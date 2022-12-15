FILE PHOTO: TikTok head office in United States

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

 MIKE BLAKE

Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Wednesday that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok because of an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the state.

The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company backed applications on state networks and state-issued devices, according to Sununu’s office.

