NEW HAMPSHIRE GOV. and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Sununu touched the third rail of American politics last week when he said privatization of Social Security should be on the table for discussion.

During an interview with an NBC affiliate station in Washington, Sununu said it was “ludicrous” that the leading 2024 contenders in both parties oppose making any changes to the entitlement program.

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Contact him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.