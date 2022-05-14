GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU did it again.
He went to Washington last week, made news and sent his Democratic critics into conniptions.
Sununu’s trip, Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning, was to lobby State Department officials to free up J1 Visas that bring foreign students and other young workers to seasonal jobs here. He also received the Philip Habib Award for Distinguished Public Service at the American Task Force on Lebanon dinner.
In the wake of Sununu’s viral comedy skit at the Gridiron Dinner, he’s become an even hotter media property inside the Beltway.
Sununu joined the popular “Three Martini Lunch” podcast with Greg Corombos of Radio America’s Dateline Network and Jim Geraghty, political correspondent for the National Review.
Sununu made news when he was asked about the future of Roe v. Wade and whether the Supreme Court should overturn it.
“Look, I’m the first governor in 40 years to sign an abortion ban,” Sununu said. “Republican governors before me never signed that. I’ve done more on the pro-life issue — if you will — than anyone.”
A short time later Sununu said, “We got that done, and it was a 40-year challenge, and we actually did it.”
Abortion rights supporters and leading Democrats condemned the comments, which came a little more than a week after Sununu had promoted his brand as a “pro-choice governor” in the wake of the Supreme Court leak.
“Chris Sununu has repeatedly shown the women of New Hampshire that he can’t be trusted to stand up for them. As a doctor, I’ve spent my entire career building trust with my patients,” said state Sen. and Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman.
“There is no greater responsibility, because once you break that trust you cannot get it back. This governor has repeatedly broken the trust of Granite State women and is now bragging about it to Washington insiders.”
The Democratic Governors Association, Amplify N.H., American Bridge and 2018 gubernatorial nominee Molly Kelly all piled on to attack Sununu.
Benjamin Vihstadt, Sununu’s chief spokesman, said the governor’s views were in the mainstream.
“Like a majority of Americans, the governor supports limiting abortions in months 7, 8, and 9 of a pregnancy. Like virtually every other state, New Hampshire now has laws on the books that limits late-term abortions,” Vihstadt said.
“Regardless of any Supreme Court decision, that won’t change the fact that these services will remain safe, legal, and accessible in New Hampshire.”
During the long interview, Sununu had more than the sound bite to say on the topic.
He predicted that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, most states will end up “exactly where New Hampshire is right now,” with a ban on late-term abortions and open access to abortion before that.
“We will probably remain in line with 40 other states and to me, that is where we should be,” Sununu said, adding “very few states” will move to ban abortions outright.
Other hot buttons
While abortion got the attention, Sununu had plenty to say on other breaking matters like:
• The future of the Iowa Caucus: “That is called batting practice. The game hasn’t really started until New Hampshire moves.”
• Why New Hampshire should keep FITN: “We don’t deserve the first-in-the-nation primary because it’s a tradition. We deserve it because we have earned it over everyone else.”
• Running for president in 2024: “A lot of people are talking, that is just the way it is. I may get there after 2022…. Whoever goes, the next president, I am a firm believer, needs to be a governor.”
Later Sununu added, “Folks have asked me, but it’s nothing I am thinking about right now.”
• Why his older brother was a senator and he won’t be: “I don’t have some of those skills and maybe the patience of legislators….That guy (brother John E. Sununu) is wicked smart, his skill set fit well and he could get things done in a conservative way. I am a little more of a CEO type.”
• On why First Lady Valerie Sununu can be his toughest reviewer: “The closest to us are the ones who challenge us the most.”
• The media fascination with who former President Donald Trump is endorsing in midterm elections: “At the end of the day, 2022 is going to be won or lost on the candidates themselves, not who endorses them and who doesn’t. Is that (Trump endorsement mania) healthy for the Republican Party? I say no.”
The scramble begins
Legislative leaders will be juggling many balls, as 48 conference committees meet to settle disputed bills, staring at a deadline to complete any agreement by Thursday at 3 p.m.
Credit the legislative and information technology staff with managing to ensure every one of these committees will be livestreamed.
Those who want to keep score need to go to this website, where the schedules of all committees will be updated in real time.
Find out where the committee meets, and then go to the to the House or Senate YouTube page to see where the meeting is.
Some shadow boxing began last Friday afternoon with an initial meeting over the Christmas tree bill (HB 1661) we wrote about last week.
The real rough and tumble begins Monday, when at least eight committees convene on several bills, including the fight over congressional redistricting (SB 200), medical freedom over immunizations (HB 1099), audits of ballots cast in future elections (SB 366) and the 10-year transportation plan (HB 2022)‘Out’ for the week
Many key lawmakers will do more than double or triple duty, shuffling from one legislative summit meeting to another.
That’s just how the math works, with 24 state senators and about 50 House members in positions of leadership that make them conferees.
Unless it’s an urgent, life-or-death matter, it might be best to postpone the next contact with your favorite legislator.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, will direct traffic and do not sit on any conference committees.
Not so for these over-taxed, go-to-lawmakers:
• Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro: 14 committees;
• Senate President Pro Tem and Judiciary Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry: 13 committees;
• Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Kevin Avard, R-Nashua: 10 committees;
• Senate Ways and Means Chairman Bob Giuda, R-Warren: nine committees;
• Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton: nine committees;
• Sen. David Watters, D-Dover: nine committees;
• Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Regina Birdsell: eight committees;
• House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill and Vice Chairman Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro: eight committees apiece.
