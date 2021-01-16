GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU said he knows that not everyone is going to be happy with his decisions about who gets the COVID-19 vaccine now and who must wait longer.
But Sununu, 46, didn’t hide his dismay at some local teacher union leaders saying schools should not fully reopen until all staff receive the vaccine.
“Parents across this state are begging for schools to open up and they should be open,” Sununu said.
Last week’s announcement kept educators in the Phase 2-A category that state officials have estimated will begin “March to May.”
This is the group in which those 65-74 were to get the vaccine until Sununu last Thursday declared all 65 and older can now schedule the shot.
Sununu bristled at some who protested that members of a ski patrol had gotten the vaccine while educators had not.
“Members of the ski patrol, they are providing frontline medical services, a lot of them are EMTs. Teachers aren’t doing that,” Sununu said. “That’s why school nurses already are getting vaccines because they are frontline.”
In a similar fashion, Sununu pushed back at the call from several health care providers last week for the state or federal government to provide more grant money to help them assess who is “medically vulnerable” and therefore eligible to be next in line for the shot.
“Check the chart and make sure they are there. Doctors have a lot of flexibility. They do have discretion to allow these folks to go forward even if they don’t technically meet the definition,” Sununu said.
“I appreciate there could be doctors with a few hundred extra calls in the next few weeks. We are talking about the worst health crisis in the state’s history.”
Reaction to liability limit
The Business and Industry Association has been leading a campaign to have New Hampshire join other states in passing limiting the liability businesses face for damages if COVID-19 occurs in the workplace.
“We just think it makes common sense and gives businesses some peace of mind,” said BIA President Jim Roche.
The idea elicited a variety of reactions from legislative leaders on a Zoom webinar last week.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, likes it.
“I absolutely believe that is something that we ought to do. With the massive amount of people affected and number of people without symptoms, it would be unfair for a business to be sued if they had no idea a worker was infected,” Packard said.
“Let’s get realistic about this thing and stop frivolous lawsuits as well.”
House and Senate Democratic leaders questioned the need in New Hampshire.
“I have seen no evidence to date. I follow a number of different websites, practice employment and labor law. I have not seen any need for this legislation,” said Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester. “I think there are some bigger issues we need to be grappling with right now.”
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton said, “I would not see where it is a problem yet.”
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, was noncommittal.
“Lawsuits like this happen in other states that do allow those, but we don’t have punitive damages,” Bradley said. “I am skeptical that we really need it.”
COVID change supported
It appears the House could follow suit and join the state Senate in embracing legislation making ballot processing changes that were made for the COVID-19 dominated 2020 election permanent.
Last spring, lawmakers endorsed a one-time change that let city and town clerks pre-process absentee ballots.
The Senate unanimously approved a bill (SB 2) earlier this month to continue that practice indefinitely.
Packard has directed the House Election Laws Committee to take testimony on the measure this Friday and thinks it’s ready for prime time.
“We’ve heard from a lot of city and town clerks who liked how things went last September and November and would like to see it be the way going forward,” Packard said.
Packard picks No. 2.
Six-term state Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, who nominated Packard to be speaker, will replace him as deputy speaker.
Others moving into his Packard’s leadership team are Deputy Majority Leaders and Reps. Fred Doucette, R-Salem and Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford; Majority Whip and Rep. Jeanine Notter R-Merrimack, and Majority Senior Advisers and Reps. Andrew Renzullo, R-Hudson, and Len Turcotte, R-Barrington.
“We are in unprecedented times, and I truly believe with this leadership team we will continue to work together to address the ever growing needs and critical issues of our state and our citizens,” Packard said.
Smith, a former chairman of the House Transportation Committee, has not been shy about respectfully disagreeing with his party leadership’s direction in the past.
Many chose not to be in leadership for their own reasons.
We know nine-term Rep. Gary Hopper, R-Weare, turned down any committee chairmanship or leadership assignment because he opposes right to work, a priority bill for the GOP in 2021.
Rep. David Welch, R-Kingston, in his 18th term turned down a chairmanship because he lacked the confidence to run meetings with Zoom technology.
Welch, 80, was named vice chairman of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, a panel he led for many terms before COVID-19.
