Several proposed changes to Manchester’s zoning ordinances governing Accessory Dwelling Units received strong support this week as one tool to help address the city’s housing shortage.

An ADU is a residential unit that can be added to a single-family home. Accessory dwellings are often referred to as “in-law apartments” and, depending on a community’s regulations, an ADU can be detached (a separate building) from the main home, an addition to the main home, a conversion of existing space within the home, or a conversion of a garage into an ADU.