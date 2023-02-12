U.S. President Biden hosts black tie dinner for nation's Governors

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, chats with other guests in the East Room before entertainment by Brad Paisley for governors and their spouses at the White House in Washington, D.C., Saturday. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Gov. Chris Sununu said on Sunday he views a possible run for president in 2024 as “an opportunity to change things,” adding the American people are "looking for results."

During an appearance on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Sununu told host Margaret Brennan that Washington D.C., “this whole town gives me the… it gives me the chills sometimes.”