Mass vaccination an option
Last week, Nicki Clarke, executive director with the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, said performing arts venues would be good locations to administer large numbers of vaccines.
“We have ticketing systems that can serve as venues for vaccines. My real worry is we will not vaccinate people quickly enough,” Clarke told Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles has been designated by the state of California as a place where up to 12,000 a day can be vaccinated.
Recently, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., was retrofitted for use as a mass vaccination site.
New Hampshire has six fixed sites at which vaccines are being given. That number will be increased in the coming weeks, according to Perry Plummer, the retired emergency management director called out of retirement to help manage the project.
Sununu said the state would need more vaccine before mass sites make sense, but they remain an option.
“We have talked about how to open up a massive vaccination site. We get 17,000 vaccines a week now. You could probably move all of that in a few days,” Sununu said.
“We really don’t get enough vaccine to justify it, but the contingency is always on the table.”
Shurtleff on Capitol attack
Former House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, was as shocked as everyone watching the scenes of insurrection at the Capitol.
The former deputy U.S. marshal is the heavy favorite to become President-Elect Joe Biden’s pick to replace former Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard as U.S. marshal.
“To see Washington, D.C., become an armed camp on Capitol Hill is heartbreaking. We are planning at this inauguration to deploy more troops than we have had in Iran, Afghanistan and Syria combined and that is so saddening to see,” Shurtleff said.
Law enforcement here is focused on a level of “more local terrorism,” but Shurtleff said he hopes the tension meter goes down once Biden takes the oath of office.
“This needs to be diffused. It’s a such a sad time in America,” he said.
Some liquor stores closing
The Legislative Fiscal Committee unanimously approved State Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica’s decision to close seven low-performing liquor stores late last year.
For the past decade, Mollica has pursued an aggressive strategy of building stores or finding better locations while ending leases with those that don’t measure up. This has been one of the big reasons the state consistently exceeds revenue estimates.
”Some of them have been around a long time. They were extremely underperforming and not representative of the brand that we have today,” Mollica said.
The closings included stores in Newport, Stratham, Whitefield, Jaffrey, Swanzey and Manchester, where the Hanover Street and Airport Road stores will be replaced by the South Willow Street megastore.
Lang gets retail applause
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, was honored last week as Legislator of the Year for his work as a vocal member of the Economic Reopening Task Force, pushing that panel to safely relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Remote hearings start
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the first week of all-virtual, public hearings by Senate committees went well.
“We take this new challenge very seriously and want to make sure we have the public’s valuable input and insight at every hearing. The pandemic has changed how we work but it has not diminished our resolve,” Morse said.
AFP to lay out priorities
The state chapter of Americans for Prosperity will be hosting a Zoom announcement of its legislative priorities this week. Don’t expect any surprises.
The fiscally conservative group has already come out in support of cutting business taxes, passing Right to Work and adopting the “freedom” education savings accounts for parents to be named in honor of the late Speaker Hinch.
Social media distancing
House Speaker Packard followed his predecessors last week in warning colleagues not to become toxic on social media.
“I would like to remind my fellow House members that your social media posts are a reflection on this great and historic body, both good and bad. While you are entitled to free speech and your own opinion on issues and events, we have to set a high standard for ourselves, as elected officials, and not get into the dirty, inappropriate, and sometimes personal politics social media invites,” Packard said in his weekly message to colleagues.
“Please think long and hard before you post.”
Acting Attorney General Jane Young’s office confirmed her civil rights unit was looking into a cartoon that Rep. James Spillane, R-Deerfield, shared on his Parler account that critics said was anti-Semitic.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald delegated to Young his executive duties while the Executive Council considers his second nomination to be chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The Democratic-led council rejected him in 2019.
Last week, MacDonald said he had no involvement with the Republican Attorneys General Association that faces scrutiny for sending out robocalls promoting a march on the Capitol to stop the counting of each state’s electoral votes.
MacDonald’s office issued a statement noting he removed himself from the group in 2017 and condemned the calls.
”Sending out such a call from a group of attorneys general is plainly wrong, and Attorney General MacDonald denounces it. He condemns the violence that occurred in the strongest possible terms,” the statement said.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party has filed a Right-to-Know law request seeking any communication MacDonald had with the group.