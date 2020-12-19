GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU began what he hopes will be a more cohesive relationship with the newly elected Executive Council by hosting a private luncheon last Friday at the Bridges House in Concord.
As a former councilor, Sununu understands the role councilors play.
But he decided to ask voters to give him a different, Republican-led group after the Democratic majority denied him key political appointments, including Gordon MacDonald as New Hampshire Supreme Court chief justice, 2018 congressional nominee Eddie Edwards as a professional licensing chief and Ryan Terrell of Nashua to a seat on the Board of Education.
Milford Republican Dave Wheeler and Wakefield’s Joe Kenney return to the council after avenging their 2018 losses to Nashua Democrat Debora Pignatelli and Hanover Democrat Michael Cryans.
Wheeler thought voters were galvanized by the record of number of bills passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and vetoed by Sununu.
“I think the creeping of socialism and broad-based taxes, people on the Second Amendment side were energized,” Wheeler said.
“All of these vetoes made people realize, hey, we could lose a lot of our freedoms quick if we don’t win.”
Wheeler raised $96,000, more than he ever had.
“People who ordinarily would send $50 would send $100; $100 would send $200, they felt the threat,” Wheeler said.
Kenney said the GOP’s coordinated campaign was impressive.
“The Republican grassroots effort, from a team perspective, was the best I have seen since Craig Benson ran,” Kenney said, referring to the former governor’s win in 2002.
Wheeler predicted the council would support charter school expansion, many of Sununu’s appointments and his efforts on other issues.
“You are going to see a change of policies coming on the council,” Wheeler said. “I am sure it was lonely these last two years.”
The council has two new faces.
Concord Democrat Cinde Warmington will be one of the first councilors with an expertise in health care policy, honed while leading that law practice for the Shaheen and Gordon firm.
Rye Republican Janet Stevens was a giant-killer in 2020, first knocking off the much better-financed Bruce Crochetiere of Hampton Falls in the GOP primary and then dispensing with Democratic activist and ex-State Rep. Mindi Messner of Rye in the general election.
Packard set to take over
During a private House GOP caucus on Zoom last Friday morning, 16-term state Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, made a giant step toward taking the gavel as speaker of the House for the next two years.
The final results were not public, but Packard was comfortably the choice of House Republicans to replace the late Speaker Dick Hinch, by better than 2-1 over Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry. Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, finished a distant third.
The full House will make Packard’s promotion official when it meets Jan. 6 at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Some colleagues wanted House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, to pursue the top post. Osborne deferred to Packard. Together they put together an impressive winning coalition.
”As speaker, Sherm will keep the GOP caucus united, carry on Dick Hinch’s incredible legacy of service, and work with Senate President Chuck Morse to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
In another big leadership move, Morse turned to Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to be majority leader.
”I will rely on Jeb’s tremendous legislative experience as well as his political skills to help navigate our upcoming session and to help make it a success,” Morse said in a statement.
Hate speech gets pass
Last week, we reported that newly elected Republican representative Dawn Johnson of Laconia had drawn criticism for a social media link to a post containing an anti-Semitic cartoon.
Johnson deleted the reference, said she would do more research on such matters before passing them on and apologized for her behavior on Facebook.
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, tried to get the House Rules Committee last week to let him submit a 2021 bill after the filing deadline to add “hate speech” to conduct coming under the review of the Legislative Ethics Committee.
The panel broke down along party lines, voting 5-4 against allowing it to be introduced.
Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D-Newmarket, condemned the decision.
“It is particularly outrageous that while thousands of Granite Staters celebrate the sacred Jewish holiday Hanukkah, Republicans would double down on bolstering this act of hate speech and any future acts by New Hampshire’s legislators,” she said.
Meanwhile the Laconia School Board removed member Johnson from two committees over the controversy. That prompted Johnson to blast her colleagues.
“You guys are supposed to be my friends,” she said according to the Laconia Daily Sun.
“You are a disgrace. I am not resigning. The more you push on me the harder I’m going to fight.”
Later, Johnson said the post was an inadvertent mistake made on her phone.
