Mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan was among 29 candidates who filed paperwork Monday at City Hall to run for office in the 2021 Manchester municipal primary election.
In filing her papers, Sullivan said when she unsuccessfully ran for mayor two years ago Manchester was at a “crossroads.”
“My fear was that we were headed down the wrong path, and regrettably I was right,” said Sullivan, a former state representative and Assistant Majority Leader. “Crime is rising, the homeless crisis has skyrocketed, tax hikes appear to be on the horizon, and our schools are failing our kids. This cannot become Manchester’s new normal. We cannot afford another two years of Joyce Craig’s failure to lead. I am running to make Manchester shine again.”
Sullivan was the lone candidate for mayor to file paperwork Monday. Craig and former at-large school board member and alderman Rich Girard have publicly declared their candidacies for mayor, and are expected to file in the coming days.
The primary election is scheduled for Sept. 21, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 2.
Along with Sullivan, the following candidates all filed paperwork Monday to run for office:
Former Ward 6 alderman Elizabeth Moreau and Planning Board vice chair June Trisciani are running for alderman at-large, while Peter Argeropoulos filed papers to run for school committeeman at-large.
Sean Parr filed paperwork to run for school board in Ward 2, with Pat Long running for reelection as alderman for Ward 3.
In Ward 4, Nicole Klein Knight and Christine Fajardo are running for alderman, with Leslie Want seeking reelection to the school board and Thierry Lakutu seeking a selectman seat.
Sebastian Sharonov looks to retain the Ward 6 alderman seat he just won this spring, while Ross Terrio looks to remain on as the Ward 7 alderman.
In Ward 8, Angel Brisson and Macy McNair filed papers to run for two of three selectman seats.
In Ward 9, Robert Kliskey is running for alderman and Ben Dion is running for school board. Brian McCoy filed for ward clerk, with Joan Sullivan Flurey running for selectman.
Bill Barry is seeking reelection to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in Ward 10, while Gary Hamer filed for school board. Christopher Messier is running for moderator, Heidi Hamer for clerk, and two people — Jane M. LaPerle and Donna McQuade — have filled for selectmen.
In Ward 11, incumbent Norman R. Gamache and Andre Rosa filed to run for alderman, and Brittany LeClear-Ping is seeking a spot on the school board.
Erin Kelly filed to run for Ward 12 alderman, with Kenneth Roy running for school board.
For those interested in running for office, the election filing period ends Friday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The necessary paperwork is available at the Office of the City Clerk in City Hall, 1 City Hall Plaza.
For an updated list of candidates who have filed paperwork, visit www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/City-Clerk/Voter-Registration-and-Elections and click on ‘2021 Municipal Candidate Filings.’