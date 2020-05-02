GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU had little patience last week when asked about State Senate Democrats’ Granite Promise proposal for spending $1.25 billion in the federal CARES Act.
“The people of New Hampshire don’t want a Democratic plan. They don’t want a Republican plan. They want a New Hampshire plan that puts public health first, and that’s what I am focused upon and nothing more,” Sununu told reporters.
Sununu said his plan doesn’t call for spending all of New Hampshire’s grant money, though he believes the federal law requires that it all must go out the door by Dec. 31 or be returned to the federal treasury.
“We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, much less next week or next month, so we’ve got to keep some in reserve to address the unknown,” he said.
Volinsky’s end-around
After the Democratic-led legislative leadership’s lawsuit challenging Sununu’s authority to spend the federal CARES money was tossed out, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky thought about how to flush out the governor on more spending details.
Volinsky, a Democratic primary candidate for governor, came up with Part 2, Article 56 of the Constitution, which requires that no money be paid out by the state treasurer except from a warrant signed by the governor “with the advice and consent of the council.”
This document is on the agenda of nearly every council meeting. It is almost never discussed because it’s seen as a ceremonial act.
Volinsky wrote to Sununu that in this case, when it comes to the “withdrawal of hundreds of millions of dollars,” the next warrant will be more than that.
“In the interest of transparency and accountability, I ask that your office provide the council with a description by amount and category of the sources of the funds to be withdrawn by the treasury and how the state intends to spend the money,” Volinsky wrote.
On Thursday, Sununu responded. Volinsky said it’s the first response he has received to any correspondence he has sent the governor, though he didn’t mention his potential opponent by name.
“I am writing this email to follow up on inquiries I have received from a couple of councilors regarding the process and procedures around the acceptance and expenditure of CARES Act funds and other emergency expenditures related to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Sununu wrote.
The governor said he will prepare “some informational materials” for the council before its next meeting on Wednesday.
“I will also plan to take some time at the start of the meeting to provide some additional information on Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) and initial plans for expenditure of CARES Act funds, and to answer questions on the materials that we distribute,” Sununu said.
Volinsky called the letter a “hopeful sign” and said he looks forward to seeing what the governor provides.
More meetings online
The New Hampshire House of Representatives had its first remote executive session last week, and Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said he plans to expand the practice.
The House Finance Committee made recommendations on three bills dealing with state retirement, search and rescue operations and school lunch programs.
The panel’s Republican members opposed the bill to study lowering the cost of school lunches for families, but it will still move on to the full House when it returns to session.
“While we all wish we could be back at the State House doing the work we were elected to do, it is exciting that we have been able to move forward in this manner,” Shurtleff said.
“Seeing the success of the meeting this past week, we will continue with more remote meetings.”
The next one will be more controversial.
The House Municipal and County Affairs Committee plans next Thursday to vote on its net metering bill (HB 1218).
Democratic sponsors tried to get Sununu’s support for it by incorporating some provisions that Sununu had Republican legislators offer for him in separate 2020 bills.
But House GOP officials already have told Shurtleff’s team that the governor views the pending bill as too wide-open a subsidy, which could lead to electric rate increases for other customers.
In the past two years, Sununu has vetoed three bills on net-metering.
Jobless claims become political attack point
In the wake of the pandemic, Sununu moved faster than any governor to expand unemployment benefits.
That’s why early on, New Hampshire had the largest increase in jobless claims per capita of any state in the country.
With the initial rush over, the number of new claims finally slowed last week.
Nonetheless, state Democratic leaders believe this is an area they can attack the incumbent governor over.
They have collected social media comments from several residents who said they have fallen through the cracks in their quest for benefits.
“Are you going to do anything with unemployment situation. I’ve filed since 3/22 and still haven’t seen a dime. DO SOMETHING FOR ONCE!” Randy Laverdiere posted on Facebook.
“The NH unemployment system is still terrible for many. I have been waiting since 3/27. I called Wed. & was told everything was ok, just waiting to be signed off on. I understand the overwhelming amount but more needs to be done!” Laurie Webber wrote on Twitter.
Department of Employment Security (DES) Deputy Director Richard Lavers said he can’t comment on any individual cases, but he said the agency has worked 24/7 to reduce the time people have to wait online to process their claims.
Some individual claims are complicated and take longer than the norm to complete, Lavers said recently.
Sununu last week gave a shout-out to the New Hampshire National Guard, which has deployed a few dozen soldiers and airmen to the basement of the New Hampshire Fire Academy to help answer calls from those seeking unemployment.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, a Democratic hopeful for governor, urged the use of federal money to upgrade the agency’s computer system, which Feltes maintains has been at times a barrier to getting Employment Security’s work done.
“The immediate upgrading of the unemployment insurance computer system to reflect COVID-19 related expanded eligibilities and to better handle the online volume is helpful not just to the many workers and their families crushed by job loss, it is helpful to our state employees working overtime and nights and weekends to do their job to help Granite Staters,” Feltes wrote.
National GOP backs Sununu
The Live Free PAC, the Republican Governors Association’s political action committee, two days ago began airing a digital ad that praised Sununu’s work during the pandemic.
“Governor Sununu has shown what leadership looks like through his inclusive, bipartisan approach that cast politics aside and focused on the urgent needs of Granite Staters at this critical time,” said RGA Communications Director Amelia Chassé Alcivar.
“Through responsive and resolute action, Governor Sununu is navigating New Hampshire through uncharted territory to a prosperous future ahead.”
The RGA has reserved $3.6 million for pro-Sununu TV ads, which will begin airing in September.
Sununu outpaces Trump
Meanwhile, for the second time in two weeks, New Hampshire residents gave Sununu better marks than President Donald Trump for his handling of the crisis.
Sununu’s approval rating (86%) was double Trump’s (42%) in the St. Anselm College Survey Center poll, conducted from April 23 to April 27.
For those who care this far out, the first presidential horse race poll in a while had Democratic nominee-to-be Joe Biden leading Trump, 50% to 42%, with the rest undecided.
“In the face of an unprecedented crisis, New Hampshire’s political leadership is acting in close accord with the priorities of those they serve, and their efforts to date enjoy the support of voters,” said Neil Levesque, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics’ executive director.
“But more challenges lie ahead as the state begins to return to something approximating normalcy, and the fall elections are likely to be dominated by this issue.”
As for public expectations about COVID-19, 38% thought the restrictions of the stay-at-home order would end in May, and 88% believe restrictions on movement because of the virus will be removed before the end of the year.
In the midst of the crisis, the public remained positive about the congressional delegation.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (55% favorable to 42% unfavorable) had the best rating, and Rep. Annie Kuster (46% favorable to 40% unfavorable) had the smallest positive margin among the four Democrats who represent New Hampshire.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4%.
Insurance icon retires
Last week we reported that Sabrina Dunlap, Planned Parenthood’s New Hampshire leader, was moving on.
Now we can tell you where.
Anthem Blue Cross of Blue Shield in New Hampshire announced Dunlap will be its senior government relations director.
Before working with Planned Parenthood, Dunlap was an in-house counsel at Athenahealth.
She takes over for Paula Rogers, who is retiring from Anthem after 12 years.
A former insurance commissioner, Rogers is widely seen as one of the sharpest and most ethical lobbyists in the health care insurance arena.
She’ll be missed.