“I did not intend for that racist argument to come up,” she said. “I did not know it was a racist item. I was trying to find another article. That picture and that post was all the way at the bottom on my phone. I never saw it until somebody posted it and brought it to my attention.”
Vaccine registry decried
New Hampshire became the last state in the nation last summer to approve a vaccine registry to keep track of those who have signed up for shots, including the coming COVID-19 vaccine.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said recently the registry would be up and running “any day now”
There’s a reason the Granite State brought up the rear.
More than a few elected officials and members of the public still have privacy concerns about it.
The registry ordinarily does not keep a tally on the numbers who declined to be vaccinated.
But Executive Order 76 signed by Sununu on Dec. 11 removes that “opt-out-and-withdrawal” process only for the COVID-19 vaccine so the state will know the potential level of “herd immunity” — the percentage of the state’s population that has been vaccinated.
Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, tried to offer a resolution for 2021, declaring Sununu’s executive order to be “unconstitutional.”
She and others maintain the order violates the personal privacy amendment that voters added to the New Hampshire Constitution in 2018.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said this change does not identify any individual who refuses to be vaccinated.
“Although the participation has been not made voluntary, it is not the disclosure of individuals that has changed,” Weber said.
Acting House Speaker Packard said he is uncomfortable with the idea of a state registry but didn’t see the point of a resolution.
“I do not like the idea whatsoever of a state registry. I am afraid personal information like this could get out,” Packard said.
“I am kind of in a little bit of a quandary about this myself because I agree with the intent, but I am not sure it is necessary.”
House Speaker Pro Tem Kim Rice, R-Hudson, said she would rather amend a House bill on the topic since “four or five” proposals in 2021 deal with the governor’s power during future emergencies.
“I am not telling anyone what vaccinations I get. I don’t care what the executive order says,” Rice said.
“I don’t see the purpose of doing this; I think this is a posturing move. I think the governor knows how we feel about this. I really don’t feel it is necessary.”
The rules panel unanimously rejected Blaske’s resolution.
Ex-GOP chair leaves party
Jennifer Horn of Nashua, a former state party chair, said last week she would leave the GOP and register as an independent.
For the past five years, “I have found myself fighting for what I thought were the principles of my party in the face of the ever-deteriorating character and integrity of party representatives,” Horn wrote in USA Today. “They have revealed their impotence and decrepitude as they have fallen, one by one, at the feet of the most corrupt, destructive and unstable president in the history of our country.
“It seems there is no assault on human dignity too great, no attack on democracy too extreme, to inspire the Republican weaklings in Congress to speak up or stand up to President Donald Trump.”
She said the “final straw” was the state of Texas’ appeal of Trump’s election defeat to the Supreme Court, which had the backing of nearly 20 states and 140 U.S. House members.
“Trump’s post-election attempts to invalidate millions of legitimate votes through an abuse of the judicial system amount to no less than an attempted coup and has been openly encouraged and supported by every level of the Republican Party,” Horn said.
Horn’s opinion of Trump is well known. She was a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, which spent millions on ads attacking Trump.
Last week another Lincoln Project founder, Steve Schmidt, said he was becoming a Democrat. Schmidt managed the late John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Dems’ boss has challenger
Somersworth activist and 2020 Executive Council candidate Emmett Soldati plans to challenge Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley when the party picks its leader next March.
He recently unveiled a Local First platform focused on five concepts: strengthening relationships, providing resources, opening doors, sharing practices and communicating transparently
The plan’s long view will allow the party to recover from its losses in the Legislature and Executive Council, he said.
“The job of the chair is all about how we raise and expend resources, how we attract and retain talent, and how we set strategy for not only the next two years but the next 20,” Soldati said. “I’m ready to do that in a way that activates local communities and gets folks invested in our party no matter the year and no matter their town.”
Among those backing Soldati are fellow Executive Council contender Leah Plunkett, Democratic activist Mo Baxley, former House Commerce Committee Chairman Ed Butler, Laconia Town Chair Carlos Cordona and Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave.
The filing period for all party offices ends Jan. 15.