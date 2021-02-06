DEMOCRATIC CRITICS hammered Gov. Chris Sununu last fall for giving “flexibility” to school district administrators and school boards to decide how they would conduct public schools in the face of risks from COVID-19.
Sununu said the move was in keeping with New Hampshire’s tradition of local control.
Now that the Biden administration’s Centers for Disease Control has advised that it’s safe to bring kids back into schools even before all teachers are vaccinated, Sununu appeared to warn that posture could change.
Reuters and other news outlets reported the CDC found schools did not “meaningfully” increase community spread of the virus.
As we’ve reported, Sununu has been in high dudgeon for weeks over the state teachers union leadership’s insistence that he move teachers up in the vaccine queue.
“It’s an important issue for families. It’s not political at all,” Sununu said. “Some kids haven’t been in a classroom for almost a year. Think about that.”
Educators are set to receive vaccines in Phase 2A, which is expected to start sometime in late March or April.
At last Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, Sununu said there’s no excuse for keeping children out of school.
“We are hoping that (districts) do it on their own. If I have to come down with an iron fist for these kids, it is darn well right that I will,” Sununu said.
“It is the No. 1 issue the state is going to face for the next 12 months around the pandemic.”
TSA workers out of luck
Transportation Security Administration workers in New Hampshire have protested that the 75 workers here have not been put in a priority group for COVID-19 vaccines.
Dave Boucher, a spokesman for the group, noted that Maine, Massachusetts and at least seven other states have already given their TSA workers the shots.
“The TSA workforce mission and procedures are remarkably similar to U.S. Customs, a law enforcement agency. We are declared ineligible because we are not classified as a law enforcement, yet we perform many tasks similar if not equal to Customs,” Boucher said.
Sununu said the workers don’t qualify as first responders.
“A TSA worker is not a first responder, they are not providing emergency medical services, they are not law enforcement officers, they are not firefighters,” Sununu said.
“I am not trying to pile on TSA at all. There are some who qualify because they are part-time firefighters and those would be vaccinated. They are all federal employees, and a lot of federal workers have been vaccinated so I don’t know why they aren’t included.”
Boucher said TSA consider themselves “essential workers” who should be getting shots because of their frequent contact with the public.
A new meeting spot?
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, teased his colleagues last Friday with hints about where the next House sessions, tentatively set for Feb. 24-25, might be held.
Packard said, “We believe we have found a venue that provides the comfort of indoors, and provides more than double the square footage of the Whittemore Center” at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, the last place the full House met inside.
“At nearly 55,000 square feet, our prospective venue will permit us to spread out chairs more than ever before, and create extensive separation between seating sections. The venue is heated, and is equipped with contagion-reducing HVAC equipment.”
House leaders previously looked into using SNHU Arena in Manchester but decided the rental fee was too steep.
“We expect to produce a similar health and safety protocol plan for this event as we have for other events. Once we have the venue confirmed, we will announce more details.”
Sununu: Overturn Trump
Last Friday, Sununu wrote to the U.S. Department of Interior urging it to undo a policy implemented just before President Donald Trump left office that strips states of the ability to prioritize “state side” projects in the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Since 1965, the state has exercised this right in projects totaling $42 million. The Trump change would nullify all its pending requests under a five-year program.
“It is irresponsible to provide access to public lands and not provide adequate infrastructure to support that access, including investment in parking lots and restroom facilities, especially with unprecedented demand for outdoor experiences,” Sununu wrote.
Vaccine ‘game changer’
Johnson and Johnson hopes to be the third vaccine-maker to get federal approval, and they make a strong case for everyone to be inoculated.
“It is completely effective on reducing hospitalization and fatalities,” Sununu said. “They are making a 100% claim.”
“They say if you are vaccinated, you don’t go to the hospital anymore, you don’t die any more. That’s a phenomenal game changer.”
New Hampshire has the highest rate in the country of long-term care staff agreeing to be vaccinated, with 60%, according to Dr. Beth Daly, the state’s infectious disease bureau director.
More than 80% of nursing home residents got the vaccine, which puts the state in the “top tier,” Daly said.
