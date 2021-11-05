THE BALLOT LAW Commission is looking into how it could approve automated voting machines different from the ones used in most New Hampshire cities and towns.
A request from Milford town officials to use something other than the AccuVote machines for their 2022 elections set these wheels in motion.
BLC Chairman Brad Cook said state rules are tailored to the AccuVote devices. Legal changes need to be made by the commission before any community may use different ones, he said.
All cities and towns that don’t have simple paper ballots use the AccuVote machines.
“It is probably the most vetted system in the country,” Senior Elections Assistant Anthony Stevens said of AccuVote.
“The machines we have, they have a lot of life left.”
But David Hess, a BLC alternate, said town officials increasingly are having difficulty getting replacement parts for these machines.
“The whole system may begin to collapse because the machines may go out of existence,” Hess said.
Stevens estimated “42 or 43” states use systems other than AccuVote.
In 2019, Secretary of State Bill Gardner invited five national vendors to make presentations on their technology.
Last week, two of those firms made pitches to the commission.
LHS Associates of Salem, the current vendor for AccuVote here, showed its ImageCast device, which like AccuVote is an optical scanner that automatically reads the impressions that voters make on paper ballots.
Officials with Election Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb., showed their own voting machines, which are used in more than 15 states, including Maine and Rhode Island.
After the meeting, Cook said the commission will consult with the Attorney General’s Office about the best legal framework for permitting new machines.
“I think it behooves us to try and do this quickly,” Cook said.
Contributing to the urgency is the time it would take to make this transition.
LHS executive Jeff Sylvester estimated it could take six months to install ImageCast machines, which cost about $5,700 apiece.
“Thank you for your attention to this process,” BLC member David Campbell told Milford officials. “You have kick-started this effort.”
Watch the dominoes fall
A proposed House Republican map that redistricts the state’s two congressional districts will soon start the dominoes falling, as candidates eye these races and things open up further down the ballot.
This is supposed to be only the initial proposal of the House Special Committee on Redistricting, which now goes to two “public input sessions” Tuesday and Wednesday in Representatives Hall.
But it’s a historical fact that redistricting maps proposed by the majority party in the New Hampshire Legislature almost always go through as is.
What the state Supreme Court does with them after is another matter.
Twice, the high court has rejected or sent back legislative redistricting plans.
As this plan has been built, back channel discussions have gone on between some House GOP negotiators, state Senate leaders and those close to Gov. Chris Sununu.
As we saw during the 2021 legislative session, this narrow House Republican majority hung together, and the State Senate GOP leadership, when it could, accommodated House wishes.
The governor gave a cautious response to the initial plan on Thursday. At the end of the day, he has the option of rejecting it.
It’s difficult to assess how Republican this new First District would be, thanks to former President Donald Trump.
Because of how badly Trump did among suburban voters, Democrats currently have a 4% advantage in Bedford and a 3% advantage in Merrimack.
Does anybody think that will be the case in future elections?
Looking at past elections, the changes likely would give Republicans a 9% advantage in the 1st Congressional District and make the 2nd CD Democratic by double digits, possibly 10% to 12%.
Will he or won’t he?
At least the waiting is over for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who had been left to wonder what the the Legislature might do to cement the 1st CD as a GOP seat for the future.
Even with all the changes — and they are bad for Democrats — Pappas conceivably could run and win there. But the current political climate and the natural partisan swing of a midterm election likely would make that a tall order.
Democratic leaders will urge Pappas to run for governor. Perhaps with that possibility in mind, Pappas has stepped up his schedule of in-person and virtual events in recent weeks.
A major consideration for the pro-Pappas crowd would be whether Democratic leaders could clear the primary field for Pappas if he made the move.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester and Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, already have been considered potential candidates for governor next year.
Here’s a question that’s gotten very little attention so far but certainly will in the coming weeks:
If Pappas goes, what Democrats would step up to try to replace him in a more challenging 1st CD?
In 2016, Pappas beat a double-digit field of candidates to become the Democratic nominee. The 2022 primary field in this race is likely to be smaller.
Man without a home
Redistricting plans always have casualties.
The biggest one last week was Jeff Cozzens of Littleton, owner of the Schilling Beer Co.
A Cozzens candidacy offered the potential for a serious, well-financed challenge to U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, R-N.H.
If these plans are adopted, this race would become much more difficult for a GOP nominee.
The changes also threaten to drop the 2nd CD race down the national priority list, since GOP chances of taking control of the U.S. House already were pretty good.
These maps would mean most of the GOP’s national money would pour into trying to elect the next Republican congressman in the 1st CD.
There’s another interesting implication for Kuster, who already has won the seat five times in a row, a record for a Democrat.
Republican Jim Cleveland served nine terms in this seat, ending in 1980.
Congressional leaders love election security. Look at who chairs the key committees and subcommittees on Capitol Hill. Many of them come from safe districts or states.
This new 2nd district surely would improve Kuster’s hopes of moving further up the Democratic seniority chain.
It also would keep her protected until she decides whether to launch her own statewide campaign.
This could be the week
We haven’t written this before.
This is shaping up as the week Sununu could announce his decision whether to run for the U.S. Senate, run again for governor or step away from politics for a while after 2022.
Sununu spent last weekend in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition, which featured speeches from former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The governor kept a lower political profile last week, out of respect for the family of late State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill.
But Sununu has told friends he definitely plans to make his thinking known before Thanksgiving. This week could be the sweet spot.
He already has an Executive Council meeting on his schedule Wednesday, and he’s not about to make the decision known on the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday.The New Hampshire General Court debuted its new website last week.
The House redistricting panel dealt with a hiccup as the debut prevented the uploading of the proposed redistricting maps so the public could view them online.
Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said the IT team was working on the issue and would resolve it soon. The committee won’t be voting on any of these plans for another 10 days.
Winners return home
Many past and present lawmakers and party leaders ran for local offices last week.
Here’s how some of them did:
In Manchester, Democratic Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh kept his Ward 1 aldermanic seat, and Democratic Reps. Patrick Long, Mary Sullivan Heath and Barbara Shaw all won seats on that board too. Heath beat ex-GOP Rep. and incumbent Alderman Ross Terrio. In Ward 12, GOP Rep. Dick Marston lost to Erin Kelly.
GOP Rep. Will Infantine lost his citywide bid for the Manchester Board of School Committee, and ex-GOP Rep. Carlos Gonzalez kept his school board seat in Ward 12.
In Nashua, Democratic Rep. Jan Schmidt narrowly lost her Ward 1 aldermanic seat to Republican Tyler Gouveia, who had lost his own state rep bid in 2020.
Democratic Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright lost her Ward 9 seat to John Sullivan.
Ex-GOP Sen. Gary Lambert held onto his Nashua Fire Commission seat, beating Democratic Rep. Sherry Dutzy.
In Berlin, GOP Rep. Robert Theberge topped the city council ticket.
In Dover, former GOP State Chairman Fergus Cullen kept his Ward 6 seat on the council.
In Rochester, GOP Sen. Jim Gray coasted to reelection for his Ward 6 council seat. Former Democratic Rep. Sandy Keans won a seat on the school board. Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie lost a police commission bid, while his wife, Anne, again won her school board seat.
In Somersworth, Democratic Rep. Gerri Cannon kept her at-large seat on the school board.
In Laconia, ex-state emergency management chief Bruce Cheney and state Medicaid Director Henry Lipman held onto their city council seats.
In Keene, former Democratic Rep. Kris Roberts won a seat on the city council.