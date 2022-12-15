Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Wednesday that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok because of an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the state.
The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company backed applications on state networks and state-issued devices, according to Sununu’s office.
“TikTok can harvest large amounts of data from devices it is installed on including when, where, and how the user conducts Internet activity,” the order states. “On June 30, 2022, TikTok admitted in a letter to nine United States Senators that China-based employees can access U.S. data, even though that data is stored in the United States.”
The order claims state officials recently were informed about growing threats posed by Chinese and other foreign vendors and products that “introduce an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state.”
“New Hampshire is joining the growing list of states that have banned TikTok and other Chinese companies from state government devices and networks,” Sununu said in a statement. “This move will help preserve the safety, security, and privacy of the citizens of New Hampshire.”
The order also bans the messaging app WeChat and other apps owned by Chinese firm Tencent. It also bans apps owned by Chinese firm Alibaba and telecommunications hardware and smartphones made by Chinese firms including Huawei and ZTE.
At least seven states have issued similar bans on TikTok in the past two weeks, including Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Texas.
Nebraska banned TikTok from state devices in 2020.
The U.S. Senate passed legislation Wednesday banning TikTok from federal devices. A companion bill introduced in the House in 2021 has yet to receive approval from the House Oversight Committee.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had yet to decide whether the U.S. House of Representatives will join the Senate in backing the legislation.
"We're checking with the administration -- just in terms of language, not in terms of being opposed to the idea," Pelosi told reporters a day after the Senate vote. "I don't know that that will be on the agenda next week but it's very, very important."
The House would need to pass the Senate bill before next week's expected end of the congressional session. It would then go to President Joe Biden, who could sign it into law.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has for months sought to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more than 100 million users, but it appears no deal will be reached before year's end.
TikTok said on Thursday the Senate bill "does nothing to advance U.S. national security interests."
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin urged Americans to stop using TikTok. "Maybe America has finally reached the point where we realize that our innermost secrets, privacy, security are at stake here," Durbin told MSNBC.
Many federal agencies, including the Defense, Homeland Security and State departments, already ban TikTok from government-owned devices.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday unveiled bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok altogether in the United States. At a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok's U.S. operations raise national security concerns.