Bettencourt goes home
A circuit court judge has amended a court order and let Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt, 38, return to his home despite pending domestic violence charges.
Bettencourt’s wife, Shannon, said she supported her husband coming home to help care for their three young children. She submitted a letter that differed from a police affidavit on the domestic dispute.
“At the time of that argument, I was very angry with him. I was tired, emotional and wanted the argument to end. So, I called the police,” Shannon wrote in her letter.
Here’s more proof that all politics — and justice — are local.
The sitting judge in Salem circuit court was Robert Stephen, who was nominated by former GOP Gov. Craig Benson.
Stephen’s brother is John Stephen, the former commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services and 2010 GOP nominee for governor.
Surprise: Senator says ‘bye’
Three-term state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, kept close counsel before telling the Keene Sentinel last week he was calling it a State House career.
This doesn’t mean the end of public life for Kahn, 71, a former Keene State College administrator.
“I still have interest in electoral politics, and I want to give some thoughts to what kind of role I should play in the future,” he said.
Even after redistricting of the state Senate, District 10 remains one of the most Democratic in the state.
As for possible successors, state Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole is one who comes to mind as a former House speaker pro tem, committee chair and county delegation head.
But there are others.
Redistricting put Peterborough in this district. There you have 11-term Rep. Peter Leishman, a moderate veteran on the House budget committees.
There’s five-term Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland. He’s a retired attorney who had successful transplant surgery following “extremely critical kidney disease.”
Keene is the hub of the district, and Rep. Elizabeth Amanda Toll, D-Keene, already has shown plenty of energy and drive in her first term.
We’ll know soon enough. Secretary of State David Scanlan confirmed last Friday the candidate filing period will be June 1-10.
If past is prologue, the Republican candidate will come from a small town rather than from the city of Keene.
N. Country Dem jumps in
Three-term Randolph Democratic Rep. Edith Tucker is going for the state Senate held by Erin Hennessey, who isn’t running in District 1.
Tucker has won a swing House district that went for Donald Trump in 2020.
A freelance reporter, she worked full-time for the Coos County Democrat until her 2016 retirement.
She worked across the aisle on legislation promoting the redevelopment of the Balsams and with Hennessey on a landfill siting bill (HB 1454) that won final approval in the House last week.
Sununu has raised concerns about this bill’s impact on local property taxes, so stay tuned on that.
The two GOP candidates are Littleton Select board member Carrie Gendreau and Lancaster GOP Rep. Troy Merner.
Griffin is a go
As we foreshadowed for weeks, House Redistricting and Election Laws Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, has entered the race for the District 16 state Senate seat, which is likely to be vacant.
Manchester Democratic incumbent Kevin Cavanaugh likely will not run for his seat, which has become much more GOP-leaning, thanks to redistricting.
Cavanaugh is seriously exploring an Executive Council bid.
“Every day, I see the effect state government can have on our local property taxes, on working families, and on small businesses. That is why I have fought so hard in the Legislature, and is why I want to serve and fight for my constituents in the State Senate,” Griffin said.
The other GOP candidate, Hooksett Rep. Michael Yakubovich, picked up the support of five House members and five former ones, led by Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, who is serving as the campaign’s fiscal agent.
Foreign policy in Concord
Last week it was rock star/ex-Poland President Lech Walesa. This week it’s relations with Israel.
Ambassador Meron Reuben, the consulate general of Israel to New England, will give a by-invitation talk Monday afternoon in Representatives Hall. Selected guests include lawmakers, officials with Dartmouth College and the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.
Signs point to Long pass
It’s not official, but it’s looking more and more like Keene Republican Wendy Long, a two-time U.S. Senate candidate in New York, will pass on becoming the sixth GOP candidate trying to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Word is the fundraising stake for Long to jump into this race hasn’t come together.
AG clears Mowers
Deputy Attorney General Myles Matteson has ruled GOP congressional candidate Matt Mowers of Gilford did not violate state election laws in 2016 when he voted in both the New Hampshire and New Jersey presidential primaries.
In a six-page opinion, the AG’s office said Mowers had established domicile in New Jersey and that voting in New Hampshire didn’t run afoul of our laws.
“This report confirmed what I’ve said all along, this was nothing more than a partisan witch hunt that is an embarrassment for the Democrat machine and my primary opponents that co-orchestrated this baseless attack,” Mowers said.
The original Associated Press report questioned whether Mowers had violated a little-enforced federal law about only voting once in a similar election.
The AG’s report concluded it had no authority and no opinion on whether Mowers had broken federal or New Jersey laws.
A gambling sleeper bill
The House and Senate have voted for an under-the-radar bill that would dramatically expand locations for Keno in New Hampshire.
Currently, Keno can be played only in establishments with liquor licenses, since the game is limited to adults.
This bill (HB 355) from Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, would let Keno be played in any lottery-license businesses, which would include convenience, grocery and other retail outlets.
Lottery officials said this could raise $6 million more in education aid by bring Keno to 700 more sites in the 91 cities and towns that currently permit the game.
The only dispute over the bill now is the House doesn’t want to allow the Keno machine to be seen from outside the retailer’s business.