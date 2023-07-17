A second candidate for mayor filed paperwork making his run for office official on Monday, while a former mayor of the Queen City launched a surprise run for school board.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, 76 candidates have filed to run for offices running the gamut from mayor to moderator in the 2023 Manchester municipal primary election.
Will Stewart filed to run for mayor on Monday, the second candidate to do so, joining Jay Ruais.
Two other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, and former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh. Both are expected to file in the coming days.
Former Manchester mayor Bob Baines filed paperwork Monday to run for the Ward 9 seat on the school board.
Baines, former principal of Manchester High School West and mayor from 2000 to 2006, said it’s all about public service.
“I don’t have any political motivations at this point in my life,” said Baines, who turned 77 on June 25. “If I can contribute in any small way and make a difference, that’s what I want to do.”
Baines, one of the founders of the education-advocacy group Manchester Proud, said he served two terms on the school board in Manchester in the early 1970s and “enjoyed it very much.”
Baines said when he heard incumbent Ward 9 school board member Ben Dion wouldn’t seek reelection, he began considering a run for office again.
“I said why not throw my hat in the ring again,” Baines said. “Maybe I can support the school superintendent in a very positive way, and move the school district in a positive direction.”
Joe Kelly Levasseur filed paperwork seeking reelection to his alderman at-large seat. Will Infantine filed to run for the same seat, and former school board member Kelly Thomas filed to run for Ward 12 alderman.
The two-week window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal election opened July 10. Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular business hours until the filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
Voters in each ward will select a mayoral candidate, two aldermen at-large, two school committee members at-large, one alderman, one school committee member and various ward officials, including a moderator, a ward clerk and three selectmen.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19 with the general election being held on Nov. 7.
The following candidates all filed paperwork to run for office as of 5 p.m. Monday, July 17:
Citywide races
Mayor: Jay Ruais, Will Stewart
Alderman At-Large: Dan O’Neil, William Infantine, Joseph Kelly Levasseur
School Committeeman At-Large: Jim O’Connell, Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1
Alderman: Chris Morgan, Kevin Sheppard, Bryce Kaw-uh
Moderator: Aaron Losier
Clerk: Calley Milne
Selectmen: Paul Allard, Jim Townsend
School Committeeman: Suzanne Potoma, Julie Turner
Ward 2
Alderman: Daniel Goonan
Moderator: Nicholl Marshall, Philip Garang Aguot
Selectmen: Ronald Rose
School Committeeman: Sean Parr
Ward 3
Alderman: Patrick Long
Clerk: Karen Soule
Selectmen: Stephen Meno, Michael Soule, Glenn RJ Ouellette
School Committeeman: Karen Soule
Ward 4
Alderman: Christine Fajardo, Mark Flanders
Moderator: Craig Donais
Clerk: Marcelle Termini
Selectmen: Vanessa Blais, Brian Blanton
School Committeeman: Leslie Want
Ward 5
Alderman: Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, Richard Komi, Tony Sapienza
School Committeeman: Jason Bonilla
Ward 6
Alderman: Crissy Kantor
Ward 7
Alderman: Ross Terrio, Patrick Long
Moderator: William Cote
School Committeeman: Christopher Potter, Brian Cole
Ward 8
Alderman: Edward Sapienza
Moderator: James Gaudet
Clerk: Lisa Johnston
School Committeeman: Jessica Spillers
Ward 9
Alderman: James Burkush
Moderator: Anne Burkush
Clerk: Nancy Deol
Selectmen: Joan Flurey, Sat Deol
School Committeeman: Bob Baines
Ward 10
Alderman: Bill Barry, James Mara
Moderator: Marie King
Clerk: Heidi Hamer
Selectmen: Daniel Charlebois, Debora Petrowski, Donna McQuade
School Committeeman: Gary Hamer, Joy Senecal
Ward 11
Alderman: “Norm” Vincent, Russell Ouellette, Nicole Leapley
Moderator: Lisa Ouellette
Selectmen: Pauline Janelle
School Committeeman: Gordon Haner, Elizabeth O’Neil
Ward 12
Alderman: Erin George-Kelly, Kelly Thomas
Selectmen: Carlos Gonzalez, Deborah Coyne
School Committeeman: Carlos Gonzalez