HOUSE SPEAKER Sherman Packard is promoting two young Republicans to lead new special committees that he hopes will break policy logjams.

State Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, will head the new committee on housing, and Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, will lead a new panel on child care.

Landrigan dome

Kevin Landrigan is State House Bureau Chief of the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at klandrigan@unionleader.com.