Becker’s Hospital Review reported last week that New Hampshire’s distribution of the vaccine was 31st in the nation at just under 60%.
The state has received 244,025 doses and delivered 145,086 thus far.
Sununu said he followed a federal rule that directs states to give CVS and Walgreens the entire allocation of first and second doses for long-term care, even before the pharmacy chains were prepared to administer all of them.
“We had to give them 60,000 doses early on, and there’s probably 20,000 doses that they are holding,” Sununu said.
Some yet-to-be given shots also were given directly to health-care providers running vaccination clinics for eligible residents, the governor said.
Elsewhere in New England, Connecticut has distributed 72% of vaccines received (sixth in the country), followed by Vermont (17th), Maine (28th), Rhode Island (37th) and Massachusetts (48th).
Anti-Semitism plea
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, called for New Hampshire to set an example by condemning anti-Semitic social media images.
“I’m asking for our elected leaders who have the trust and respect of Granite Staters to condemn anti-Semitic hate speech loudly and clearly. I am asking our leaders to call it out for what it is: bigoted, discriminatory and unacceptable,” Rosenwald said.
A coalition of 10 liberal groups led by the NH Youth Movement and including Black Lives Matter, the Kent Street Coalition and Rights and Democacy NH have been promoting a “No Racist Granite State Pledge”
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, believes the group has a political agenda to continue a Democratic attack on two GOP House members they said shared anti-Semitic images.
“I oppose discrimination in all its forms but I recognize a political setup when I see one. I’m not signing that petition,” Edwards said.
Senate shows love
Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, got choked up last Thursday as he shared news about his wife, Kerri, who for six years has battled colon cancer.
“Her oncologist has deemed her cured of cancer,” Cavanaugh said.
“It is a very happy moment for us. You realize you never go through this alone. I want to thank so many of my friends and family and colleagues here at the State House.”
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with your family, Kevin.”
PPP tax relief offered
The Senate dean, Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, last week called on Sununu to take executive action to prevent New Hampshire businesses from having to pay state business taxes on their Payroll Protection Program loans.
“It’s unfortunate that when Governor Sununu had the opportunity to do the right thing and suspend the tax on businesses, he failed to act,” D’Allesandro said.
The day after the broadside, Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, got the Senate Rules Committee’s permission to bring in a late-filed bill that exempts the loans from taxes.
“It’s ironic that this same senator, Lou D’Allesandro, who tried to raise taxes in the 2019 budget process and then later sued Chris Sununu when he didn’t like the governor’s emergency powers, now wishes the governor would concoct imaginary emergency powers he does not have to unilaterally change the tax code,” said Benjamin Vistadt, the governor’s spokesman.
“This is a matter that will be important for the legislature to consider as they work through their budget process.”
A week of policy, politics
The Democratic Party next Thursday begins emailing ballots to state committee members to choose between longtime incumbent Raymond Buckley of Manchester and Emmett Soldati of Somersworth as its chairman.
All ballots have to be turned in by March 13. The winner will be announced the following day.
Both camps released big endorsements last week. Seven prominent women backed Buckley, including ex-U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter and ex-Speaker Terie Norelli, along with ex-Senate Presidents Sylvia Larsen and Beverly Hollingworth and ex-Councilor Debora Pignatelli.
A group of organizers backed Soldati’s bid, but with a curious footnote, since three of eight were identified only by their first name.
“Other organizers from this cycle contributed thoughts to this letter, but withheld their names as signatories for various reasons. We’d like to see a shift in the culture of the party so that no one feels any hesitation about speaking up, offering their feedback to leadership, or calling for change,” the pro-Soldati organizers said.
Also next Thursday, Sununu will give his budget address virtually to the New Hampshire Legislature.
Congrats to former state Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, who last week was announced as the honorary young Democrat of the year.
Levesque was the first Black candidate elected to the Senate. Last November, she lost her seat to Nashua Republican Kevin Avard.
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., will speak at the party’s annual Granite State Awards event Feb. 18. Torres is managing Andrew Yang’s campaign for mayor of New York City.