Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart has hired political strategist Doug Marino as campaign manager to oversee his run for mayor.
Marino served as field director for state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, deputy political director for U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign, legislative aide to state Sens. Jon Morgan and Tom Sherman, and advocacy and engagement director for issues advocacy group 603 Forward. He most recently served as regional political director for Sen. Maggie Hassan’s successful 2022 re-election campaign.
"I'm honored to be joining Will's team,” Marino said in a statement. “Manchester is a special city with great people and a rich culture. The people of Manchester deserve a mayor who will keep the city moving forward — somebody who will address the city's pressing issues like affordable housing and homelessness. Will Stewart will be that mayor. I'm honored to be joining his team and I'm excited to get to work."
Marino said among his first tasks will be supporting the neighborhood listening sessions Stewart plans to hold in all 12 of the city’s wards.
“I’m delighted to bring Doug Marino in to lead this campaign team,” Stewart said in a statement. “The key to winning this campaign is going to be working hard, engaging with voters all across the city, and communicating clearly our vision for the future of Manchester. Doug’s shown time and again the willingness to do the work necessary to win. His character, his work ethic, and his depth and breadth of hands-on campaign experience throughout the state of New Hampshire make him an ideal fit for this position, and I can’t wait for him to get started.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced recently she will not seek a fourth term.
Three candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Stewart, Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais.
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 7.