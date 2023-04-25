FILE PHOTO: Displaced Sudanese children run around Arara camp.

Displaced Sudanese children run around the Arara camp, west of the Darfur region of Sudan, September 9, 2004. About 9,000 villagers living in the camp said they are too scared to return home and are just waiting for a chance to flee to neighbouring Chad. They say marauding Arab militias, known locally as Janjaweed, have attacked them in the camp and stolen their food - provided every few weeks by the World Food Programme. Picture taken September 9, 2004. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna REUTERS AN/acm/File Photo

After more than a week of conflict in Sudan, Bandar Dowelbait said his food supplies have nearly run out and he can only go outside to look for drinking water during lulls in fighting which has turned his city into a war zone.

Dowelbait, 26, said he wants to leave Bahri, a city adjoining Khartoum, to find a safer area but can't because fuel is so scarce, describing the area as a "ghost town" since the fighting erupted between rival wings of the Sudanese military.