Several proposed changes to Manchester’s zoning ordinances governing Accessory Dwelling Units received strong support this week as one tool to help address the city’s housing shortage.
An ADU is a residential unit that can be added to a single-family home. Accessory dwellings are often referred to as “in-law apartments” and, depending on a community’s regulations, an ADU can be detached (a separate building) from the main home, an addition to the main home, a conversion of existing space within the home, or a conversion of a garage into an ADU.
Residents and city officials taking part in a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday night said the changes would help make it easier to construct ADUs in the city.
“By approving these amendments, we’re taking a small yet meaningful step towards eliminating the unnecessary municipal red tape that often stands in the way of housing production here in Manchester -- and to be quite frank I actually believe that these changes don’t go far enough,” said Bryce Kaw-uh, chairman of the city’s planning board.
ADUs are independent housing units with their own kitchens, bathrooms, living areas and entrances.
“They’re a great way to fairly inexpensively add housing stock to the city because there’s no need to purchase additional land to construct the additional dwelling unit.” said City Planner Jeffrey Belanger.
Belanger said there have been 25 ADU requests before the planning board since 2019.
Proposed changes to the existing zoning ordinance include making ADUs eligible to be permitted through administrative review, to fully allow detached ADUs (currently they can only exist detached from a residence if located above a garage), and to treat all ADUs like single-family homes as under the city’s building codes (currently rented ADUs are treated similarly to apartment complexes under the building code).
Brandon LeMay, a New Hampshire Housing Justice organizer for the nonprofit organization Rights and Democracy, said he supports the changes.
“I’m kind of lukewarm when it comes to ADU’s,” said LeMay. “I don’t think they’re the silver bullet that some people think they are, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
Manchester resident James Vayo, founder of the website "MHT for ADUs," said the Queen City has a “significant capacity” to support ADUs. He said 78% of the land area in the city is exclusively zoned for single-family housing.
“That’s a lot of backyards,” Vayo said. “There are 30,000 single family homes in the city. If even 10% of those -- 3,000 -- build an ADU over the next 5-10 years, it would be a substantial step in the right direction towards solving our housing crisis, in a way that is impactful and invisible as any housing option could be for the city of Manchester. Essentially these things are invisible.”
RSA 674, dubbed the “Accessory Dwelling Units” statute, was passed in New Hampshire in June 2017. Under the law, single-family homeowners in a community have the right to create an ADU for a family member or caregiver, or to offer it as a rental unit, in accordance with local ordinances.
The changes being proposed by staff in the city’s planning department include:
• Quantity. There would be a change to allow a standalone structure, deleting anything related to a garage. There could be some confusion based on the way the prior wording was that an ADU could only be allowed within a garage so they are saying a freestanding structure is acceptable.
• Owner Occupied. This is really just adding in language that is in a state statute already that allows municipalities to require the owners of a single-family home property to have some kind of recorded document, like a deed restriction or restrictive covenant, saying one of the two units will remain owner occupied.
• Size. The recommendation would increase the maximum size of the ADU from 750 square feet to 900 square feet, allowing ADUs to be bigger.
• Location. This would allow for ADUs to be located a minimum of 10 feet in setback from both side and rear property lines. Right now ADUs on side yards have to adhere to principal structure setbacks, and could be as much as 30 feet from a lot line.
• Parking. Staff deleted the words “each bedroom” for the ADU, meaning that there is only one parking space required per ADU instead of two parking spaces required for a two bedroom ADU under the current zoning ordinance.
• Adequate Utilities. Minor item on utility connections.
• Design and Construction. This gets rid of the requirement for a connecting door between an attached ADU to a single family dwelling.
• Internal Construction. Spells out that Conditional Use Permit Not Required. This would exempt from Planning Board review the use of an internal space as an ADU when there is no external construction. If it is just someone converting an existing garage, carriage house, or a basement or something similar into an ADU without any substantial exterior changes, which would not require Planning Board review.
• Internal Construction – Conditional Use Permit Required. This language explains when Planning Board review would be required, for fairly substantial external changes like new construction of an addition or a totally new detached structure.
Sean Sargent, the planning board’s vice chairman, also supported the changes, saying he recognizes the “many benefits it can bring to our community,” and urged officials to “think about other ways in which we can create more housing and more affordable housing for our residents.”
No one spoke against the proposed amendments. Aldermen are expected to vote on the changes at a future meeting.