s like holding your taxpayers hostage. There has been a massive amount of money. Governors shouldn’t be standing up and making threats,” Sununu said.
Cuomo likely will have a response in coming days.
Teachers union responds
National Education Association President Megan Tuttle said New Hampshire was the only state that did not include teachers in Phase 1 of its vaccine rollout.
New Hampshire educators are in Phase 1-C, which won’t start until March at the earliest.
“We should have been in phase one in the beginning. We are not politicizing anything, but getting teachers vaccinated is going to lead to opening schools more quickly and more safely,” Tuttle said on New Hampshire Public Radio’s Exchange program last Friday.
She pushed back on Sununu’s argument that the average teacher is 46 — his age — and educators are not first responders.
“We’re concerned essential workers and we are considered first responders when it comes to school violence,” Tuttle said. “If the governor wants the schools reopened, we should have had teachers vaccinated earlier on in the process.”
‘Mask-less’ in the big tent
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, continues to make certain his “big tent” and narrow Republican majority in the New Hampshire House of Representatives includes all elements of the GOP.
At the end of last week, Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, announced the expanded leadership team, which included four House members who previously have not worn masks.
They are Reps. Chris True of Sandown, Scott Wallace of Deerfield, Jordan Ulery of Hudson and Keith Ammon of New Boston.
Included in the mask-less group are four House committee chairs, four vice chairs and a majority (six) of the Republicans on the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee, which will consider all legislation proposed to weaken or eliminate the powers of governors during future emergencies.
Meanwhile, Packard published in last Friday’s House calendar the “mask policy” for House committees and work spaces. It requires face coverings to be worn when entering and exiting the building.
The procedure permits masks to be taken off in a work space or committee room while seated if the person is socially distanced from others.
Hang on to that calendar. Fifteen House committees hold hearings on 105 bills next week on a range of topics that include cutting business taxes, changing the Right-to-Know law, legalizing marijuana, cleaning up from PFOA contamination and public employee retirements.
MacDonald praised
Ian Huyett, general counsel to Cornerstone, praised MacDonald for saying during his hearing that all constitutional rights are not suspended during the COVID-19 emergency.
In an NH Journal commentary, Huyett said state prosecutors had argued the opposite in defending lawsuits that challenged state orders.
Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, said last Friday that MacDonald’s statements on were critical to his decision to back him to lead the court.
Dems hit Sununu on raises
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley criticized pay raises the council gave last Friday to Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut (who will make $115,661) and new, Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt ($106,706).
Both were step increases. Edelblut’s was $6,356. Bettencourt left the governor’s office to start his new role at Step 5, which is $22,100 a year more than Step 1.
Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos made the call on where to slot his deputy based on Bettencourt’s past experience.
“Chris Sununu has no problem telling Granite Staters that they don’t deserve to make a living wage while he gives tens of thousands of dollars in raises to his unqualified friends, and to himself,” Buckley said.
AFP expands its 2021 agenda
The fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity rolled out its agenda, which featured some important issues that have not received a lot of attention, including online privacy, more protections against government forfeiture of property, universal occupational licenses and direct payments for health care coverage.
Other judges step down
Sununu will have more judicial appointments to make when two more veteran judges retire soon.
Edwin Kelly of Plymouth was the founding administrative judge of the district court system when it converted to its modern-day Circuit Court structure.
The Plymouth circuit court administrators recently named in his honor the courtroom where, for decades, Kelly heard cases.
He reaches the mandatory retirement age this November.
Another circuit court judge, Lucinda Sadler of Bow, is retiring at 66.
Judicial retirement law permits judges to retire at 65 with, in most cases, a smaller pension than if they continue to serve until they turn 70.
Sad update in Franklin
Tony Giunta, the likeable, hard-working mayor of Franklin, abruptly stepped down last week following the death of his 95-year-old mother after she contracted COVID-19.
”For 95 and a half years, she fought off everything life could throw at her but ultimately it only took a week for this deadly virus to take her,” Guinta wrote in a letter to Franklin citizens.
Manchester lawyer/lobbyist Jim Merrill said the deadly virus will have many in public life contemplating their futures.
”Reporters have already called me about whether I’m going to work for Marco Rubio,” said Merrill, who along with Rubio in 2016 managed Mitt Romney’s two White House runs in New Hampshire. “Maybe I’ll decide to sit the next one out. I don’t know.”
Senator still battling COVID
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, sure hopes he’s not a “long hauler,” but he said that more than a month after contracting COVID-19, he continues to fight persistent nausea. He has not missed any of his Senate duties.
”I just had two good days in a row this week and that’s a first,” Giuda said. “To those who say this can stay with you awhile, I’m living proof.”