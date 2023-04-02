Calling it a ”difficult decision,” former Republican state representative Victoria Sullivan announced over the weekend she will not run for mayor of Manchester a third time this political cycle.
Sullivan, who served as the assistant majority leader in the New Hampshire House, lost to incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441.
She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%.
“I have people asking me to run for mayor every day when I bump into them at the store, through calls, messages and emails,” Sullivan said in a lengthy statement sent to the Union Leader. “To all of you who have encouraged me to run and have been a constant means of support for me and my family, you have no idea what it means to me. You are the reason I continue to fight. For the reasons I have stated, I have made the difficult decision not to seek the office of Mayor of Manchester. I will instead work to get us two strong boards that can help right this ship with good people who want a stronger city. A strong board of aldermen and board of school committee can tie the hands of a bad mayor and in many ways can be a stronger catalyst for change.”
Craig announced recently she will not seek a fourth term.
Three candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city - Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais.
A fourth potential candidate, former At Large alderman and school board member Rich Girard, sent out a media advisory over the weekend saying he will announce his decision to run or not Monday morning during a 6 a.m. interview on WFEA Morning Update with Drew Cline.
The advisory was signed, “ Rich Girard, Future Mayor of Manchester” - a possible indicator which way he is leaning.
Girard, a Republican, has won citywide races for alderman and school board. He ran for mayor in the early 2000s, losing to Bob Baines, and again in 2021.
Craig topped the field in the 2021 municipal primary election with 52% of the vote. Sullivan and Girard split the remainder, 24% to 23%.
In addressing her decision not to run, Sullivan said she has “consistently brought forward solid solutions” for the city over the years, which were dismissed by people with a “vested interest in maintaining power and making sure that we did not dig ourselves out of the situations we are facing as a city.”
“When political posturing and political money and power are a priority over working together to literally save lives, protect our children, improve our education system, protect our most vulnerable and provide tax relief for our families, and elderly it is time to re-evaluate everything,” Sullivan said. “It has become clear that the powers that be do not want to effect change in this city.”
Sullivan said she has been working with “stakeholders across the city” -- described as business owners, non-profits, for profits, faith based groups, those who work in recovery or are living a life of recovery and volunteers -- to address the city’s problems.
“I am not going anywhere and will continue to be a voice at the meetings,” Sullivan said. “I will continue to be an advocate for children and families in our community. I am choosing to spend my time working with people who truly want to seek out change in our city.”
Sullivan said she is also looking forward to spending time with her family, as her oldest son prepares to head to college in the fall.
“I want to enjoy this summer helping him to prepare for his next adventure without the constraints of campaign obligations,” Sullivan said.
In other campaign news, Ruais’ campaign announced last week it has received over $100,000 in donations in its first month.
"I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support this campaign has received since we kicked off our movement to Deliver a New Day for Manchester,” Ruais said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to all those who have signed on to help our city achieve its full potential, and I look forward to continuing to build our momentum in the coming months."
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The official filing period for the 2023 Manchester municipal election runs from 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 7.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.