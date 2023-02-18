THE WINNER of Tuesday’s special election for a House seat in Rochester Ward 4 will make national news.
This special election is on its way to becoming the most expensive in New Hampshire history.
After a tie in November, two local titans are meeting in a rematch — eight-term State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, and GOP nominee David Walker.
Both serve on the city council. Walker has been on that board for a quarter century and was once the city’s mayor.
By party registration, this is a swing district, with a slight edge to the Dems. It’s 30% Democratic, 26% Republican and 44% independent.
In terms of campaign cash, however, it could be a pretty lopsided affair.
After raising a record $1.4 million in the 2022 election, the New Hampshire House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee under the control of Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester is financially committed to increasing its ranks.
The spending already is unprecedented for a New Hampshire House race.
For perspective, remember that voters on Tuesday will be picking only one of 400 representatives — and the job pays $100 a year.
A win by Democrats would shave the GOP House majority to 201-198, with one more special election coming this spring in Nashua Ward 4, one of the most Democratic-leaning districts in the state.
The NHDVCC already has raised $288,752 and as of Wednesday had spent a staggering $145,954 in this race.
Through Feb. 1, Grassie had raised another $26,000 on his own and spent about $6,500.
As of last Friday, the Walker campaign, New Hampshire Republican State Committee and Committee to Elect House Republicans had not turned in any reports on fundraising activity.
The Family Friendly Action PAC of Washington, D.C., a Super PAC backing Democratic candidates, also spent $540 on printing.
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager remained optimistic the GOP could get a “W.”
“Dave Walker is a great candidate for Rochester’s Ward 4. I’m hopeful he will prevail Tuesday, and I know he will represent the hard-working people of Rochester when and if he’s elected,” Ager said.
Among those dumping big cash into Wilhelm’s PAC were the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee ($41,000), PAC for America’s Future ($17,500), Ken and Jennifer Duda with Arista Networks from Menlo Park, California ($20,000), the N.H. AFL-CIO union and Falmouth, Maine, retiree David Hildreth ($5,000) and AT&T ($2,000).
Tomas Torres of Houston, Texas, gave a total of $2,750 to Grassie’s campaign and the NHDVCC.
Final reports could show that some of the following folks contributed to both sides, but State House lobbyists Jim Demers and Jim Bouley, N.H. Realtors Association CEO Bob Quinn, the National Education Association, Motor Vehicle PAC and the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire also all chipped in $1,000 each.
Since November’s recount, Wilhelm’s PAC has had at least three — and up to six — full-time staffers working on this race. The PAC has spent $14,000 in mail and $28,000 on digital outreach, including enlisting the help of Democratic fundraising operative Anne Lewis’ firm in Boston ($5,000).
Push for UNH hockey
Gov. Chris Sununu says the state needs to invest in the hockey program at the University of New Hampshire in Durham if it’s to be a top-level NCAA contender.
“That’s a Division I team, but they don’t have a Division I facility,” Sununu said of the Whittemore Center, considered cutting edge when it opened in 1995.
“You need a brand, and the pride behind sports teams can really help build on that. It is really important. and UNH hockey has been awesome over the years,” Sununu said.
A proposed $24 million renovation and expansion of the Whit would get $8 million in the state budget trailer bill, $7 million-to-$8 million from UNH’s own budget and the rest from private donors.
“The replacement of the ice sheet that’s first rate was the only significant capital upgrade the Whit has really had,” said Anthony DiLorenzo, who is heading the capital fundraising campaign.
The upgrade won’t change seating capacity — about 6,000 for a hockey game.
Improvements throughout the “back of the house” would turn it into a venue UNH can use to recruit top players from the U.S. and Canada, DiLorenzo said.
Soon after the Whit was built, the UNH women’s team won the national championship. The men’s team has won Hockey East seven times and made national tournaments in 16 years.
But the program is “starting to slide, and that can be largely tied to the facility, because it’s tired,” DiLorenzo said.
“You can imagine what a national recruit thinks when they go to a university with the latest technology and comforts from locker and weight rooms to hospitality suites and then they come here. These talented young men and women literally can play anywhere, and your venue can make all the difference.”
Officials at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, which seats 800, have told UNH officials they would embrace bringing large arts performances to the Whit if it got a full upgrade, he said.
Sununu had a quick comeback when State Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, playfully asked, “What about UNH football?”
“I’ve been to football games there... that’s a pretty state-of-the-art facility and that’s what the hockey program deserves,” the governor replied.
