Manchester aldermen have officially set a date for a special election in mid-March for Ward 9 alderman following the death last month of longtime incumbent Barbara Shaw, and a former candidate for mayor says she is running to fill the vacant seat.
Aldermen voted unanimously to approve March 15 as the date for a special election, with the official filing period for candidates opening up this Wednesday, Jan. 19. The filing period will remain open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.
The deadline for any recount requests would be 5 p.m. on March 18.
“This will provide ample time for interested candidates in Ward 9 to declare their candidacy for office and more than 30 days for absentee voters to participate prior to election day,” City Clerk Matt Normand writes in a memo to city aldermen. “The top vote-getter on March 15th could be sworn in as soon as the recount period passes.”
Aldermen voted Aug. 3 to approve a new policy allowing aldermanic vacancies to be filled through a single, winner-take-all election.
Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22 following complications from a planned surgery. She had been an alderman for 12 years and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat. Before entering politics, Shaw was a teacher and administrator in Manchester schools for 45 years.
On Wednesday, two-time mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan said “after much consideration and encouragement” from her family, neighbors and supporters she is running for the seat.
“When I ran for mayor, I promised the voters I would never quit listening to their concerns or ensuring their voices were heard at City Hall,” said Sullivan. “Since November, the issues plaguing our city have only gotten worse; crime has increased, education scores have continued to plummet, transparency has diminished, the homeless crisis has worsened, and taxes are set to go up. The reality is that we desperately need more leaders in Manchester who are willing to stand up, recognize our problems, and have a vision to bring about a brighter future. I look forward to hopefully being a voice for a better tomorrow representing my home ward and an agent of positive change for our city as a whole.”
Sullivan lost to Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441. She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%. Sullivan won four of the city’s 12 wards in November 2021: 6, 8, 9 and 11.
Robert Kliskey, who had indicated in an email to the Union Leader his own interest in running for the seat, said Wednesday he has decided against it — and is backing Sullivan’s campaign.
“The role of alderman is vital to the future of our city, and specifically for the prosperity of Ward 9, and I believe that Victoria Sullivan is the woman for the job,” said Kliskey in an email. “Not only does she care about the ward just as much as I do, but is willing to work with all of our neighbors for what actually concerns us and will fight for us. When I was doing community clean ups picking up litter across our ward, she was the first to lend a hand.”
Kliskey said he may seek a different office in the future.
“I believe I am best suited for the State House,” said Kliskey.
Kliskey, a Republican, ran for state representative in Hillsborough District 16 in 2020. He finished third in the two-seat district behind Democrats Joshua Query and Shaw.
Sullivan said she intends to register a Political Action Committee on Wednesday, with Ray Hebert as treasurer and Kliskey as chairman. A campaign website, www.VictoriaForManchester.com, is now live.