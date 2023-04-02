Calling it a ”difficult decision,” former Republican state representative Victoria Sullivan announced over the weekend she will not run for mayor of Manchester a third time this political cycle.

Candidate for Manchester mayor Victoria Sullivan greets a voter at the Ward 9 polls at Bishop O’Neil Youth Center in Manchester on Nov. 2, 2021.

Sullivan, who served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House, lost to incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig
Joyce Craig, Manchester's first female mayor, stands in front of a wall with photographs of former mayors at Manchester City Hall on Wednesday.
