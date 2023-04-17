Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart has hired political strategist Doug Marino as campaign manager to oversee his run for mayor.

Marino served as field director for state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, deputy political director for U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign, legislative aide to state Sens. Jon Morgan and Tom Sherman, and advocacy and engagement director for issues advocacy group 603 Forward. He most recently served as regional political director for Sen. Maggie Hassan’s successful 2022 re-election campaign.