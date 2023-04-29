ANYWHERE ELSE, getting 51 state reps to endorse you — as former President Donald Trump did last week — would be a head-turner.
But New Hampshire isn’t any other state, so with its mega — but not necessarily MAGA — Legislature, 51 reps is just over 25% of the 200 Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Still, right now no one else running for president could come close to matching this feat, except Gov. Chris Sununu.
If Sununu declared tomorrow that he was jumping into the 2024 presidential race, he probably would get that much backing, perhaps more.
But does anyone think Trump will be satisfied if he ends up with the support of one of four state lawmakers in the first-in-the-nation primary state?
It’s a very good start, but Trump and Co. will keep grinding.
In political campaigns, quality is usually better than quantity.
House leaders — Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry; Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn; Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown; Majority Whip Joe Sweeney, R-Salem; Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford — are staying on the sidelines for now, maybe until the field fills out.
Deputy Majority Leader and ex-Trump State Chair Fred Doucette, R-Salem, has jumped to chair GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s New Hampshire campaign.
Trump did get several committee chairs on board: Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, who heads Finance; Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, in Criminal Justice and Public Safety; Andrew Renzullo, R-Hudson, in Resources, Recreation and Development; James Spillane, R-Deerfield, in Fish and Game and Marine Resources, and Greg Hill, R-Northfield, in Legislative Administration.
He also enlisted other House budget writers with their own followers: Vice Chair Keith Erf, R-Weare; Clerk Joe Pitre, R-Farmington; Division Chair Tracy Emerick, R-Hampton, and Jose Cambrils, R-Windham.
The group includes many worker bees, legislators who not only lend their names to a candidate, but who end up doing some of the blocking and tackling required on the campaign field.
A sampling of this group would include Reps. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester; John Potucek, R-Derry, and Larry Gagne, R-Manchester.
Trump also picked up Rep. Valerie McDonnell, R-Salem, who at 18 is the youngest member of the Legislature.
Count on New Hampshire Democratic leaders to highlight anyone on Trump’s list who has fomented controversy, like Weyler, who passed on conspiracy theories about COVID-19, and Spillane, who apologized for posting an image on social media that many considered anti-Semitic.
Trump fans should pencil in May 10 on their calendars. That looks to be the next date the former president will visit New Hampshire.
A memorable hug
Trump made more news with a grass roots retail stop at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester after his speech Thursday.
The Washington Post reported Trump hugged Micki Larson-Olson, a woman convicted of a misdemeanor for defying police on U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.
“Listen, you just hang in there,” Trump said. “You guys are gonna be OK.”
Later Trump remarked, “What they’re saying is so sad, what they’ve done to Jan. 6.”
Work requirement comeback
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives has revived a policy fight familiar to New Hampshire pols.
The debt-ceiling bill that passed on Capitol Hill last week includes a work requirement for citizens on public assistance, including adults covered under Medicaid expansion.
Former Health and Human Services Commissioner John Stephen championed this cause and at one point convinced the New Hampshire Legislature to include a work requirement in a Medicaid expansion law.
Democratic lawmakers at the state and federal level vigorously opposed it.
Ultimately the mandate did not go forward, after federal judges blocked such work requirements underway in Arkansas and in the works elsewhere.
President Joe Biden said U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt-ceiling bill will never become law under his watch. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer branded it dead on arrival.
Back at the State House, the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee failed to take up the Senate-passed Medicaid expansion (SB 263) during a five-hour executive session last week.
Business and health leaders pushing for the legislation put off a news conference that had been planned for Tuesday.
When it does take place (no time or date yet), Business and Industry Association President and CEO Mike Skelton will moderate.
The House approved a budget trailer bill that extends the program only for the next two years.
NH Dem op to D.C.
Monica Venzke, deputy communications director for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, has a new gig.
She already has started with American Bridge, one of the biggest shops backing progressive candidates and elected officials in D.C.
American Bridge has been home to many Granite State expatriates, including Grace Hagerty, who also was a top media aide for the NHDP.
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley hosted a going-away bash for Venzke. Politico Playbook first reported her new landing spot.
Tighter in the House
New Hampshire House Republicans are down one with the resignation Wednesday of State Rep. Benjamin T. Bartlett IV, R-Nottingham.
Bartlett, who serves on the town’s Board of Selectman, has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
House Clerk Paul Smith announced the move, which puts the balance of power at 200 Republicans, 196 Democrats, one Democrat not yet sworn in (ex-House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua) and three vacancies.
