Gov. Chris Sununu gives his state-of-the-state speech Thursday and it’s expected to focus on the strength of the economy while expressing the desire for the Democratically-led Legislature to work with him to get things done.
The two-term Republican has been working behind the scenes on finding ways to expand capacity for substance abuse treatment under the doorways model.
Unconfirmed reports are that there could be an announcement from Sununu on that front before his speech.
While Sununu publicly says it’s too soon for him to be ramping up his reelection into overdrive, the opposition movement is gearing up.
There are only 11 governor races in 2020 and despite Sununu’s strong polling numbers, the Democratic Governors Association views this as its best shot in the country for a red-to-blue take back.
DGA’s new National Communications Director Jerusalem Demsas was in New Hampshire last week meeting with activists and reporters.
Michael Beyer has returned to New Hampshire and he is the DGA’s new, full-time operative within the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
Beyer worked as an organizer for NHDP during the 2016 cycle and returned in 2018 to help out Molly Kelly’s bid for governor.
Pets, pets and more pets
Animal rights is a hot topic and House committees continue to plow through many bills.
The House Judiciary Committee had a second hearing last week on the bill to outlaw discrimination against pets in any rental housing.
Landlords packed the Legislative Office Building in protest and the opposition was enough to convince the sponsor, Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, to ask that her her own bill (HB 1391) to be stripped down to a study about the issue.
Critics said the measure said it could have made pet hoarding legal and also designated animals as a protected class along with discrimination against people based on race, religion or gender.
Advocates believe not all is lost as some animal bills should survive.
The House will vote next Thursday on a bill making it a violation for failing to report the collision between a car and a cat (HB 1123). Currently a motorist whose car hits a dog has to report it to the owner or to local police ASAP.
A worse fate lies ahead this week for the move for state licensing of hunting for safari animals in the region’s only private preserve, Corbin Park in Croydon.
This one (HB 1573) got some media attention this year even though similar bills have failed more than once over the past five years.
“The state hunting license that would be required under the bill would be for the taking of exotic animals owned by a private entity, not by the public, thereby making the bill unpalatable,” said state Rep. Kevin Craig, R-Lancaster.
The House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee recommends, 16-1, that the House kill it.
On Tuesday, the House Environment and Agriculture Committee will meet to make recommendations on bills to ban the declawing of cats (HB 1387), to raise penalties for theft of expensive dogs (HB 1627) and new criminal penalties for failing to have adequate food and water for animals (HB 1389).
In the early going these House sessions are about paring down the pile.
That’s why of 37 bills the House will consider Thursday, committees are recommending only 19 move on in some form and that 18 should be killed or shelved for 2020.
Parking dilemma could be fixed
For years, city officials have been pleading with leaders in the Legislature to do something about the dilapidated Storrs Street Parking Garage where rank-and-file lawmakers stow their cars while doing legislative business.
Key officials in both camps say those talks are heating up. The leading solution is to build a new parking garage kitty corner to the State House on the lot that now houses the Attorney General’s office.
This used to be the home of one of the eight largest banks that failed in New Hampshire and that federal regulators turned over to other lenders in 1991.
The state swooped in and bought the building at a deep discount.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley said the biggest of several hurdles remaining would be finding a new home for the Department of Justice that due to the nature of the agency has a lot of specific needs including privacy (interviewing confidential informants) and storage (massive paper files are now stored in the building’s basement).
“I’m just happy to report we’re all talking and trying to make this happen when we can,” Bouley said.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, credited Legislature Chief Operating Officer Terry Pfaff with playing a leadership role in getting all parties to the table to brainstorm on how to work out all the details.
“This isn’t a budget year so we don’t have a capital budget but there are bonding options,” Feltes said. “In the past the leaders in the Legislature hasn’t always been responsive to Concord but they are now and it makes all the difference.”
City leaders consider the existing rundown garage to be an eyesore and an obstacle to other moves that are revitalizing the Storrs Street neighborhood that’s two blocks east of the State House.
Dems giving Sununu early test
Sununu has said he’s willing to compromise with Democrats on some issues like clean energy.
So the state Senate decided to call the governor on that one early, approving a House-passed change on net metering.
The bill would only expand the program for users who generate at least 50% of their own power on site.
“That’s a huge concession to the governor,” Feltes said.
This significantly reduces the subsidy from the net metering bill Sununu vetoed in 2019.
Moves will be made next week to have that bill headed to Sununu’s desk, we’re told.
Sununu has already gotten behind his own net metering bill (HB 1481) that Rep. John Plumer, R-Belmont, presented to a committee last week.
This would raise the one megawatt limit for net metering if the customer-generator has more power use than up to 125% of that user’s monthly demand.
The Senate tried to make a similar accomodation on a vetoed bill with its change last Thursday to a “ban the box” bill (HB 253) that prevents employers from asking a job applicant to list their criminal history.
The change would allow the employer to do a criminal background check after interviewing a prospective employee.
Sen. Harold French, R-Franklin, proposed and the Senate passed limiting this employment reform solely to the public sector.
French noted one of the first reported abuses was for applicants for state government jobs.
“The purpose of this bill is for a test run without burdening private business,” French said.
The Senate overrode Sununu’s veto last year but the House sustained vetoing that bill (SB 100).
Scott Walker was back
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s 2016 Republican bid for president didn’t go well.
Since losing his reelection bid as governor to Democrat Tony Evers in 2018, he’s been busy traveling the country in support of a balanced budget amendment and to help finance GOP redistricting efforts.
The budget crusade (Article V) is six votes shy of the 34 states it needs to have a single-issue convention on the topic.
During an interview, Walker said South Carolina, Idaho, Kentucky and Montana are great prospects to add to the total.
Walker was here last week because New Hampshire is the only state where a 2020 bill was filed to rescind the call it had endorsed in 2012.
Former Govs. John Lynch, a Democrat, and Judd Gregg, a Republican, co-wrote a letter urging the House not to pass that resolution and embrace this movement to balance the budget.
Walker said a return to electoral politics could be in his future.
“I’m 21 years younger than our president, and you never say never,” said Walker, 52, who has been running or serving as governor in his state since 2006. “I’ve got to tell you it’s nice to be in a place for a little while when I want to take a trip or spend more time with my family, I can.”