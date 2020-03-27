AT THE END of last week, legislative leaders extended the suspension of State House activities through May 4.
That corresponds with the stay-at-home order Gov. Chris Sununu issued Thursday and the new date until which public schools must be closed.
The Legislature acted “to protect the health and well-being of our members, staff and the public,” House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, announced.
“While lawmakers are not at the State House, we continue to work with our communities, state agencies and Governor Sununu to address this outbreak and curb the health and economic impacts as much as possible.”
No one knows if this third delay will be the last one. What's certain is the 2020 session won't get back on schedule even when it resumes.
Last Thursday was the usual deadline for the House and Senate to finish work on their own bills and to send the ones that survived over to the other body.
Instead, hundreds of measures are still stuck in legislative limbo until lawmakers return to pick up the pieces.
Some advocates are getting anxious about their causes, given that the Legislature traditionally is in a hurry to get its work done in an election year so lawmakers can file for another term and focus on campaigning.
In an op-ed this week, Louise Spencer, co-founder of the liberal Kent Street Coalition, urged the powers that be to find a way to get their essential work completed.
“These bills are not just words on a page. They express hours and hours of well-considered efforts by representatives acting in good faith to address the needs and concerns of constituents and New Hampshire residents as a whole,” Spencer wrote.
This group and others pursuing a legislative agenda have no doubt heard talk that, much like the public school year, the legislative session could be truncated if lawmaking doesn't seem possible by the candidate filing period in June.
At the end of last week, Shurtleff tried to reassure rank-and-file lawmakers that things would reopen eventually.
“While we still have many questions about how to move forward, we are exploring ways for us to be able to meet remotely, at least with our committees, so we can get the job done,” Shurtleff wrote in a message to House members last Thursday.
“We hope to be able to provide you with information on how this will work in the coming weeks.”
Deep cleaning commences
With the State House closed to legislators, staff and the public, a professional cleaning crew spent a few days last week conducting a deep scrub of the grand building.
Workers with ServPro did a deep clean that included misting and wall cleaning throughout.
The same team spent the previous week sanitizing the Legislative Office Building across the street, according to Terry Pfaff, the Legislature’s chief operating officer.
The only way to enter the building now is through the side entrance on Park Street.
At that location, everyone from the governor down must fill out a daily questionnaire about their personal health and contact with the coronavirus before gaining entry.
The restrictions are similar throughout state agencies.
Last week state troopers began manning a station outside the headquarters of homeland security, emergency management and the fire academy. All cars were stopped, and occupants were asked the same precautionary health questions and had their temperatures taken before being allowed into the complex.
Political campaigns are non-essential
As advertised, Sununu’s latest order defines exempt “essential” businesses along the same lines as Massachusetts, which parallels national guidelines that the National Federation of Independent Business, U.S. Chambers of Commerce and other trade groups issued earlier.
Grocery, liquor and flower shop stores are essential. Bookstores, hair salons and most clothing retailers not.
As this most unique election year approaches, political campaigns are not considered essential, though most candidates already have suspended their campaign events and fundraisers.
A small exception exists for necessary travel by employees of non-essential businesses.
Sad news got sadder
Veteran Democratic political operatives here know contact with Boston-based consultant Larry Radky was always memorable.
Radky will be recalled as a fiercely loyal political partisan who helped several presidential hopefuls with their New Hampshire campaigns, most notably John Kerry and Joe Biden.
He was part of a tight, inner circle of Kerry’s most trusted advisers going back to the frantic start of Kerry’s political career, which began with a failed run for Congress and then an impressive win to become Mike Dukakis’ lieutenant governor.
Last week Radky, 69, died of what his family thought were complications from pneumonia. On Friday, family members said that he posthumously tested positive for COVID-19.
Major bills update
This seems like a good time to review where some politically prominent bills stand.
One surprise that occurred during the 17-hour, near-all-night session the House had on March 12 was the passage of the mandatory seat belt bill (HB 1622).
The House Transportation Committee had narrowly recommended its passage, and the House had already laid on the table (read "killed") the mandate that motorcyclists wear helmets.
But the Department of Safety and state police have fueled a renewed, strong push for the seat belt measure.
Backers amended the bill to make it clear drivers could not be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and could only be ticketed if they were stopped for some other reason.
The House vote to pass it was 171-114, well short of the two-thirds needed to overcome a very possible veto by Sununu. Of the 10 House Democrats who opposed it, most were from Manchester and Nashua.
Only two House Republicans backed it.
Here’s the status of some other closely watched bills:
- Paid family leave (HB 712): The House and Senate have each passed it, but the bill has to be officially enrolled before it goes to Sununu for an expected veto.
- Drug importation from Canada (SB 685): The Senate initially approved this measure, but it’s still pending in the Senate Finance Committee.
- Gun-free school zone (HB 1285): The House passed it, short of a veto-proof super-majority (182-141).
- Ban on flavored vape products (HB 1410): The House sent this one to the Senate, 192-143.
- No-excuse voting (HB 1672): The House sent the bill to the Senate, 194-132.
- Insulin cap (HB 1280): A $100-a-month limit on co-pays passed the House and is pending in the Senate.
- Sex assault statute of limitations extended (HB 1586): The House sent it to be studied. A separate Senate bill to extend the limit to file civil suits against abusers is pending.
- Net Metering (HB 1218): Pending. The Senate has overridden Sununu's veto of a related bill (SB 159) to let larger projects be eligible to charge utilities to buy their renewable power. The House will vote on that veto when it returns.
- Historic horse and dog racing (HB 1646): The House put this bill on the table, 155-121; the bill would permit gamblers to bet on video machines that display random horse and dog races run in the past.