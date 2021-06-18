The venerable former House Speaker Donna Sytek, R-Salem, likened it to herding cats.
My favorite analogy is to ask someone whether New Hampshire will have a hailstorm in the next nine months.
They will have a a definite idea about the answer, but given the weather in New England, what confidence can they have that they’re right?
We’re talking about predicting what the House of Representatives will do on a dicey, controversial, high-stakes vote.
Keep in mind, the House GOP caucus leaders privately thought they finally had the votes to pass right-to-work legislation (SB 61) last month.
They lost by 24 votes, and the entire issue likely will be out of bounds in 2022.
So will the House pass the budget trailer bill (HB 2) on Thursday?
House GOP leaders made the case for it in a secret caucus on Friday.
They reminded the most fiscally and socially conservative colleagues that if this were four years ago, they would all be dancing in the streets over what’s in the grand bargain.
There’s a 24-week ban on abortion, school vouchers, another round of budget cuts and repeal of the state’s “income tax” on interest and dividends, deregulation and the closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center.
Here’s one new argument they made behind closed doors: If the House votes down the trailer bill and there’s no budget on July 1, the state will keep running on a continuing resolution, based on current spending.
We’ve chronicled how this budget gives out plenty of goodies by spending down a near-$300 million budget surplus in the current year.
But apples-to-apples, the next budget spends an estimated $200 million less in the next two years than the current one.
So a “no” vote could mean, in the short term, higher spending than a “yes” would.
House Freedom Caucus members rightfully feel empowered, and they didn’t get the emergency powers language they wanted.
Ironically, those pushing for a deal may actually be hurt by the House meeting in the climate-controlled, N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford this Thursday.
Representatives Hall in the State House has improved air flow, but it still sits in the middle of a granite edifice that becomes a kiln in the summer.
Many times, I’ve seen a weary, wilted House membership vote “aye” in order to escape to their backyard pools or favorite coastal spot for a beach blanket.
Pushed to make a call, I say HB 2 squeaks through, but I’m not giving odds or parting with more than $5 on that bet.
Whatever happens, this is the theater that political junkies like yours truly live for.
Pressroom back open
The State House was a very different place last week as lobbyists, reporters, activists and curious lawmakers flocked to the complex to watch the horse-trading in person.
We reopened the press room on the first floor along with WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton and WMUR videographer Phil T, aka @NHnewShooter.
The cleaning crew did a superb job keeping the dust mites at bay during the 16 months we weren’t allowed in that space.
Associated Press reporter Holly Ramer was on vacation this week, visiting college friends down South.
She gave the OK for me to throw out her half and half (expiration date April 2020) from our small fridge. I didn’t look inside.
The State House maintenance crew can, when they get a spare moment, come install the window air conditioner in Room 116.
Those kilowatt-sucking units are the only way the governor, executive and legislative staff and yes, journalists, survive every July and August.
Also, some of the State House’s crack security team are still in lockdown mode.
Twice last week, I unlocked the door, went to the bathroom or across the street, and then on my return, found a guard had seen the unoccupied room and relocked the door.
It was both wonderful and surreal to see friends and sources in person after watching them for these 450-plus days on Zoom in my sweatpants.
Institutional memory loss
The giant sucking sound political observers heard is the departure of three seasoned committee researchers and budget analysts.
At the first of the year, House Committee Researcher Joel Anderson retired. He specialized in fish and game, environment, science and technology issues.
Then last month it was Nancy LeVinus‘ turn. She stepped down as a legislative budget officer after 25 years as a House committee research treasure.
At the end of June, Pam Smarling leaves after her own decorated tenure as the staffer with all the answers on commerce, election laws and executive departments and administration matters.
That’s more than a half century of institutional memory not walking back through the State House front door any time soon.
As helpful, positive, self-effacing people, they are irreplaceable.
But I’m old enough to remember that when the last three legislative budget assistants — Charlie Connor, Mike Buckley and Jeff Pattison — retired, many predicted the LBA office would not possibly recover.
Six years later, the LBA still thrives.
LBA Michael Kane just showed that in spades, untangling the latest messy state budget paper chase with the help of Deputy Christopher Shea, Senior Budget Officer Mike Hoffman, Budget Officers Kevin Ripple and Michael Landrigan (no relation), Court Reporter Cecilia Trask and Administrative Assistant Pamela Ellis.
Somehow, inexplicably at times, the show still goes on.
Family leave legacy
For five years, Gov. Chris Sununu has swung and missed at getting lawmakers to pass a voluntary paid family leave benefit for state workers and businesses that want to offer it.
Why was it so important this time?
Think about this. If Sununu has decided he won’t seek a fourth term in 2022, the budget trailer bill was his last chance to make this happen.
Sununu knows the House wouldn’t swallow this sea change in a stand-alone bill next year.
