ALL SIGNS POINT to the state’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence completing its final report after the Nov. 8 election.

After taking testimony at public hearings across the state, the bipartisan panel has held four public work sessions and reportedly “is getting close” to consensus on the report and recommendations for reforms.

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.