Cote, who has cerebral palsy, has not attended a House session in person since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
House Democrats are likely to add one more to their ranks on May 16, when voters in Nashua Ward 4 cast ballots in a special election to replace Stacie Laughton, who stepped down at the request of House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm after her arrest on stalking charges.
Cote serves in the inner city ward, which is one of the most Democratic in the state.
Former Democratic Alderman Marc Plamondon, who won the Democratic nomination without opposition, will face off against Republican David Narkunas.
Campaign finance-wise, the election will be pretty cheap, compared to the last special election in February, in which Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie defeated former GOP Mayor David Walker in Rochester.
Wilhelm’s PAC and his campaign raised more than $200,000 for Grassie, a record for a New Hampshire House race.
So far, Plamondon has raised $5,853 and spent about $1,800 of it.
Grassie gave Plamondon $500 from his campaign surplus, and the Nashua Democratic City Committee and Jane LaBombard of Hollis chipped in $500 apiece.
Nashua Democratic Reps. Sherry Dutzy ($200) and Latha Mangipudi ($100) also made donations.
Parental rights, continued
An expected 10-10 vote of the House Education Committee on a Senate-passed parental rights bill (SB 272) sets up a final showdown vote in the House.
House Speaker Packard has the authority to determine when the bill comes up. The House meets Thursday, and it’s not on the docket.
Operating rules are different this term in the closely divided House.
House Democratic leaders must be informed and concur with plans to change the scheduling of a vote for any bill that is taken out of order or moved to a different day.
House Majority Leader Osborne and Packard signed off on rules changes that recognized the razor-thin difference in the House.
Past House rules gave the speaker broad power to determine scheduling of votes on any measure.
Seasoned State House observers will recall that more than a decade ago, then-House Speaker Bill O’Brien, R-Mont Vernon, kept Democrats guessing for weeks about when a vote on a right-to-work bill would be held.
The legislation sat on the table through several meetings until O’Brien decided one day he had the best numbers possible to bring it to a head.
The House narrowly rejected it.
Four House Republicans bailed on leadership last month and voted with the majority to kill Packard’s own parental rights bill (HB 10), 195-189.
It’s possible a few could flip, but the focus really will be on those 12 legislators who missed the earlier vote.
Seven are Democrats, and five are Republicans.
Getting them to show up could prove the difference.
Charity casinos on a roll
The owners and the hundreds of nonprofit groups that benefit from gambling at the state’s 14 charity casinos are on a roll.
They convinced the House Ways and Means Committee to vote 20-0 to kill a Senate-passed online gaming bill (SB 104), but that was just the beginning.
The House is expected Thursday to pass three other pro-charity casino bills (SB 119, SB 139 and SB 192) that cleared the same panel.
All signs point to the committee endorsing the biggest financial boost for this franchise — a bill (SB 120) to raise the betting limit at charity game tables from $10 to $50.
Meeting of moneymakers
Gov. Sununu spoke at the spring meeting of the State Financial Officers Foundation in New Hampshire last week.
The right-of-center group has spoken out strongly against the Biden administration’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) policy for financial investments.
House Democrat moves up
Rep. Amanda Tholl, D-Keene, has joined the House Democrats leadership team as the deputy ranking member on the House State-Federal Relations Committee.
She regularly comes to the House with her baby, Jordy.
Early thumbs-up for Haley
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s decision to hold multiple town halls during her recent visits to New Hampshire and other early states is getting a pretty good review.
“Great job by @TeamHaley with a standing room only Town Hall at Murphy’s in Bedford. Hundreds here on a Wednesday night while the Bruins play to hear from @NikkiHaley,” Rep. Sweeney tweeted last week.
Other campaigns have taken notice.
“She’s putting together a real grassroots campaign,” said a key operative for one primary rival. “It’s early but still pretty impressive.”
Haley keeps coming up with the hot takes, even those that are likely to attract blowback.
The week she announced, Haley proposed a mental health competency test for candidates over 75, which would include Biden and Trump.
Last week, Haley told Fox News that Biden likely won’t live through a second term.
“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President (Kamala) Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said.
White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates told ABC News: “As you know, we don’t engage with campaigns. But honestly, I forgot she was running.”
Sherman may run again
Interestingly, 2022 Democratic nominee for governor Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye says he may run again in 2024.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, believes Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, are considering their own gubernatorial bids.