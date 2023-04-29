ANYWHERE ELSE, getting 51 state reps to endorse you — as former President Donald Trump did last week — would be a head-turner.

But New Hampshire isn’t any other state, so with its mega — but not necessarily MAGA — Legislature, 51 reps is just over 25% of the 200 Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.