GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU has been publicly critical of large gatherings that he believes didn’t include proper COVID-19 precautions.
So while partisans might have found it jarring, Sununu’s sharp rebuke last week of the House Republican Caucus at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester last Nov. 20 that resulted in at least “four” positive COVID-19 cases was true to form.
“It was horribly managed, horribly managed, there were a lot of individuals who were there not wearing masks,” said Sununu, who wasn’t present but received reports.
“There was an open buffet as well.”
Sununu said House Speaker Dick Hinch’s leadership team should have informed House Democratic leaders once they learned from the Department of Health and Human Services that multiple COVID-19 cases were traced back to this event.
“Public health had done contact-tracing and there was good communication among the House Republican leadership about what took place,” Sununu said.
”There was not a broader risk to the public,” Sununu said, but “As things moved forward, the communication should have taken place between both parties.”
When he learned of the outbreak and the decision to hold last week’s Organization Day outdoors, Sununu realized many would not feel comfortable taking the oath in person.
That’s why he scheduled a virtual swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, when the Executive Council met for a pardon hearing in Pembroke.
Nearly all the 130 House members who were no-shows last Wednesday took part in the brief ceremony.
The phone connection was so jammed with people taking the oath that they had to be muted.
“That was awkward. I was saying, ‘State your name and your town,’ and there was no response,” Sununu quipped.
The New Hampshire Science and Public Health Task Force, a private group of doctors and public-health educators that has criticized Sununu’s handling of the pandemic, made a Right-to-Know Law request to Sununu’s office late last week asking for all communications with state officials about the event and other political events over the past two months at which at least one COVID-19 case was reported.
“As physicians, healthcare workers, and scientists we are concerned about the government response to the pandemic and public health protection.It is vital that the DHHS and the Governor is transparent about efforts to respond to the pandemic,” the group wrote.
After House orientation sessions in mid-November, a newly elected House Democrat reported he had tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.
House Democratic officials noted they shared this information with the House GOP leadership and reached out to all participants and staff in the program.
They didn’t make that case public until the Union Leader learned of the incident and asked about it last Tuesday.
Morse picks staffers
With Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, taking back the gavel he held until Democrats won the Senate two years ago, many of those running the new leadership staff should look familiar.
Rick Lehmann of Concord returns as Senate legal counsel, and Morse’s longtime aide, Shannon Girard, will move into the executive assistant’s role in the president’s office.
Carol Alfano returns as communications director, a post she held under several past Senate presidents. From 2013-2019 she served as chief spokesperson for the judicial branch.
Grant Bosse becomes policy director. He has served as an issue-based staffer for both Senate and House GOP leadership over his career.
A former Union Leader editorial page editor, Bosse recently stepped down as communications director for Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to return to the State House staff.
Morse had to find a new chief of staff because the last one he had, Kristy Merrill, became president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association in 2019.
He turned to Deb Vanderbeek, a longtime lobbyist and partner with former Senate Majority Leader Bob Clegg’s Legislative Solutions firm.
Her experience includes having been chief of staff to Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, when he was congressman in the 1st Congressional District.
Vanderbeek’s deputy is Joshua Elliott, a five-year Senate staff veteran who most recently was policy director for the GOP caucus.
Committee assignments
Morse also decided not to over-tinker with a working formula when it came to who would run his policy committees for the next two years.
Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, was brought back to chair the important Finance Committee, a role he had until Amherst Democrat Shannon Chandley unseated him in 2018.
Similarly, Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, is back at the head of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources. He had been there for two years until Brookline Democrat Melanie Levesque defeated him in 2018.
Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, clearly emerged as someone moving up in the pecking order.
Reagan not only returns as vice chairman under Daniels on Finance but has been given the key chairmanship of the Capital Budget Committee that will craft the Senate’s two-year plan for public works projects.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, also received a new, larger assignment as chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The panel is expected to be in the spotlight after Sununu’s announcement that he intends to propose several state tax cuts.
Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, was tapped to be chairman of the Senate Education Committee, which Reagan held two years ago.
New Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, clearly was recognized for financial experience as a House member. She has been given seats on both the Senate Finance and Ways and Means Committees.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, is stepping up as a policy replacement for former Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, the Democratic nominee for governor who lost to Sununu last month.
Rosenwald, along with Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, is one of two Democrats on the Finance Committee. She also will join D’Allesandro on the Ways and Means Committee that Feltes chaired for the past two years.
Hinch fills out leadership
Hinch turned to a seasoned veteran and a fresher face to serve as his top lieutenants.
Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, will be deputy speaker and preside in Hinch’s absence. Rep. Kim Rice, R-Hudson, was named speaker pro tem.
Packard is in his 16th term and has a long record of leadership, which includes time as GOP leader and deputy speaker.
Entering her fourth term, Rice has been called upon more since 2016, first chairing the House Children and Family Law Committee for two years and then working as a policy leader in the GOP caucus in 2019-2020.
“One of my main goals as speaker of the House is to put together a team that is all-inclusive. Rep. Packard and Rep. Rice’s vast knowledge of the Legislature and policy will help us address the significant challenges we have ahead of us,” Hinch said.
As we foretold, Hinch turned to four-term Rep. Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, to be majority leader.
House Dems seethe
Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord, was among a host of House Democrats angered by rules changes the new House GOP majority pushed through last Wednesday, including the elimination of mandatory in-person anti-sex harassment training for all members.
“As someone sexually harassed by a Republican state rep while I sat in my seat listening to speeches, SHAME ON YOU!” Schultz tweeted.
“This NH Republican state rep wiggled his pelvis in my face in 2018 while I tried to serve my constituents, shame on you for removing a VERY NECESSARY step away from our chamber!”
Critics push for end
Andrew Manuse, chairman of Rebuild NH, wrote in a recent op-ed that Sununu’s justification for the original COVID-19 emergency, a feared run on hospital bed capacity, never materialized and the declaration should end now.
“There had been no influx of new hospitalizations from Covid-19. This was the moment that a miscalculation turned into a lie,” Manuse wrote.
“It was a tacit admission that the stated rationale for the state of emergency never existed to begin with, and yet the governor continued to renew his autocratic emergency powers.”
Senate to start virtually
Morse said the State House should remain closed to the public, and the Senate will hold virtual public hearings on bills early on during the 2021 session.
“We think that’s the proper course to take to protect the members and the public,” Morse told the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce during an online form last Friday.
Former Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said maintaining the same virtual process that existed last spring is critical as the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases here.
“I think we are in complete agreement. We are going to keep the building closed off to the public,” Soucy said.
“Staff is starting to come back into the building, but we are going to use Zoom and other mediums to participate. Sometimes, I think it will allow greater participation of the public.”
Hinch said the House has been exploring many options for holding sessions and hearings.
Once it officially opens the first week of January, the House likely won’t need to hold a full session to process bills until early February.
Hinch has said he is seriously exploring whether to hold in-person hearings on major bills in Representatives Hall, the House chamber.
The building is not only large enough to socially distance, but renovations to the historic hall have made it one of the best rooms in the entire State House compound for air circulation.Think tank to start seriesSununu will be the kickoff keynoter for an online series of policy talks the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy has in the works.
The free-market think tank is offering the six-month series for $120 for all six or $25 for each individual event. Sununu’s speech is Dec. 17 on Zoom.
The series replaces the group’s big fundraiser, the Libertas Award Dinner, canceled last year because of the pandemic.
AT&T, Sig Sauer and Bank of America are the program’s sponsors.