Meanwhile, if he is running for the U.S. Senate, it’s not hard to figure out what the dominant campaign theme will be for Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
She’ll try to brand him as “Governor No,” the chief executive who vetoed more bills than any governor in state history, including minimum wage and paid family leave multiple times.
This gives Sununu a great comeback: “We’ve created a first voluntary paid leave law in 603, Live Free or Die fashion that lets you decide if you and your employees want that benefit and not have the nanny state decide for you.”
Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt returned to the Legislative Office Building to help shepherd the language through the budget process.
As Sununu’s former policy director, Bettencourt couldn’t wipe the Cheshire cat grin off his face as Sununu Legislative Director Chris Elms and others answered budget fine-print questions while he got to sit in the back of the room and watch.
“There’s a great team over at Insurance, the job is really managing experts,” Bettencourt said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, chimed in with, “There’s nothing like working for a self-funded agency.”
Soucy speaks from experience, with a stint working at the Banking Department before she became Senate president.
Clerk’s integrity intact
There were some uncomfortable moments, but House Clerk Paul Smith came through the week with no change to his reputation as a straight-shooting, fair arbiter of what’s kosher under House rules.
There was a clear miscommunication as Conference Committee Chairwoman Lynne Ober, R-Hudson, announced she got the impression from Smith that the chair of the panel could, on his or her own initiative, insert something into the final report.
Smith said nothing of the sort. The conferees all have to agree before anything becomes part of the finished product.
Senate Clerk Tammy Wright and Smith can operate as honest brokers only as long rank-and-file lawmakers see them as ethically pure. They are.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, feels that way about both of them, which was why he called an immediate recess after Ober’s comment.
After the break, the House bowed to the Senate language on emergency, which erased Ober’s statement.
Despite the hiccup, Ober won high marks from both parties for navigating this eight-person negotiating group through deep and highly charged waters.
“You were the cruise master and I know you’ve got a cruise planned when this is all over, and you’ve certainly earned it,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
View from the cheap seats
What’s it like for a former Senate president-turned-lobbyist to watch deals get done that used to bear his name?
The Preti-Flaherty lawfirm has, in its lobby stable, ex-Senate Prez Peter Bragdon, a Milford Republican, and ex-Democratic senators Andrew Hosmer of Laconia and Peggy Gilmour of Hollis.
“I don’t get my seat saved for me anymore, so I have to hunt for one. I no longer get to vote, and sure, sometimes I miss that,” Bragdon said. “On the other hand, I get paid for the work I do. I live with that tradeoff just fine.”
Many milestones took place under Bragdon’s watch, but his sleight of hand with bill-filing deadlines may have been his tour de force.
Every year, the deadline for filing bills in the House is set and then, a few weeks later, the Senate bill-filing window comes down.
This has state agency heads, lobbyists, activists and fellow lawmakers rushing to senators to get late, sometimes hair-brained ideas for legislation, be put into the hopper.
Bragdon flipped the switch, setting the Senate bill deadline to close before the House finished filing bills.
“I think we ended up with 100 fewer Senate bills than usual and a lot of happy senators on both sides of the aisle,” Bragdon recalled.
Pushback over ultrasound
Sununu will live with his decision to support the 24-week ban of abortion.
On Thursday he would not tolerate questions whether his support tarnishes his “pro-choice” image.
“Do you want me to veto a $13 billion budget? That would be irresponsible, because I support the concept of banning abortions in months seven, eight and nine, as many pro-choice individuals do,” Sununu said.
His willingness to tolerate mandatory ultrasounds as part of the abortion ban opened him to more attacks.
“Some of the stuff around the edge, the ultrasounds, what is an exception or not an exception, those might be different … but it doesn’t go against my core tenet of not allowing abortions in those late months,” Sununu said.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua considered those fighting words.
“By calling mandatory ultrasounds and exceptions for rape and incest ‘edge’ issues, the governor reinforced his disregard for women and their reproductive freedom,” Rosenwald said.
Gun line repeal on table
Sununu is truly on the fence when it comes to legislation to repeal the so-called gun line (SB 141), which is a state layer to criminal background checks for those purchasing a handgun.
The National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America and National Shooting Sports Foundation are all pushing Sununu to sign this bill, which would have the federal government control all background checks.
Executive Councilor David Wheeler and the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition want a veto, arguing Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn moved personnel to erase delays on those checks after COVID-19 reduced the number of staff working on the gun line.
“Will it speed up the progress? It could. I don’t want a backlog that happened during COVID to define a new system that is really not necessary,” Sununu said.
“At the end of the day, we will put all the pros and cons on the table.”
Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway, gets the Loyal Soldier Award this week. She was furious the Legislature repealed the gun line, but she noticed the budget trailer bill included three new jobs for Quinn’s agency to beef up the gun line staff.
“I was shocked that bill passed,” Umberger said.
She made sure the final budget deal does away with those added jobs.