Supporters also point out that hockey is the only sport at UNH turning a profit.
Sununu’s budget skeptics
The proof will come in six weeks when House budget writers vote, but privately some fiscal hawks in the House said Sununu hasn’t made it easy for them to embrace his two-year budget plan.
His proposal calls for a double-digit increase in spending from state tax dollars and from all funds, including $200 million more in aid to education and a record 10% pay raise for all state workers.
“What’s in it for us?” one of them asked.
Sununu offered some things for them to like, including a repeal of the state’s communications services tax, licensing reform (see below), an expansion of eligibility for Education Freedom Accounts to more “at-risk” families, more aid for charter school students and $2 million to teach civics.
Sununu has said state revenue growth will be basically flat for the next two years. This is no doubt why he gave a thumbs-down to a request by fiscal conservatives to speed up elimination of the state’s 5% Interest and Dividends Tax, slated to go away over five years.
The $64 million question is whether Sununu crafted this budget in the belief that at the end of the day on April 6, he may need votes from some House Democrats to get it through that chamber.
That would appear to make sense.
It’s worth noting that all Democrats on the House Education Committee last week quickly embraced two bills (HB 529 and HB 540) to spend about $220 million more on public school aid, close to the $200 million figure Sununu targeted in his proposed budget.
Sununu said his plan assumes the Legislature will give him another big- ticket human service item ($30 million). The measure (HB 601), which has bipartisan support, would automatically enroll any family in Medicaid whose child qualifies for a free or reduced school lunch.
Suitable timing for aid
Sununu did not explicitly say so, but this proposed education aid reboot would strengthen the state’s hand as it faces two lawsuits over the state’s obligation to support an adequate education for all.
These cases ultimately will end up before the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Three of its five justices were put on the bench by Sununu.
For fun, let’s review how the judicial branch did in Sununu’s budget plan.
The judiciary would get $226.7 million in 2024-2025, a 16.9% increase .
We won’t know until the trailer bill and the massive budget bill are out in print, but it appears Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald would get at least some of the staff increases he has been seeking, which could include more judgeships.
The House last week initially approved a bill (HB 347) to create an additional Superior Court judge to manage a new docket of land-use cases.
License changes face scrutiny
As we reported last week, Sununu was bracing for pushback to his attempt to overhaul state licensing.
“In terms of the licensing, we are one of the more over-regulated states in the country,” Sununu said.
The fiscally conservative Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy has long made this casein reports arguing that it’s high time for the state to loosen an overly bureaucratic licensing process.
Sununu’s office declined to identify the 14 boards and 34 licenses he would eliminate, opting to wait until the omnibus House trailer bill (HB 2) comes out, perhaps later this week.
This gives his staff time to deliver the bad news to boards on the hit list.
Two we already know would go away are the board of directors for Allied Health Professionals and the Board of Landscape Architects.
Related health licenses would remain (physical, occupational and recreational therapy etc.), but this could affect a governing board that oversees seven different professions.
One license on the cutting room floor is a state hawker’s and peddler’s license, which must be sought from Secretary of State David Scanlan.
The governor believes if you want to sell hot dogs on a street corner, a local community’s permit is sufficient regulation.
Other board members would lose seats. Sununu’s plan includes trimming the size of some remaining boards.
“Some of the boards, we bring the size of the boards down, they can’t meet because they can’t have a quorum,” Sununu said.
“Some of the boards only review complaints when they all meet and that’s becoming too difficult. The entire process gets hold up.”
Every vote counts
House Speaker Sherman Packard, D-Londonderry, had to vote four times on Tuesday either to create or break ties in the closely divided House.
The session served to show how party discipline and attendance will be the difference in who wins and who loses.
Packard created a 185-185 tie on legislation (HB 430) to limit the Education Freedom Accounts program to the 15% of students who attended a public school before the family got the taxpayer-paid “scholarship.”
If first-term Rep. Phillip Jones, D-Keene, had agreed with his caucus and backed it, the bill would have passed its first test, 186-184.
An hour later, House Democrats won an initial victory on a bill (HB 626) to strip the third-party administration of the program and give it to the Department of Education.
This only passed, 183-180, because four Republicans were missing from Representatives Hall at that moment. The vote wasn’t close enough for Packard to weigh in.
Last week, Sununu tried to offer Democrats a concession without removing the program’s vendor, New Hampshire’s Children’s Scholarship Fund.
“If you want to put more oversight of the DOE on the program, that might be a possibility. (Depending on) how it comes up, I could be all for that,” Sununu said.